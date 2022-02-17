Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

New Zealand Women Vs India Women LIVE SCORE (odi)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

New Zealand Women Vs India Women At John Davies Oval, Queenstown, 18 February, 2022

18 February, 2022
Starts 03:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
India Women

India Women

279/10 (49.3 ov)

3rd ODI
New Zealand Women

New Zealand Women

69/2 (12.0 ov)

India Women New Zealand Women
279/10 (49.3 ov) - R/R 5.64 69/2 (12.0 ov) - R/R 5.75

Play In Progress

New Zealand Women need 211 runs in 228 balls at 5.55 rpo

Amelia Kerr - 21

Amy Satterthwaite - 32

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Amelia Kerr Batting 28 28 4 0
Amy Satterthwaite Batting 32 36 6 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Deepti Sharma 1 0 1 0
Sneh Rana 1 0 10 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 14/2 (2.3)

55 (55) R/R: 5.78

Amelia Kerr 21(21)

Suzie Bates 5(7) S.R (71.42)

b Jhulan Goswami

India vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd ODI in Queenstown

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • February 17th, 2022
  • 23:19:06 IST

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Preview: After their struggles so far in the tour, India will hope to pick themselves up and put up a much better fight in what is now a must-win clash in the third One-Day International against New Zealand.

The India women's cricket team haven't had it easy since arriving in New Zealand, losing the one-off Twenty20 International before suffering back-to-back losses at the start of the ODI series. After their 62-run defeat in the opener, India fought back harder, this time putting 270 on the board after opting to bat with skipper Mithali Raj and wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh scoring 60s, while rookie opener S Meghana scoring 49.

Despite reducing the White Ferns to 55/3 at one stage, Amelia Kerr was able to revive the chase with a 127-run fourth-wicket stand and finish the game from there with an unbeaten 119 for the hosts to go 2-0 up in the series, crossing the finish line with an over to spare. Deepti Sharma was the pick of the Indian bowlers with her haul of 4/52.

India women vs New Zealand Women 3rd ODI Live Streaming, Date and Timing in India

India women vs New Zealand Women 2022 Live Updates Ind vs NZ 3rd ODI

The current one-day series serves as an ideal platform for the Indian team to acclimatise themselves to the conditions in New Zealand, which will be hosting the ICC Women's World Cup that begins three days after the fifth and final ODI. New Zealand host Pakistan in their first warm-up game while India meet South Africa the same day in a practice match.

The tournament proper begins on 4 March, with New Zealand welcoming West Indies, while India lock horns against arch-rivals Pakistan on 6 March.

Here's everything you need to know as far as the live coverage of the third ODI is concerned:

When will the third ODI between India women and New Zealand women take place?

The third ODI between India women and New Zealand women will take place on 18 February, 2022

What is the venue for the match?

The venue for the India women vs New Zealand women third ODI is John Davies Oval, Queenstown.

When will the match start?

The match is scheduled to begin at 3.30 am IST, with the toss at 3 am.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match?

There will be no LIVE telecast of the match on TV. The match can be LIVE streamed on Amazon Prime Video. You can also browse Firstpost.com for live updates.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram

Updated Date: February 17, 2022 23:19:06 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs New Zealand: Mithali Raj and Co aim to sort combination in ODI series with World Cup in focus
First Cricket News

India vs New Zealand: Mithali Raj and Co aim to sort combination in ODI series with World Cup in focus

In the one-off T20I, batting let India down and Mithali Raj has her task cut out.

New Zealand cancel T20 series against Australia due to travel restrictions
First Cricket News

New Zealand cancel T20 series against Australia due to travel restrictions

NZC chief David White said a government decision to push back plans to open the border forced the cancellation of the three-match series

India vs New Zealand: Amelia Kerr shines as Jhulan Goswami-less visitors succumb to defeat in 2nd ODI
First Cricket News

India vs New Zealand: Amelia Kerr shines as Jhulan Goswami-less visitors succumb to defeat in 2nd ODI

The loss meant that the visitors have now conceded a 0-2 lead in the five-match series.