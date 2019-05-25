Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist at The Oval 18:16 (IST)

And that's it... India bowled out for 179. Tame end to a tame innings. This is below par whichever way you look at it. India's dependency on top-order is exposed again, and their top-order's shortcoming against the moving ball has also been highlighted. Thereafter, the middle order has problems of its own. Some poor shot selection from Rahul and DK saw the middle order collapse as well. Pandya and Jadeja have done well but India are way short of what they would have liked to achieve in the first warm-up game.

Yes, it's only a warm-up, but remember this team hasn't played ODI cricket or played together for that matter... since March!