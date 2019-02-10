FOUR! First ball four for Pant. Gets down on his knees to sweep it past short fine leg

SIX! Another slog sweep as he targets the mid-wicket area. This one was huge

Vijay Shankar almost changed the single-handedly. His knock has helped ease pressure off Rohit Sharma about not accelerating. Kept the scoring up and kept things moving. Now Rohit can do his thing. India starting to go through the gears here.

And now Rishabh Pant... Hamilton's majorly Indian sell out crowd are in for some fireworks...

Big over for India! 16 runs off it but Shankar departs. He gets a four through cover but then the timing betrays him through the slog sweep as CDG takes the catch at mid-wicket. Paint joins the party and goes on attack from first ball. Slog sweeps the first ball to fine leg for a four and the other one to mid-wicket for a six.

SIX! Brilliant shot. It was a googly from Sodhi. Pant read it early as he slammed over long-on

SIX! Pant is in a hurry here. Another looping full pitched ball from Sodhi and Pants gets down on his knees to launch it over long-on boundary

Two big sixes in the over and Pant has now raced to 23 off 6. Picks the googly from Sodhi in time to blast it over long-on boundary. Couple of singles and then another towering six as he lofts the tossed up ball to straight boundary. 16 off the over.

Pant now blowing things up in Hamilton. India have fired ahead of the required run rate. This is some innings and will put him in better contention for the World Cup.

Excellent over compared to the carnage in previous overs. No loose deliveries offered by debutant Tickner to allow batsmen to free their hands. Seven runs added.

Good first over for Mitchell. Bowling cutters at slower pace, not allowing the batsmen to use the pace of the ball to play their shots. Just five off the over. India need 93 more in 48 balls to win.

OUT! Tickner gets his first wicket. Scoreboard pressure does the job. Ticker throws a full toss which Pant plays staright to Willaimson at mid-wicket circle with a sweep.

Pant smashes one straight to midwicket. Will it puncture India's momentum? Hardik Pandya says no and smashes the ball straight into the crowd at midwicket.

SIX! Quite a way to start the innings. Banged in short by Tickner as Pandya gets on back foot to slam it over mid-wicket

Brillaint catch by Williamson but Pant will be disappointed he couldn’t take advantage of a full toss. Trend of play has transformed in just couple of overs. India have big hitters Pandya, DK and MSD to chase but Rohit will have to bat thru

Pant could have smacked that ball into the orbit, he chose mid wicket

The required rate does the job for Kiwis as Tickner removes Pant. It was a full toss and Pant finds Williamson at the edge of 30-yard circle at mid-wicket with his wild swing. Pandya comes on and slams a six first ball, seizing the opportunity of short ball as he whacks it over mid-wicket.

FOUR! Not the ideal ball against Pandya. Full toss on pads and Pandya flicks it through mid-wicket

SIX! What a shot! Pitched right in front of Pandya as he smokes it straight down the ground

OUT! Mitchell removes Rohit. The uncharacteristic innings comes to an end with an edge to the keeper. But he played the innings of the anchor, should have stayed till the end. It was wide and short from Mitchell as Rohit tried to reach it away from body, edging it to keeper.

Is that the turning point? Even as Hardik was building on Pant's momentum, Rohit is caught behind. Could be the dismissal New Zealand were looking for. Dhoni walks in.

Two big shots from Pandya. 13 runs from the over but India lose Rohit. Pandya slams the full toss from Mitchell to mid-wicket boundary before launching the full ball over straight boundary. Rohit loses his wicket trying to chase a wide and short ball as he edges it to keeper. India need 72 in last 6 overs.

OUT! India lose Pandya! What was that? Pandya makes a mess of the short ball. Pandya shuffles across but the ball follows him as he's cramped up for space and gives away a catch at extra-cover. The bat flies out of hand behind wicket.

Bat flies out of hand, caught and taken after a miss hit from Hardik. Indian wickets coming after a few slam bangs... getting regular this. Can DK stem the downslide?

Two more ground invaders and even India's head security man gets involved. Local policemen have a long night ahead of them.

Excellent over for Kiwis from Kuggeleijn. Two singles each for Dhoni and Pandya and then the wicket. Pandya trying to play the short ball, moves wide but he's cramped up and gives away a catch at extra-cover. The bat also goes out of his hand to fall behind him.

OUT! Dhoni goes behind the length ball on off, clears his leg and launches it to long-on but didn't find the timing as Southee takes the catch.

SIX! Lovely shot from DK. Picks the short ball well as he produces a brilliant swing of the bat to get a six

And Dhoni is gone. India looking to go down now, unless DK pulls a rabbit out of his cricket helmet.

India lose Dhoni now. He sees an opportunity with the length ball outside off but doesn't find the timing as it is taken by Southee at long-on. DK brings up a six with a wild swing off short ball from Mitchell.

SIX! What a mighty six. Half-volley outside off and DK gets into the position early to launch it over long-off

10 runs from the over but India need more from it. Precisely 48 in 18. Karthik launches the first ball half-volley over long-off for a massive six but only three more singles added after that along with a leg bye and a wide.

SIX! Back of length ball and Krunal smokes it over extra-cover with a powerful slap

Blazing partnership between these two. 41 off 18 now and this is very doable in the T20 era. DK could come back into this with his own attacking play.

FOUR! Krunal clear his leg for a big hoick through leg but gets the inside edge and it runs to the fine leg boundary

FOUR! Southee is rattled. Bowls a full toss and Krunal slaps it over cover for a boundary

India's batting this game is a tribute to what the IPL has done for their cricket. Win or lose doesn't matter, but what an approach. Batting all the way down to 8, when was that ever true for India?

Kudos to the IPL for the talent pool and the depth in the Indian side

"Little bit of bounce in this pitch. Really nice surface. Great covering of grass, which will aid the pace. If you're in the bowling crease, you will get hammered. Batsmen will dominate this game. 200 is probably a decent score batting first. This length here (back-of-length) is what you need to bowl tonight," says Simon Doull during the pitch report.

Meanwhile, Northern Districts pacer Blair Tickner is set to make his debut for the Black Caps today. He receives his cap minutes before toss.

OUT! Was that out!? Well the TV Umpire thinks so and Seifert has to go. Was the wrong'un that Seifert didn't read at all. Was bamboozled completely, playing it for the conventional spin. Typical Dhoni sniffs a chance as Seifert is stretched forward, but drags his back leg back, just about gets something behind the line. The TV umpire asks for the zoom in vision for the back leg and it seemed there was some aprt of the boot behind the line, not according to the third umpire as he presses the right light. Simon Doull on air says, the TV umpire is surely watching something else that what everyone else is (not verbatim, but gist of it). Another talking point of the match. Seifert st Dhoni b Kuldeep Yadav 43(25)

FIFTY! Stylish way to bring up your ninth T20I half-century. Little bit straighter than the sixes Munro has hit so far but the quick delivery from Krunal has simply launched over wide long on, almost over cow corner

DROPPED! CHANCE PUT DOWN! EASY CHANCE PUT DOWN! Munro top edges and Khaleel Ahmed has fluffed a straight forward chance . Was the slower ball from Hardik Pandya that Munro plays it early was looking to pull but edges it high, Khaleel at short fine leg missed a simple chance

OUT! How about that Hardik Pandya gets the catch in the next over after Munro was put down in his bowling. Mistimed his slog sweep and Kuldeep Yadav ahs another wicket. A whirlwind of a knock comes to an end. Munro c Hardik Pandya b Kuldeep Yadav 76(40)

OUT! Kane Williamson has fallen to a short ball. Round the wicket and miscued by Williamson as he was on swivel to play to pull, gets from the upper-half of the bat and straight away expresses his frustration. Easy catch for Kuldeep at short fine leg. Williamson c Kuldeep Yadav b Khaleel Ahmed 27(21)

OUT! Full and wide of off stump, just where you want in the death overs. Deep into the crease from Bhuvi. CDG movesoutside off stump recognises the line of attack, Bhuvi adjusts and slides it wider. De Grandhomme reaches for it as he looks to launch it down the ground, gets a genuine edge to Dhoni C de Grandhomme c Dhoni b Bhuvneshwar 30(16)

The third India vs New Zealand T20I is being telecast on Star Sports Network. The New Zealand-India live streaming will take place on hotstar.com. Click here to know when and where to watch the third T20I between New Zealand and India.

3rd T20I, Preview: In a season of many firsts for the Indian cricket team, Rohit Sharma's men will be aiming to become first among the equals to win a T20 International series in New Zealand when the two sides clash in the final match here Sunday.

The past three months have made for a memorable phase for the Indian cricket team, which won its first Test and bilateral ODI series in Australia followed by the biggest one-day series win in New Zealand.

A first T20 series victory in New Zealand will be the icing on the cake for the 'Men in Blue', who have far exceeded expectations during their three-month sojourn in this part of the world.

With the series locked at 1-1, there is everything to play for in the decider which promises to be a cracker of a contest on a 'Super Sunday' with a spicy Seddon Park pitch in the offing.

India will do well to remember the nightmare that they endured during the fourth ODI at this venue where they were shot out for 92 in the wake of some quality swing bowling from Trent Boult.

However, Sunday will be a different day and there can't be a bigger motivation than winning yet another series in challenging overseas conditions.

"We have played in Hamilton and there won't be any surprise element as far as the pitch is concerned. Also having won the second game gives us confidence going into the final match," left-arm speedster Khaleel Ahmed had said after series levelling second T20I, when asked about the Hamilton game.

"We have rectified some of our mistakes from the first game and hopefully a few which are there will also be corrected," Khaleel added.

India played the same XI in the first two games and in all likelihood, will maintain continuity unless there are some niggles.

In case the team management gives change a thought, it could be a like for like replacement with Kuldeep Yadav coming in place of Yuzvendra Chahal as the wrist spinner.

However, a look at India's T20 playing XIs will indicate that Chahal has been their preferred shortest format bowler on most occasions.

The Indian bowling unit will look to replicate their good show from the last match where they found their rhythm after a pasting in the opener from Tim Seifert.

Krunal Pandya has once again punched above his weight with some gritty performances in the two games.

Not considered the most talented player in the set-up, Krunal makes up his with hard work and discipline. His accuracy is one of the biggest positives going into Sunday's match along with the intelligence of senior seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Khaleel also stuck to his brief in the last game where skipper Rohit Sharma had instructed him to bowl back of the length to avoid being hit for boundaries. There will be a similar plan in place on Sunday also.

The stand-in captain, who is now the world's top run-getter in T20 Internationals, will like to better the 29-ball-50 of the previous match, which can well spell doom for the Black Caps.

With Shikhar Dhawan for company, a good opening will solve half the problems for the visitors as it has been the case during the last four years.

The middle-order has also shown solidity with the experience of Mahendra Singh Dhoni and the exuberance of Rishabh Pant combining well as was evident in Auckland.

For New Zealand, a better batting effort in the middle overs is what they would be looking for.

Skipper Kane Williamson has endured a quiet limited overs series by his standards and senior batsman Ross Taylor has also blown hot and cold during the last three weeks.

Among bowlers, Tim Southee was impressive in the first game and pretty ordinary in the second along with Scott Kuggeleijn, who also went for a fair amount of runs.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Siraj.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson(c), Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner, James Neesham.

Match Starts at 12:30 pm.

With inputs from PTI