First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in NZ | 2nd T20I Feb 08, 2019
NZ Vs IND
India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
PAK in SA | 3rd T20I Feb 06, 2019
SA Vs PAK
Pakistan beat South Africa by 27 runs
BAN in NZ Feb 13, 2019
NZ vs BAN
McLean Park, Napier
Quadrangular Series in Oman Feb 13, 2019
OMA vs IRE
Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket, Al Amarat
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News
Auto Refresh

India vs New Zealand, LIVE cricket score, 3rd T20I at Hamilton: Karthik, Krunal revive hope for visitors

Date: Sunday, 10 February, 2019 15:43 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

India in New Zealand 3 T20 International Series 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

212/4
Overs
20.0
R/R
10.6
Fours
18
Sixes
10
Extras
7
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Daryl Mitchell not out 19 11 3 0
Ross Taylor not out 14 7 1 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4 0 37 1
Khaleel Ahmed 4 0 47 1
190/6
Overs
18.3
R/R
10.38
Fours
13
Sixes
11
Extras
11
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Dinesh Karthik Batting 23 10 0 3
Krunal Pandya Batting 19 10 2 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Mitchell Santner 3 0 32 2
Tim Southee 3 0 36 0

  • Kudos to the IPL for the talent pool and the depth in the Indian side

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Southee is rattled. Bowls a full toss and Krunal slaps it over cover for a boundary

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Krunal clear his leg for a big hoick through leg but gets the inside edge and it runs to the fine leg boundary

    Full Scorecard

  • Blazing partnership between these two. 41 off 18 now and this is very doable in the T20 era. DK could come back into this with his own attacking play. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Back of length ball and Krunal smokes it over extra-cover with a powerful slap

    Full Scorecard

  • Southee comes into attack

    Full Scorecard

  • After 17 overs,India 166/6 ( Dinesh Karthik 16 , Krunal Pandya 2)

    10 runs from the over but India need more from it. Precisely 48 in 18. Karthik launches the first ball half-volley over long-off for a massive six but only three more singles added after that along with a leg bye and a wide.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! What a mighty six. Half-volley outside off and DK gets into the position early to launch it over long-off

    Full Scorecard

  • Tickner returns to attack

    Full Scorecard

  • After 16 overs,India 154/6 ( Dinesh Karthik 9 , Krunal Pandya 0)

    India lose Dhoni now. He sees an opportunity with the length ball outside off but doesn't find the timing as it is taken by Southee at long-on. DK brings up a six with a wild swing off short ball from Mitchell.

    Full Scorecard

  • And Dhoni is gone. India looking to go down now, unless DK pulls a rabbit out of his cricket helmet. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Lovely shot from DK. Picks the short ball well as he produces a brilliant swing of the bat to get a six

    Full Scorecard

  • Krunal Pandya comes out to bat

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Dhoni goes behind the length ball on off, clears his leg and launches it to long-on but didn't find the timing as Southee takes the catch.

    Dhoni c Southee b Daryl Mitchell 2(4). India 145/6.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 15 overs,India 145/5 ( MS Dhoni (W) 2 , Dinesh Karthik 0)

    Excellent over for Kiwis from Kuggeleijn. Two singles each for Dhoni and Pandya and then the wicket. Pandya trying to play the short ball, moves wide but he's cramped up and gives away a catch at extra-cover. The bat also goes out of his hand to fall behind him.

    Full Scorecard

  • Dinesh Karthik comes out to bat

    Full Scorecard

  • Two more ground invaders and even India's head security man gets involved. Local policemen have a long night ahead of them. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Bat flies out of hand, caught and taken after a miss hit from Hardik. Indian wickets coming after a few slam bangs... getting regular this. Can DK stem the downslide? 

    Full Scorecard


  • Lowest SR for Rohit Sharma in a T20I innings: (Min. 30 balls faced)

    106.66 v England, Manchester, 2018 (30 balls)
    112.72 v WI, Dhaka, 2014 (55 balls)
    115.55 v Ireland, Nottingham, 2009 (45 balls)
    118.75 v New Zealand, Hamilton, 2019* (32 balls)

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! India lose Pandya! What was that? Pandya makes a mess of the short ball. Pandya shuffles across but the ball follows him as he's cramped up for space and gives away a catch at extra-cover. The bat flies out of hand behind wicket.

    Hardik Pandya c Williamson b Kuggeleijn 21(11). India 145/5.

    Full Scorecard

  • Kuggeleijn comes into attack

    Full Scorecard

  • MS Dhoni comes out to bat

    Full Scorecard

  • After 14 overs,India 141/4 ( Hardik Pandya 19 , )

    Two big shots from Pandya. 13 runs from the over but India lose Rohit. Pandya slams the full toss from Mitchell to mid-wicket boundary before launching the full ball over straight boundary. Rohit loses his wicket trying to chase a wide and short ball as he edges it to keeper. India need 72 in last 6 overs.

    Full Scorecard

  • Is that the turning point? Even as Hardik was building on Pant's momentum, Rohit is caught behind. Could be the dismissal New Zealand were looking for. Dhoni walks in. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Mitchell removes Rohit. The uncharacteristic innings comes to an end with an edge to the keeper. But he played the innings of the anchor, should have stayed till the end. It was wide and short from Mitchell as Rohit tried to reach it away from body, edging it to keeper.

    Rohit c Seifert b Daryl Mitchell 38(32). India 141/4.

    Full Scorecard

  • India's record while chasing 200-plus targets in T20Is before today:

    Matches - 5
    Won - 2 
    Lost - 3

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! What a shot! Pitched right in front of Pandya as he smokes it straight down the ground

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Not the ideal ball against Pandya. Full toss on pads and Pandya flicks it through mid-wicket

    Full Scorecard

  • After 13 overs,India 128/3 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 37 , Hardik Pandya 7)

    The required rate does the job for Kiwis as Tickner removes Pant. It was a full toss and Pant finds Williamson at the edge of 30-yard circle at mid-wicket with his wild swing. Pandya comes on and slams a six first ball, seizing the opportunity of short ball as he whacks it over mid-wicket. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Pant could have smacked that ball into the orbit, he chose mid wicket

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Quite a way to start the innings. Banged in short by Tickner as Pandya gets on back foot to slam it over mid-wicket

    Full Scorecard

  • Pant smashes one straight to midwicket. Will it puncture India's momentum? Hardik Pandya says no and smashes the ball straight into the crowd at midwicket. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Hardik Pandya comes into attack

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Tickner gets his first wicket. Scoreboard pressure does the job. Ticker throws a full toss which Pant plays staright to Willaimson at mid-wicket circle with a sweep.

     Pant c Williamson b Tickner 28(12). IND 121/3.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 12 overs,India 120/2 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 36 , Rishabh Pant 28)

    Good first over for Mitchell. Bowling cutters at slower pace, not allowing the batsmen to use the pace of the ball to play their shots. Just five off the over. India need 93 more in 48 balls to win.

    Full Scorecard

  • Daryl Mitchell comes into attack

    Full Scorecard

  • After 11 overs,India 115/2 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 33 , Rishabh Pant 26)

    Excellent over compared to the carnage in previous overs. No loose deliveries offered by debutant Tickner to allow batsmen to free their hands. Seven runs added.

    Full Scorecard

  • Pant now blowing things up in Hamilton. India have fired ahead of the required run rate. This is some innings and will put him in better contention for the World Cup. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Tickner comes into attack

    Full Scorecard

  • Comparison after 10 overs:

    New Zealand : 96/1
    India : 108/2

    Full Scorecard

  • After 10 overs,India 108/2 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 29 , Rishabh Pant 23)

    Two big sixes in the over and Pant has now raced to 23 off 6. Picks the googly from Sodhi in time to blast it over long-on boundary. Couple of singles and then another towering six as he lofts the tossed up ball to straight boundary. 16 off the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Pant is in a hurry here. Another looping full pitched ball from Sodhi and Pants gets down on his knees to launch it over long-on boundary

    Full Scorecard

  • Rishabh Pant's SR in T20Is:

    Batting first : 105.97
    Chasing : 135.18

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Brilliant shot. It was a googly from Sodhi. Pant read it early as he slammed over long-on

    Full Scorecard

  • After 9 overs,India 92/2 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 27 , Rishabh Pant 10)

    Big over for India! 16 runs off it but Shankar departs. He gets a four through cover but then the timing betrays him through the slog sweep as CDG takes the catch at mid-wicket. Paint joins the party and goes on attack from first ball. Slog sweeps the first ball to fine leg for a four and the other one to mid-wicket for a six.

    Full Scorecard

  • And now Rishabh Pant... Hamilton's majorly Indian sell out crowd are in for some fireworks... 

    Full Scorecard

  • Vijay Shankar almost changed the single-handedly. His knock has helped ease pressure off Rohit Sharma about not accelerating. Kept the scoring up and kept things moving. Now Rohit can do his thing. India starting to go through the gears here. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Another slog sweep as he targets the mid-wicket area. This one was huge

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! First ball four for Pant. Gets down on his knees to sweep it past short fine leg

    Full Scorecard

  • Rishabh Pant comes out ot bat

    Full Scorecard
Load More

India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ), 3rd T20I Live Score: 10 runs from the over but India need more from it. Precisely 48 in 18. Karthik launches the first ball half-volley over long-off for a massive six but only three more singles added after that along with a leg bye and a wide.

The third India vs New Zealand T20I is being telecast on Star Sports Network. The New Zealand-India live streaming will take place on hotstar.com. Click here to know when and where to watch the third T20I between New Zealand and India.

3rd T20I, Preview: In a season of many firsts for the Indian cricket team, Rohit Sharma's men will be aiming to become first among the equals to win a T20 International series in New Zealand when the two sides clash in the final match here Sunday.

The past three months have made for a memorable phase for the Indian cricket team, which won its first Test and bilateral ODI series in Australia followed by the biggest one-day series win in New Zealand.

A first T20 series victory in New Zealand will be the icing on the cake for the 'Men in Blue', who have far exceeded expectations during their three-month sojourn in this part of the world.

File image of New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (L) and India skipper Rohit Sharma. AP/AFP

File image of New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (L) and India skipper Rohit Sharma. AP/AFP

With the series locked at 1-1, there is everything to play for in the decider which promises to be a cracker of a contest on a 'Super Sunday' with a spicy Seddon Park pitch in the offing.

India will do well to remember the nightmare that they endured during the fourth ODI at this venue where they were shot out for 92 in the wake of some quality swing bowling from Trent Boult.

However, Sunday will be a different day and there can't be a bigger motivation than winning yet another series in challenging overseas conditions.

"We have played in Hamilton and there won't be any surprise element as far as the pitch is concerned. Also having won the second game gives us confidence going into the final match," left-arm speedster Khaleel Ahmed had said after series levelling second T20I, when asked about the Hamilton game.

"We have rectified some of our mistakes from the first game and hopefully a few which are there will also be corrected," Khaleel added.

India played the same XI in the first two games and in all likelihood, will maintain continuity unless there are some niggles.

In case the team management gives change a thought, it could be a like for like replacement with Kuldeep Yadav coming in place of Yuzvendra Chahal as the wrist spinner.

However, a look at India's T20 playing XIs will indicate that Chahal has been their preferred shortest format bowler on most occasions.

The Indian bowling unit will look to replicate their good show from the last match where they found their rhythm after a pasting in the opener from Tim Seifert.

Krunal Pandya has once again punched above his weight with some gritty performances in the two games.

Not considered the most talented player in the set-up, Krunal makes up his with hard work and discipline. His accuracy is one of the biggest positives going into Sunday's match along with the intelligence of senior seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Khaleel also stuck to his brief in the last game where skipper Rohit Sharma had instructed him to bowl back of the length to avoid being hit for boundaries. There will be a similar plan in place on Sunday also.

The stand-in captain, who is now the world's top run-getter in T20 Internationals, will like to better the 29-ball-50 of the previous match, which can well spell doom for the Black Caps.

With Shikhar Dhawan for company, a good opening will solve half the problems for the visitors as it has been the case during the last four years.

The middle-order has also shown solidity with the experience of Mahendra Singh Dhoni and the exuberance of Rishabh Pant combining well as was evident in Auckland.

For New Zealand, a better batting effort in the middle overs is what they would be looking for.

Skipper Kane Williamson has endured a quiet limited overs series by his standards and senior batsman Ross Taylor has also blown hot and cold during the last three weeks.

Among bowlers, Tim Southee was impressive in the first game and pretty ordinary in the second along with Scott Kuggeleijn, who also went for a fair amount of runs.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Siraj.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson(c), Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner, James Neesham.

Match Starts at 12:30 pm.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Feb 10, 2019

Tags : #3rd T20I #Cricket #Cricket Score #Hamilton T20 #Ind vs NZ #Ind vs NZ Live Score #Ind vs NZ T20I #India vs New Zealand #India vs New Zealand 2019 #India Vs New Zealand 3rd t20i #India vs New Zealand Live Score #Kane Williamson #live cricket score #Live score #MS Dhoni #New Zealand vs India 2019 #Rishabh Pant


fp-mobile


Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 England 5310 108
4 New Zealand 3213 107
5 Australia 4566 104
6 Sri Lanka 4256 89
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 8058 122
3 South Africa 5545 111
4 New Zealand 5645 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5110 134
2 India 5361 125
3 South Africa 2876 120
4 England 2586 118
5 Australia 3266 117
6 New Zealand 3116 115
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all