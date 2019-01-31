Team changes : Williamson informs that Munro, Ferguson and Southee miss out. Nicholls will open with Guptill. Matt Henry, Jimmy Neeshama and Todd Astle come come in. For India, MS Dhoni is still not fit. Shubman Gill will make his debut ! Khaleel Ahmed replaces Shami.

The last time before today when India played without both MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli in a playing XI in ODI cricket was back in 2015 in a three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe.

India have two changes. Gill for Kohli and Khaleel for Shami. Dhoni, as suspected, still not fit to play.

New Zealand win the toss and bowl first. Four changes for them. Colin Munro is out, Henry Nicholls to open with Guptill. Colin de Grandhomme is in, as are James Neesham and Todd Astle is in straight away. They bat until number 10. Ridiculous that, if they can put up a score that is.

"Pitch looks really good. Slightly different colour to what I'm normally used to. A little more pace and bounce on this one. Only the second ODI played on this strip. Because of the even grass covering, it will have some grass and bounce. I'm worried about the two-pacedness. There might be some bounce that might aid the spinners," says Scott Styris alongside Sunil Gavaskar in the pitch report.

He becomes the 227th player to make an ODI debut for India.

Pitch Report : Not much wind and it's hot and humid in Hamilton. The track is slightly off center so one side boundary is short. This is only 2nd ODI played on this new strip. There is even grass covering and there will be even pace and bounce. Scott Styris says that the captains might be a bit worried that the track might play two-paced with tennis ball bounce, he also informs this pitch does have something for spinners historically.

India have won each of their last 12 international matches under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma.

Right then! The India openers - Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are walking out to the middle. Matt Henry will start off proceedings for the Kiwis!

A hint of movement to start off, for Henry. Rohit gets the scoreboard ticking with a quick single to mid off. Dhawan too gets off the mark as he guides a back of a length delivery to third man. The fifth delivery nips back in and takes Rohit's inside edge on the defence, they again steal a quick single. Henry signs off the over with a dot. He looked a tad rusty to start off. There wasn't much movement off the pitch too. 3 runs off the first over.

Very sparse crowd in as the game gets underway. You would expect muted interest in the series now that India have won. Expect crowd to grow later in the evening though.

A decent start from Boult. He got a hint of swing. There was good carry too. There was a full toss bowled by Boult and it seemed like Rohit was surprised and instead of going hard at it, he just placed it to point. There was an uppish drive off the next ball but it went straight to the fielder. Boult missed his line off the next ball and darted it down the leg side for a WIDE. He ends with a nice inswinger. 3 runs off the over, again.

FOUR! Dhawan opens the boundary account for India, a tad wide, Dhawan cracks it through backward point, the boundary is short there and it races away.

SIX! Dhawan has started off positively. It's short outside off from Henry, Dhawan plays the upper cut over third man.

Matt Henry still looks a bit rusty. He misses his lines on a couple of occasions in the over. One was cracked away for a four and the other was tucked to fine leg for a single. In between, he dropped one short which was guided over the third man for a six. A good over for India, 11 runs off it.

A tight over from Boult. He's started off with good rhythm. He bowled tight lines, in the corridor of uncertainty and kept the batsmen in check. He varied them nicely and induced a couple of inside edges, off both, Dhawan and Rohit. Just the 2 singles off the over.

Interestingly, Boult is using the ice towel to beat the heat. Looks like it's really humid out there in the middle.

A bit better from Henry. But he got away with an overpitched and a couple of short deliveries. Dhawan hit all three straight to the fielder. Rohit got one single to fine leg off the first ball and that was the only run scored in that over.

It's a length ball on middle, shapes back in a tad. Dhawan comes half forward and looks to flick but is done in by the inward movement. He misses it and is trapped in front. The umpire raises his finger. Dhawan consults Rohit and then walks off.

Right then! The debutant, Shubman Gill , strides out to the middle.

Slow start for India. Dhawan was the only one to get away but now he is gone. Trapped plumb by Boult. Shubman Gill at number three. Loud cheer for him. Already has a fan following here, the young man. Big day for him.

A successful over for the Kiwis. Dhawan looked a bit impatient in that over. He, at first, used his feet and guided one to point and then went for another upper cut and misses. Boult finally got the reward for his accuracy as he trapped him LBW. Shubman defended his first ball in international cricket solidly. A leg bye and a wicket off the over.

NZ have found a bit of rhythm now. Henry gives away just a single. He tried to bowl full to Gill, but there was negligible movement. Gill was solid in his drive and defense. A couple of drives went straight to the fielder.

Boult has bowled really well. Even with just a hint of swing he shows how dangerous he can be. It's full on off, swings in late. Rohit drives it loosely on the up, checks it at the last moment and Boult pouches a very good reflex catch on his follow through.

OUT! Boult gets another one. Rohit is gone!

Saw #ShubmanGill bat in the flesh during the #U19WC last year. The simplicity of his footwork as compared to his peers stood out. That will be tested against Boult today. #NZvsIND

Boult is bowling beautifully and he is getting more movement than Henry. He squares up Rohit off the first ball of the over with an away swinger. Bowls a wide down the leg side the next ball but then implements instant correction and gets the wicket of Rohit. Just the one wide and wicket off the over.

Help for the pacers and India lose their openers early. Good stuff, you want this to happen and see how the rest bat.

FOUR! Shubman Gill is off the mark in international cricket. It's a tad full on middle and leg, Shubman flicks it through mid-wicket and it races away.

Caught and bowled. Rohit never really got going today and now has hit it straight back to Boult. India two wickets down early and this is what they wanted perhaps. A true test of the middle order today.

Shubman is up and running. He flicks one through mid-wicket for a boundary and then drives one through covers for two and then races through for a quick single. Henry concentrated on again bowling full to Gill. Rayudu defends one solidly and leaves the other alone. 7 runs off the over.

Ouch! Shubman has been hit on the helmet. Boult darts in a bouncer, Shubman goes for a pull but misses and gets hit flush on the helmet. Boult immediately enquires whether he is okay, Shubman gives a positive response.

Boult bowling with great rhythm and is still finding some swing. He mixed them up well in that over. A short delivery pinged Shubman's helmet and then a couple of inswingers induced an inside edge off Shubman. He changed his angle and came from round the wicket and induced another inside edge, it ran past square leg for a couple. He then beat Gill with a beauty to end the over. 2 runs off the over.

Rayudu looked a bit tentative off the first two balls, this time he is offered width and it's full, he goes for a big booming drive but hits it straight to short extra cover where Guptill shows good reflexes to pouch the catch.

The Kiwi bowlers making good use of the early swing available. De Grandhomme had beaten Karthik off the earlier ball. This time too he darts in an outswinger, Karthik hangs his bat out and gets an outside edge. He was done in by the away swing. This is a brilliant start for New Zealand.

OUT! New Zealand are on fire! Karthik is the next one back in the hut. He too departs for a duck

This was Ambati Rayudu’s second duck of this month in ODI cricket. He also bagged a duck against Australia at Sydney.

And just as I type that, Dinesh Karthik is gone for a duck too. Caught behind. India's worst start to this series. 33/4 in the 11th over. You want to question their inspiration for this game now.

Stunning sharp catch at cover and Rayudu's big opportunity is gone. A loose shot from him and India are now three down.

What an over for New Zealand. Two wickets off it. De Grandhomme got some swing and he used it to good effect. He was lucky with Rayudu's wicket who played an expansive drive too early and then had Karthik caught behind with a nice outswinger. A wide and two wickets off the over.

Another inswinger does the trick for Boult. A dismissal very similar to Rohit's. It's full on middle, swinging back in. Gill looks to drive on the up, without any feet movement but ends up chipping it straight back to Boult who grabs it on his followthrough.

OUT! India have lost half their side! Gill is the next one back to the pavilion. Boult picks his 3rd wicket.

The last time before today India lost first four wickets adding less than 35 runs in an ODI was against Sri Lanka at Dharamsala in 2017 where they lost first four wickets adding just 16 runs.

33/5. Ridiculous scoreline this. Boult with another return catch, Gill hitting straight at him. India in deep trouble. Almost embarrassing this, given that Kohli and Dhoni are both missing.

Another successful over for the Kiwis. Boult has bowled supremely well today. Gill played a couple of confident shots in that over. A punch and flick, but both went straight to the fielder. He tried to change angles by coming round the wicket too. And finally, he got Gill with one full and swinging in, off the last delivery of the over. A wicket maiden. A nice build up of pressure from Boult.

It's a length ball on middle, shapes back in a tad. Dhawan comes half forward and looks to flick but is done in by the inward movement. He misses it and is trapped in front. The umpire raises his finger. Dhawan consults Rohit and then walks off.

Boult has bowled really well. Even with just a hint of swing he shows how dangerous he can be. It's full on off, swings in late. Rohit drives it loosely on the up, checks it at the last moment and Boult pouches a very good reflex catch on his follow through.

OUT! Boult gets another one. Rohit is gone!

Rayudu looked a bit tentative off the first two balls, this time he is offered width and it's full, he goes for a big booming drive but hits it straight to short extra cover where Guptill shows good reflexes to pouch the catch.

Another inswinger does the trick for Boult. A dismissal very similar to Rohit's. It's full on middle, swinging back in. Gill looks to drive on the up, without any feet movement but ends up chipping it straight back to Boult who grabs it on his followthrough.

OUT! India have lost half their side! Gill is the next one back to the pavilion. Boult picks his 3rd wicket.

India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ), Latest Updates, 4th ODI: Another successful over for the Kiwis. Boult has bowled supremely well today. Gill played a couple of confident shots in that over. A punch and flick, but both went straight to the fielder. He tried to change angles by coming round the wicket too. And finally, he got Gill with one full and swinging in, off the last delivery of the over. A wicket maiden. A nice build up of pressure from Boult.



The fourth India vs New Zealand ODI is being telecast on Star Sports Network. The New Zealand-India live streaming will take place on hotstar.com. Click here to know when and where to watch the 4th ODI between New Zealand and India.

Preview, 4th ODI: A confident India will aim to maintain their winning streak when they take on hosts New Zealand in the fourth contest of the five-match rubber at the Seddon Park here on Thursday.

The Indian team has already taken an unassailable 3-0 lead and will now be led by stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma as Virat Kohli has been rested for the last two matches.

The men in blue have been in great form recently. The Indian opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit will once again lead the Indian batting attack and the duo have been the leading run scorers of the rubber with 169 and 160 runs respectively.

Both the openers have been in fine form with two fifties in three games and will try to replicate their past performance. In the absence of Kohli, the middle order responsibility will be on Dinesh Karthik, Ambati Rayudu and Kedar Jadhav.

All the batsmen have done well in the series. However, Mahendra Singh Dhoni's participation is under the scanner as the stumper suffered a 'rare' injury, pulling his hamstring.

In the bowling department, the spinning duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav have been the major threat for the Kiwi batsmen. The two have been successful in picking up wickets at regular intervals and have also been economical.

In the pace attack, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami have been equally impressive.

On the other hand, Ross Taylor has been New Zealand's key run scorer in the series with 139 runs and has scored a century in India's previous meeting at this ground. Also, Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson has shown some resistance against the Indian bowling attack.

A lot will also depend on openers Colin Munro and Martin Guptill, who have failed to click so far.

In their bowling, Ish Sodhi has been replaced by Todd Astle for the last two games and the all-rounder is likely to make his way into the playing XI.

Pacer Trent Boult, who had four wickets in the last two games, has been the most effective for the Kiwis. He, along with Lockie Ferguson and Tim Southee, will shoulder the responsibility in the pace attack.

With the visitors already sealing the series, the men in blue will aim to continue their dominance while the hosts will try to salvage some pride.

Teams:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (Captain), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (Wicket-keeper), Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Todd Astle, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Matt Henry

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, K Khaleel Ahmed

With inputs from IANS