Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the third and last T20I between New Zealand and India. The series is tied 1-1 at the moment and India will look to win the the third T20I and clinch the first T20I series victory in New Zealand.

Meanwhile, the women's teams are currently battling it out at Seddon Park, with Mithali Raj walking out to the crease for the first time in the T20I series. Smriti Mandhana, on the other hand, has brought up another half-century, and will look to guide her team home in the dead rubber against the White Ferns. Follow live updates on the 3rd WT20I between India and New Zealand here .

UPDATE | Mitchell Santner has passed his fitness test today so will be available for selection in tonight's final T20I against India. In Auckland, Martin Guptill has also been declared fit ahead of the 1st ODI against Bangladesh on Wednesday. #NZvIND #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/WUGJJmq1i2

New Zealand win clinch a thrilling two-run win over India to sweep the women's T20I series 3-0! Full scorecard and highlights of the third WT20I here .

Kasperek has done it! @BCCIWomen gave it a good go, scoring 13 runs but it wasn't enough and the WHITE FERNS win by two runs! Incredible finish 😓 and the WHITE FERNS take the series 3-0! 🏆🏆🏆 NZC LIVE CARD | https://t.co/eOJCqefPwv #NZvIND #culturescombined pic.twitter.com/J9pfCaICek

Another 15 minutes to go before the toss takes place in the men's game. India, meanwhile, will be eyeing their first-ever T20I series win in New Zealand and maintain a clean sheet in their marathon tour of Australia and New Zealand.

"Little bit of bounce in this pitch. Really nice surface. Great covering of grass, which will aid the pace. If you're in the bowling crease, you will get hammered. Batsmen will dominate this game. 200 is probably a decent score batting first. This length here (back-of-length) is what you need to bowl tonight," says Simon Doull during the pitch report.

Meanwhile, Northern Districts pacer Blair Tickner is set to make his debut for the Black Caps today. He receives his cap minutes before toss.

The Black Caps are trying to overturn that 4-1 ODIs' loss. Who will prevail in this Sunday showdown at 1-1?

One final time on this long tour, it's hello from Seddon Park. India are fighting to finish this tour unbeaten after drawing the T20 series, winning the Tests and ODIs in Australia, and winning the ODIs in New Zealand as well.

Doubt there will be any changes to the Indian side. Kuldeep is warming up a tad more than he did earlier in the series, but doesn't look like he will play. India's experimentation has worked this series so they might just want to continue in the same vein.

New Zealand have won six matches out of eight T20Is that they have played at Seddon Park, Hamilton before today.

India have won seven matches out of their last 10 T20Is in which they have chased.

India win the toss and opt to bowl. Against expectations, they do have a change. Kuldeep Yadav in for Yuzvendra Chahal. Weird call at that because at times Kuldeep has a tendency to be expensive. New Zealand have a change too. Blair Tickner making his debut, another pacer to test out before the World Cup.

Both teams line up for the pre-match national anthems. India's Ja Na Ga Na first followed by God Defend New Zealand

Tim Seifert and Colin Munro walk out to the middle with the sun slowly setting in the background at Seddon Park in Hamilton. Munro shadow practices with Bhuvneshwar Kumar freeing his arms before he runs in to bowl the first over. Umpire calls play...

The last time when India lost a bilateral T20I series was in July, 2017 against West Indies. Since then they have won seven and drawn two bilateral T20I series.

SIX! Munro needs no sighters, charges down the wicket and bashes Bhuvneshwar Kumar over long on with flat bat for a 71 metre six.

After 1 overs,New Zealand 11/0 ( Tim Seifert (W) 4 , Colin Munro 7) Couple of sweetly timed shots from Seifert to commence his innings, gets off the mark with a couple through midwicket before changing ends with Munro with a crisp drive to mid off. While Munro gets going with a maximum down the ground. Single for Seifert to end the first over.

Colin Munro has nearly scored 75% of his T20I runs while batting first for New Zealand.

FOUR! Smart from Khaleel to bowl the change up after the dot ball, was the off-cutter, but Seifert was way too good on that occasion as he adjusts the follow through of the shot to get the timing right, waits for the ball to come and strikes it up and over covers with a horizontal bat for his first boundary

After 2 overs,New Zealand 19/0 ( Tim Seifert (W) 10 , Colin Munro 9) Khaleel starts over the wicket and both Seifert and Munro rotate strike with singles to mid on. Munro, however, missed an opportunity to put away a full toss, getting an inside edge as he was eyeing to play it through covers. Seifert not rushing into the shot as he collects his first boundary. Khaleel concedes eight of his first over.

Congratulations to the @WHITE_FERNS on a 3-0 series victory over India. Epic stuff in the Double-Headers! Highlights + Scorecard | https://t.co/iYacWEiS2J #NZvIND 📷= @PhotosportNZ pic.twitter.com/TmAEaEsVkb

Bhuvi starts off his second over with couple of full deliveries, almost yorker length into the blockhole. In between the two full deliveries he banged one short which was called wide for being too high. Munro calls for a change of bat after digging two full balls and seems to have damaged his bottom. Kumar continues to keep it full, Munro turns the strike over off third ball to mid off, while Seifert jams out two inch-perfect yorker. Bhuvi finishes well too. Again, the full ball, not as much as the previous two but still full enough for not allowing Seifert to get underneath the ball, taps it to long on for one.

After 3 overs,New Zealand 22/0 ( Tim Seifert (W) 11 , Colin Munro 10) Bhuvi displays unerring accuracy as he sends down a brilliant over of full-length bowling.

FOUR! Would too darn brutal, to put that down as a drop. Seifert creates room, by backing away on the legside and slices it hard over backward point, the man in the ring, running back follows the swirling ball in the air. Vijay Shankar is the fielder, he puts in his all to catch that, gets two hands but cannot cling on, the ball parries away into the fence

Surprised that Shankar got a hand to it. It was never going to be a catch, and Seifert manufacturing a shot. Khaleel is taking a beating. 24 off 2 overs.

SIX! Fancy stuff from Seifert but is effective as well. He has literally swept Khaleel Ahmed for a six. Walked across his sticks, got down on a knee and lapped it over fine leg for a six!!

FOUR! Smart from Seifert. Knew the back of the length delivery was coming and then waits on it to simply tap it around the corner, made sure he got it past short fine leg for a boundary

After 4 overs,New Zealand 38/0 ( Tim Seifert (W) 26 , Colin Munro 11) NZ compensate for the terrific previous over that Bhuvi bowled by taking 16 off young Khaleel's second over. Munro and Seifert, in particular, are off to a very brisk start.

FOUR! Munro was never going to miss out there. Hardik digged in short and into the body allowing Munro to play his favourite stroke to pull it to mid wicket fence, Vijay Shankar was placed for that particular shot but even he isn't able to get around that one.

After 5 overs,New Zealand 46/0 ( Tim Seifert (W) 27 , Colin Munro 18) Hardik getting the ball to skid a touch but with Munro getting the one boundary mid over, ensured Kiwis took eight runs off it. Good finish by Hardik.

New Zealand's first five overs in this series in each match:

SIX! That's big! Munro's affinity to slog is no secret. Bends down and blasts it over mid wicket. Brings up NZ's 50.

FOUR! Now through the off side! Krunal pushes one through wide of off stump, trying to correct his line from the previous ball, Munro drives it hard over cover, for a one-tip boundary

50 up for New Zealand. Their openers are really putting on a show here. This wicket looks different from the ODI pitch of course. And they are attacking Krunal Pandya too...

SIX! Seifert once again exposes his stumps, shuffles across and with Krunal bowling it straight into the wickets, the opener picks it off his stumps and lifts it over fine leg. Perhaps got a thick edge, perhaps of the top half but got a good chunk of the ball to help it over the advertising hoardings.

"Little bit of bounce in this pitch. Really nice surface. Great covering of grass, which will aid the pace. If you're in the bowling crease, you will get hammered. Batsmen will dominate this game. 200 is probably a decent score batting first. This length here (back-of-length) is what you need to bowl tonight," says Simon Doull during the pitch report.

Meanwhile, Northern Districts pacer Blair Tickner is set to make his debut for the Black Caps today. He receives his cap minutes before toss.

India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ), 3rd T20I Live Score: Hardik getting the ball to skid a touch but with Munro getting the one boundary mid over, ensured Kiwis took eight runs off it. Good finish by Hardik.

The third India vs New Zealand T20I is being telecast on Star Sports Network. The New Zealand-India live streaming will take place on hotstar.com. Click here to know when and where to watch the third T20I between New Zealand and India.

3rd T20I, Preview: In a season of many firsts for the Indian cricket team, Rohit Sharma's men will be aiming to become first among the equals to win a T20 International series in New Zealand when the two sides clash in the final match here Sunday.

The past three months have made for a memorable phase for the Indian cricket team, which won its first Test and bilateral ODI series in Australia followed by the biggest one-day series win in New Zealand.

A first T20 series victory in New Zealand will be the icing on the cake for the 'Men in Blue', who have far exceeded expectations during their three-month sojourn in this part of the world.

With the series locked at 1-1, there is everything to play for in the decider which promises to be a cracker of a contest on a 'Super Sunday' with a spicy Seddon Park pitch in the offing.

India will do well to remember the nightmare that they endured during the fourth ODI at this venue where they were shot out for 92 in the wake of some quality swing bowling from Trent Boult.

However, Sunday will be a different day and there can't be a bigger motivation than winning yet another series in challenging overseas conditions.

"We have played in Hamilton and there won't be any surprise element as far as the pitch is concerned. Also having won the second game gives us confidence going into the final match," left-arm speedster Khaleel Ahmed had said after series levelling second T20I, when asked about the Hamilton game.

"We have rectified some of our mistakes from the first game and hopefully a few which are there will also be corrected," Khaleel added.

India played the same XI in the first two games and in all likelihood, will maintain continuity unless there are some niggles.

In case the team management gives change a thought, it could be a like for like replacement with Kuldeep Yadav coming in place of Yuzvendra Chahal as the wrist spinner.

However, a look at India's T20 playing XIs will indicate that Chahal has been their preferred shortest format bowler on most occasions.

The Indian bowling unit will look to replicate their good show from the last match where they found their rhythm after a pasting in the opener from Tim Seifert.

Krunal Pandya has once again punched above his weight with some gritty performances in the two games.

Not considered the most talented player in the set-up, Krunal makes up his with hard work and discipline. His accuracy is one of the biggest positives going into Sunday's match along with the intelligence of senior seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Khaleel also stuck to his brief in the last game where skipper Rohit Sharma had instructed him to bowl back of the length to avoid being hit for boundaries. There will be a similar plan in place on Sunday also.

The stand-in captain, who is now the world's top run-getter in T20 Internationals, will like to better the 29-ball-50 of the previous match, which can well spell doom for the Black Caps.

With Shikhar Dhawan for company, a good opening will solve half the problems for the visitors as it has been the case during the last four years.

The middle-order has also shown solidity with the experience of Mahendra Singh Dhoni and the exuberance of Rishabh Pant combining well as was evident in Auckland.

For New Zealand, a better batting effort in the middle overs is what they would be looking for.

Skipper Kane Williamson has endured a quiet limited overs series by his standards and senior batsman Ross Taylor has also blown hot and cold during the last three weeks.

Among bowlers, Tim Southee was impressive in the first game and pretty ordinary in the second along with Scott Kuggeleijn, who also went for a fair amount of runs.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Siraj.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson(c), Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner, James Neesham.

Match Starts at 12:30 pm.

With inputs from PTI