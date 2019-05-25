Auto Refresh
India vs New Zealand, LIVE Cricket Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Warm-up Match: Boult takes four as Kiwis bowl India out for 179
Date: Saturday, 25 May, 2019 18:16 IST Match Status: Innings Break
Venue: The Oval, London
ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-up Matches 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
1st Innings
HIGHLIGHTS
OUT!
That's the end of India innings. Short ball from Boult and Kuldeep tried to pull, ball took the leading edge and flew up in the over, came down at Boult who took a safe and easy catch. India bowled out for 179.
Kuldeep Yadav c and b Boult 19
OUT!
A fine innings from Jadeja comes to an end and it takes a brilliant catch from Guptill at point region to dismiss him. Width given by Ferguson and Jadeja cut it but the ball went to Guptill at rocket speed and he was quick in his reflexes to take the catch. Stunning catch to be honest. Jadeja c Guptill b Ferguson 54(50)
OUT!
That's the end of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, ball rising from the good length, and Bhuvi tried to hit it on off side, could not control the shot, the ball took the edge and flew to wide first slip where Ross Taylor took a good catch diving to his right. Bhuvneshwar c Ross Taylor b Neesham 1(17)
OUT!
Dhoni gone and India are now 7 down.
Dhoni came down the track to play a big shot through the leg side, Southee pulled back his length, which resulted in Dhoni hitting the ball straight to the fielder at short mid-wicket. Dhoni c Neesham b Southee 17(42)
OUT!
India in huge trouble here. Another one on the legs of Karthik, this was further down the leg side, and the right-handed batsman flicked again, this time the ball went in air and straight to the fielder at deep square leg. Unfortunate dismissal really, The ball should have been hit for four but it has sent DK back. Karthik c Ish Sodhi b Neesham 4(3)
OUT!
Well, Hardik is gone. Bowling change does the trick for New Zealand. Jimmy Neesham came into the attack, bowled a lovely outswinger, Pandya could not read the ball, ended up edging it to the hands of keeper. He walks back to the dressing room. Hardik Pandya c Tom Blundell b Neesham 30(37)
OUT!
CLEAN BOWLED! KOHLI GONE.
Colin de Grandhomme gets the ball in hand and on his third delivery produces the ball of the match, in-swinger, comes in from good length and disturbed the stumps. Kohli had no answer to that ball. India in big trouble. Kohli b de Grandhomme 18(24)
OUT!
Go big or go home, that's KL Rahul for you. He was looking in good touch but those half-hearted decisions of whether to go for the shot or not yet again resulted in his fall. Ball rising at him and he tried to dab it to off side, ended up chopping the ball on to his stumps. Kicked the ball off his legs as it disturbed the stumps. He was angry on himself and rightly so. Rahul b Boult 6(10)
OUT!
Dhawan is gone. Boult delivers again on the first ball of his over. Good length delivery, Dhawan thought it would go away, it came in and surprised him, took the inside edge of his bat and went to the keeper. New Zealand appealed half-heartedly but umpire Dharmasena was unmoved. Williamson opted for DRS and the third umpire found a spike as the ball passed the bat. Out, he said. Dharmasena had to reverse the decision. Dhawan c Tom Blundell b Boult 2(7)
OUT!
Well, Rohit has fallen on the first ball of the second over bowled by left-arm pacer Trent Boult. He has had issues with the ball coming in to him off the left-arm pacers and this time again, the same delivery has sent him back. The ball hit his back leg and Kiwis appealed in unison. Umpire Kumar Dharmasena took his time and raised his finger. Review did not help Rohit and he has to walk back. Rohit lbw b Boult 2(6)
New Zealand (players available for first warm-up): Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Blundell(w), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Colin de Grandhomme, Ish Sodhi
India (players available for first warm-up): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal
Toss News: Virat Kohli wins the toss and India will be batting first.
And that's it... India bowled out for 179. Tame end to a tame innings. This is below par whichever way you look at it. India's dependency on top-order is exposed again, and their top-order's shortcoming against the moving ball has also been highlighted. Thereafter, the middle order has problems of its own. Some poor shot selection from Rahul and DK saw the middle order collapse as well. Pandya and Jadeja have done well but India are way short of what they would have liked to achieve in the first warm-up game.
Yes, it's only a warm-up, but remember this team hasn't played ODI cricket or played together for that matter... since March!
OUT!
That's the end of India innings. Short ball from Boult and Kuldeep tried to pull, ball took the leading edge and flew up in the over, came down at Boult who took a safe and easy catch. India bowled out for 179.
Kuldeep Yadav c and b Boult 19
After 39 overs,India 178/9 ( Kuldeep Yadav 19 , Mohammed Shami 1)
Just when it appeared NZ are losing the steam, Guptill takes a stunning catch to keep the heat on. Jadeja has departed and he would receive many pats on his back in the dressing room. India may not touch 200 now with him back in the hut but it is only due to him that India have reached to even this score.
A mercurial knock from Jadeja comes to an end. He has saved India massive embarrassment today and has given them a score to bowl with, or atleast try some different bowling ideas. At the same time, he has done himself a massive favour for selection ahead of June 5's game against South Africa with both Jadhav and Shankar under injury cloud.
OUT!
A fine innings from Jadeja comes to an end and it takes a brilliant catch from Guptill at point region to dismiss him. Width given by Ferguson and Jadeja cut it but the ball went to Guptill at rocket speed and he was quick in his reflexes to take the catch. Stunning catch to be honest. Jadeja c Guptill b Ferguson 54(50)
After 38 overs,India 177/8 ( Ravindra Jadeja 54 , Kuldeep Yadav 19)
That's fifty for Jadeja and this innings he would remember for a bit long. Yes, this is a warm-up clash but this is also a difficult pitch to bat on. And when the likes of Dhonis and Kohli's have failed, an innings like this becomes of huge importance. Indian dressing room is looking a little relaxed now as Kohli is sipping his coffee and Shastri having a bite. NZ panicking now. 5 leg byes in the over as Boult bowled a huge bouncer, the keeper was unable to gather it well.
After 37 overs,India 165/8 ( Ravindra Jadeja 48 , Kuldeep Yadav 18)
Ferguson is bowling some fast, short-pitched deliveries and testing Kuldeep, who was hit on his forearm by one such delivery. Ferguson followed it up with another short ball. Kuldeep has had enough of it and cleared his front leg to heave and got a four. Five runs came in the over. The fight is on.
FOUR! A shot to equivalent to 'Enough is Enough' phrase, as Ferguson tested Kuldeep with some short stuff, and then the left-handed batsman cleared his leg and got a boundary at the third man.
Break in the game as Kuldeep has been hit hard on his left forearm by the Ferguson bouncer. He thew his bat away. Indian physio is out in the middle and he is getting the medical attention.
After 36 overs,India 160/8 ( Ravindra Jadeja 47 , Kuldeep Yadav 14)
Sodhi continues. He has been costly but Kane has stuck with him. He wants to give a long go to him. This is what the practice game is all about. Just four came in the last over. Jadeja just 3 away from a fine fifty.
Somehow Jadeja has managed to push India past 150. He is making a case for himself here. Kuldeep tends to streak off during latter phase of tournaments/series, and he didn't have a great IPL. Jadeja with his bowling and fielding, and this attacking stroke play could rise into contention.
After 35 overs,India 156/8 ( Ravindra Jadeja 47 , Kuldeep Yadav 10)
Ferguson continues. The partnership is now 41 off 38. Not only has this come at the right time but it has also come off at a quick rate. Kuldeep needs to dig in some more and India may touch 200.
After 34 overs,India 154/8 ( Ravindra Jadeja 46 , Kuldeep Yadav 9)
This partnership is developing here. Kudos to Kuldeep for showing intent with the bat. Yesterday, he was among the three bowlers who began India's batting session in the nets along with Bhuvi and Shami. Team may want such contributions from their bats in the tournament and this knock here will give him world of confidence. Just 2 off the over.
After 33 overs,India 152/8 ( Ravindra Jadeja 45 , Kuldeep Yadav 8)
Lockie Ferguson returns to the attack. 150 up for India as well. A huge landmark for them knowing they were 91/7 at one stage. Jadeja has entered into 40s. Kuldeep took a risky single later in the over and a direct hit would have ended his run with the bat in this innings. Three off the over.
After 32 overs,India 149/8 ( Ravindra Jadeja 44 , Kuldeep Yadav 6)
First sight of leg spin of Ish Sodhi as he comes into the attack. Kuldeep sweeps him for a boundary. Jadeja clears the straight boundaries to score 6 off the last ball. India scoring runs thick and fast now. 12 came in this over.
SIX! Another poor ball from Sodhi, fullish in length, Jadeja stands and delivers, hits it to the straigtish long-off boundary for a maximum.
FOUR! Flight from Sodhi and Kuldeep sweeps him for a boundary to the leg side. This will give a bit of confidence to the tail-ender.
After 31 overs,India 137/8 ( Ravindra Jadeja 37 , Kuldeep Yadav 1)
Jadeja starts the over with another boundary, this time a shot through the covers. Fifth ball of the over rises, to the surprise of Kuldeep Yadav, hits him on the left hand. No damage done though. Seven runs came in the over.
FOUR! Jadeja is playing some beautiful shots, fullish from Neeshan and Jadeja leans foward and drives it through the covers to collect four more
After 30 overs,India 130/8 ( Ravindra Jadeja 31 , Kuldeep Yadav 0)
Alright then, Jadeja has decided that he is going to play his shots. Two fours and one six. Kuldeep is at the other end and don't expect him to stay there for long. Time to collect as many runs as possible now. 15 came in the last over.
Great catch from Ross Taylor to send back Bhuvi who was having all sorts of trouble in getting the ball away. His touch with both bat and ball has been worrisome, but he would have enjoyed bowling first in these conditions. Jadeja now smacking the ball around. 150 might be something to bowl at.
SIX! That was a half-volley and Jadeja went big, swung his bat hard and hit the ball over the deep mid-wicket boundary for a maximum.
FOUR! Controlled shot, fullish in length and Jadeja picked his area between the long-on boundary and deep mid-wicket, hit it for four runs.
FOUR! Lovely delivery from Santner bowled from over the wicket to Jadeja, and went away after pitching, taking the edge off the bat but to Jadeja's good luck, the ball ran away for four through the slips.
After 29 overs,India 115/8 ( Ravindra Jadeja 16 , Kuldeep Yadav 0)
On this lively pitch, India have given up with the bat at least. Eight down now for just 115 on the board. Neesham has not looked in his best shape but has still got wickets in his bag. Expect Boult to return to soon and provide an early break for everyone in the middle.
OUT!
That's the end of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, ball rising from the good length, and Bhuvi tried to hit it on off side, could not control the shot, the ball took the edge and flew to wide first slip where Ross Taylor took a good catch diving to his right. Bhuvneshwar c Ross Taylor b Neesham 1(17)
FOUR! Fantastic shot from Jadeja, room given from Neesham and yet again, Jadeja was quick to respond, cuts it beautifully to fetch four more runs.
After 28 overs,India 110/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 11 , Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1)
Santner continues. Good energy in the field from the left-arm spinner. Bowling well. Tidy over comes to an end. Just 2 came in the over and Jadeja and Bhuvi struggle to get going.
After 27 overs,India 108/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 10 , Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1)
Southee came for just one over and Kane goes back to Neesham. Bhuvneshwar is not able to find gaps. The idea should be just to hang in there and hope to play all the overs. Just one run came in the over. 23 more overs to be bowled.
After 26 overs,India 107/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 10 , Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1)
First signs of spin as Mitchell Santner comes into the attack. Bhuvi defends two balls before collecting one off the third ball. A chance for Jadeja to show his nerves to the management and make case stronger for selection in XI for the first game on 5 June. Two from the over.
After 25 overs,India 105/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 9 , Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0)
Southee continues. It was turning out to be a good over for him and NZ but one bad ball and Jadeja latched on to it, collect four runs in the leg side. Every run added in India's tally is a bonus at this stage.
FOUR! Short ball from Southee but directionless, near the shoulder height of Jadeja, who got on top of the ball and rolled his wrist to collect boundary at backward square leg region.
After 24 overs,India 101/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 5 , Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0)
Neesham continues. Jadeja starts the over with a lovely boundary on the second ball. On such a dull day of batting, shots like this can cheer up the batting team. But a lot of work pending to be done in this innings for the two batsmen in the middle. India have at least touched the 100-run mark.
FOUR! Neesham gives width to Jadeja and the left-handed batsman drives it through the point region for a boundary.
Dhoni's tame innings has come to an end. He was staying put at the crease and using the same mode of batting he deploys to help India wiggle out of this situation. It was not to be. 91-7 now and this is starting to look embarrassing.
After 23 overs,India 96/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 0 , Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0)
India collapsing at the Oval. In under 23 overs, the Indian team is reeling at 96/7. Southee returned to the attack to dismiss Dhoni, who was looking to up the run-scoring rate. Bhuvneshwar has come in to join Jadeja in the middle. It does not seem like India will play 50 overs here.
OUT!
Dhoni gone and India are now 7 down.
Dhoni came down the track to play a big shot through the leg side, Southee pulled back his length, which resulted in Dhoni hitting the ball straight to the fielder at short mid-wicket. Dhoni c Neesham b Southee 17(42)
After 22 overs,India 91/6 ( MS Dhoni (W) 17 , Ravindra Jadeja 0)
Neesham continues. He started off with another ball being bowled on the legs and was hit for four but improved the line soon. Just 1 came off the next five balls. Five runs in the over.
FOUR! Neesham bowls down the leg side again and Dhoni manages to bring bat down in time, gets four at deep fine leg.
After 21 overs,India 86/6 ( MS Dhoni (W) 12 , Ravindra Jadeja 0)
De Grandhomme is bowling a long spell here. Into his sixth over. He has kept things tight from one end. Jadeja has joined Dhoni in the middle. Now it is up to these two take India to a decent total and give something for the bowlers to enjoy this warm-up game.
Unreal shot selection. Half volley on the leg side and DK smashes it straight down fine leg. Unbelievable stuff this from DK. 81-6 now and India's first warm-up has gone down the drain. Still in IPL mode perhaps? DK's shot looked so.
After 20 overs,India 81/6 ( MS Dhoni (W) 11 , Ravindra Jadeja 0)
Jimmy Neesham comes into the attack and produces wickets for NZ. Pandya was looking good but had been beaten earlier as well on outswingers. This time, he managed to edge one. Karthik came next and said bye soon. He got two easy deliveries, one he used to get off the mark, the other to get dismissed. India in trouble at 81/6.
OUT!
India in huge trouble here. Another one on the legs of Karthik, this was further down the leg side, and the right-handed batsman flicked again, this time the ball went in air and straight to the fielder at deep square leg. Unfortunate dismissal really, The ball should have been hit for four but it has sent DK back. Karthik c Ish Sodhi b Neesham 4(3)
And just when there was a semblance of revival... Pandya is caught behind. Half of India's first-choice batting is in the hut. For 77 runs. Look at it whichever way you want, this is not good enough.
FOUR! Dinesh Karthik comes into bat next and he has been given a nice freebie on his legs, flicked to the square leg boundary for four runs.
OUT!
Well, Hardik is gone. Bowling change does the trick for New Zealand. Jimmy Neesham came into the attack, bowled a lovely outswinger, Pandya could not read the ball, ended up edging it to the hands of keeper. He walks back to the dressing room. Hardik Pandya c Tom Blundell b Neesham 30(37)
After 19 overs,India 77/4 ( Hardik Pandya 30 , MS Dhoni (W) 11)
Hardik has moved into 30s and already this is a very good knock on this difficult pitch. The last over saw him counter-attacking a bit. Not that he has not been beaten on a few occasions but his choice of strokes has impressed here. Stand between Dhoni and him is of 38 off 51. 4 came in the last over.
Bit of a recovery this for India led by Pandya. He is showing an alternate side to his game here. Can buckle down and absorb pressure, not just about hitting ball out of the park. Further, he is allowing Dhoni time to settle down at the other end. Their partnership is scoring quicker than India's run-rate so far.
After 18 overs,India 73/4 ( Hardik Pandya 29 , MS Dhoni (W) 8)
Ferguson continues and suddenly there is an excitement in the game. An opportunity for Kiwis and Ferguson was there but Pandya got lucky and collected a four rather. Followed it up with two good strokes. 13 runs came in the over. The costliest over so far.
FOUR Three in a row, fullish and this is the best of the boundaries as Pandya drives it through the cover region to collect another boundary.
Preview: Virat Kohli-led India will get their final round of preparations for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 underway when they take on Kane Williamson’s New Zealand in their first of the two warm-up matches.
The warm-up encounter comes less than two weeks before India’s opening match against South Africa on 5 June and will be one more opportunity to settle the issue of the much-debated number four spot.
File image of Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli. AFP/AP
KL Rahul and Vijay Shankar will be competing for that slot, which would eventually mean that MS Dhoni bats down the order.
The openers slot is more or less confirmed, with Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan set to kickstart the innings.
Meanwhile, the match is also going to be a battle between experienced pace attacks. While India boast of pacers like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the Kiwis have Tim Southee and Trent Boult within their ranks.
Ish Sodhi, who picked up 28 wickets from five domestic matches for Central Districts earlier this year, will be competing against the Indian spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.
The Kiwis will play West Indies in their final warm-up game before they begin their campaign against Sri Lanka on 1 June.
Teams:
India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal
New Zealand: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Blundell(w), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Ish Sodhi
Updated Date:
May 25, 2019
