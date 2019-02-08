That six would have been a one-bounce four on most grounds. And just as I type this... Bhuvi gets his revenge. Big-hitting Seifert is gone, caught behind as he feathers one.

Different start for New Zealand than the last game as the ball continues to move around. That's a tradition here and both Bhuvi and Khaleel have been able to exploit this aspect. The Black Caps still looking for an opening to start attacking.

Bhuvi gets the danger man Seifert out. No big innings for the Keeper-batsman today. Good comeback by Bhuvi after he's hit for a four and a six by Seifiert. Bowls a bit short as Seifert edges the outside off ball to keeper attempting a wild swing. 12 off the over.

SIX! Excellent shot! No need to run for that. It was in the zone, full on the off stump and Munro whacks it down the ground with barely any foot movement

India (19.83) and Australia (10.50) are the only team against which Kane Williamson’s batting average is less than 20 in T20Is.

FOUR! Excellent shot! Width offered and Williamson opens the face of bat to chop it through point

Munro gets into act. Sweeps the first ball over mid-wicket for a double before slamming the full delivery down the ground for a six. Williamson gets a boundary with a cut to backward point. 13 off the over.

FOUR! Well played by Williamson. There is no slip fielder and Williamson played the length ball with soft hands, edging it past Dhoni for a four

FOUR! Second four of the over. This time the Kiwi skipper comes down the pitch against full ball to carve it through gap in cover region

An over of two lovely shots as Williamson collects two fours in Hardik Pandya's first over. First with soft hands, edging the length ball to third man boundary and then comes down the track to smash the full ball through cover. 10 off the over.

OUT! Krunal loops it and Munro couldn't resist the temptation. Went back to drive it over cover but ended up giving a catch to Rohit

The game has come to a halt! Confusion all around. Mitchell was given out lbw but he reviewed as he felt there was an inside edge. DRS confirmed the same but he still has been given out.

OUT! Most weird dismissal of all. Mitchell given out lbw, he reviews it as he feels there was an inside edge. Hotspot confirms the same but there's no spike on snickometer and he's given out. Williamson was quite surprised but Mitchell has to walk back

Drama. Umpire gives out and Williamson cannot believe it. Nobody can. There was a clear hotspot nick on Mitchell's bat. And yet he has been given out. Batsman doesn't want to go. This is a howler one way or the other. And India have a wicket after all. Unreal.

Big over for India! Krunal Pandya gets two wickets. Munro gets out trying to drive the looping delivery from Krunal through cover as Rohit takes the catch. Krunal then dismisses Daryl Mitchell. Who takes a DRS after being given out for LBW. Hotspot shows there's was an inside edge but there's was no spike on snickometer as he's given out. Big controversy and Kiwis are not happy. Three off the over.

Five runs from Chahal's first over. With three wickets down, New Zealand would want Williamson and Taylor to score big here.

OUT! Krunal gets the big wicket of Williamson! It was short and Williamson went back to pull it to mid-wicket but Krunal threw it in qucik as the ball skidded off the pitch to hit the thigh pads.

Fifty up and another wicket falls. Williamson trapped lbw this time. He was looking quite fluent but tried to back up too much to cut away and is gone. 50/4 now. India into the middle order.

Another brilliant over from Krunal, who is turning the game on its head in Auckland. The spinner dismisses Williamson, who gets out LBW trying to pull the short ball. Misses the ball and is trapped in front. Three off the over.

Krunal Pandya has just become the first Indian bowler to take more than two wickets in a T20I match played in New Zealand.

While Krunal Pandya is taking wickets from other end, Chahal's job is to keep his end tight and he's doing a good job so far. Five off the over including a wide.

Another excellent over from Krunal. No wicket this time but he leaks just four runs as Kiwis reach 60 in 10 overs.

SIX! Lofted, full and de Grandhomme cracks it exactly straight down the ground for a maximum

FOUR! Short and wide and de Grandhomme throws his bat on it and slices it to backward point

SIX! Another full delivery with very little pace variation and another cracking shot down the ground by de Grandhomme

Massive over for Kiwis! de Grandhomme has taken it on his own to steady the innings and to provide it the much-needed impetus. Smashes two sixes down the ground and a four over point. 19 off the over.

SIX! Krunal bowls it quick on pads and de Grandhomme flicks it over mid-wicket into the stands

SIX! Another looping, overpitched delivery and de Grandhomme punishes Krunal with a massive shot down the ground

Another biggie over. 18 runs from it as de Grandhomme cracks two more sixes. His timing is out of the world. First six came off a full pitched leg side delivery as he flicked it over mid-wicket and then slammed the looping ball over straight boundary.

FOUR! Taylor gets into the act as he paddle sweeps the over pitched delivery for a boundary

A bit of a quite over in comparison to the last two. Just eight from this. One four for Taylor as he smartly paddle sweeps to beat the wide fine leg fielder.

This is now Colin de Grandhomme’s highest score in T20Is, going past his previous highest score of 41* against Bangladesh at Napier in 2017.

New Zealand past hundred with about seven overs to spare. This partnership has held together well. Won't get 220 like the other day, but all depends on the acceleration in the last few overs and they are starting to go now.

Hardik gives way two wides in the over. Both attempted yorker, one down the leg and the other way outside off. He's also tried to be slow against de Grandhomme, who takes couple of doubles and a single. One for Taylor and nine from the over.

FOUR! Clever shot! Almost a yorker from Khaleel and Taylor gets down right in time to sweep it through fine leg boundary

New Zealand past hundred with about seven overs to spare. This partnership has held together well. Won't get 220 like the other day, but all depends on the acceleration in the last few overs and they are starting to go now.

Good over on return from Kahleel. Gives away just seven runs including a four to Taylor, which was result of a clever shot. Khaleel banged in full and Taylor did well to get down right in time to sweep it to fine leg boundary.

TOSS - Williamson has won the toss and elected to bat. They have gone unchanged. Williamson reckons it looks a good pitch and would look to put the runs on the board. Rohit says they were looking to bowl first as well. He says we want to start afresh. India too have gone unchanged .

OUT! Edge and gone! Good delivery and good comeback. A bit short of length and it holds it outside off line as Seifert tries a wild swing, edging the ball to keeper.

OUT! Krunal loops it and Munro couldn't resist the temptation. Went back to drive it over cover but ended up giving a catch to Rohit

The game has come to a halt! Confusion all around. Mitchell was given out lbw but he reviewed as he felt there was an inside edge. DRS confirmed the same but he still has been given out.

OUT! Most weird dismissal of all. Mitchell given out lbw, he reviews it as he feels there was an inside edge. Hotspot confirms the same but there's no spike on snickometer and he's given out. Williamson was quite surprised but Mitchell has to walk back

OUT! Krunal gets the big wicket of Williamson! It was short and Williamson went back to pull it to mid-wicket but Krunal threw it in qucik as the ball skidded off the pitch to hit the thigh pads.

India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ), 2nd T20I Live Score: Good over on return from Kahleel. Gives away just seven runs including a four to Taylor, which was result of a clever shot. Khaleel banged in full and Taylor did well to get down right in time to sweep it to fine leg boundary.

The second India vs New Zealand T20I is being telecast on Star Sports Network. The New Zealand-India live streaming will take place on hotstar.com. Click here to know when and where to watch the second T20I between New Zealand and India.

2nd T20I preview: A strong comeback will be expected from India after the hammering from New Zealand in the series-opener when the two teams square-up in the second T20 International at Eden Park here on Friday.

After suffering their biggest loss in T20 Internationals in terms of runs on Wednesday night, India don't have a lot of time to introspect with just 24 hours separating the two games.

It was the kind of day when nothing went right for India who let New Zealand amass 219 before surrendering meekly in the steep chase.

Opener Tim Seifert took the Indian bowlers to cleaners with a 43-ball 84 and visitors must have a plan to contain him on Friday.

Not even the seasoned Bhuvneshwar Kumar was spared as he, alongside Hardik Pandya and Khaleel Ahmed, leaked 12 runs an over.

The team could replace Ahmed with either Siddharth Kaul or Mohammad Siraj, who warmed the bench on Wednesday.

The spinners, Krunal Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal, did alright but the team management will also consider including chinaman Kuldeep Yadav.

The lack of fight in the run chase was a big disappointment, as mentioned by captain Rohit Sharma in Wellington. Despite having eight batsmen in the eleven, India lost by 80 runs.

"As a team, we have been good at chasing down targets which is why we play with eight batsmen. We believe that whatever the target is in front of us we can chase it down, but we just couldn't do it tonight," said a disappointed Rohit after the game.

He himself would like to lead from the front after scoring 1 on Wednesday and a significant contribution will also be expected from Rishabh Pant, who is in the running for a World Cup berth.

He could not do much in Wellington, getting four off 9 balls before spinner Mitchell Santner bowled him with a fast yorker.

All-rounder Vijay Shankar was promoted to number three and did alright with a 18-ball 27. It remains to be seen if he gets another shot at the same position or the team brings in Shubman Gill, who would be desperate to perform after the two failures in ODIs.

While it is a must-win game for India, another victory will seal the series for the hosts who were outplayed 1-4 in the preceding ODIs.

Captain Kane Williamson could not be more happy with the showing in the first T20 but wants his team to fully focus on the job at hand.

"It was a complete performance that doesn't happen everyday and hope we can keep the momentum through the series having set the tone," he said.

The dangerous opening duo of Colin Munro and Seifert put the Indian pacers under tremendous pressure early on in the innings and dismissing them cheaply will be crucial for the visitors' chances.

Coming back into the side after playing just one ODI against India, veteran Tim Southee proved his immense value with tidy figures of 17 runs in four over including three wickets.

The spinners, Ish Sodhi and Santner, too were on top of the Indian batsmen, sharing two wickets apiece.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Siraj.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson(c), Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner, James Neesham.

Match starts at 11.30 AM IST.

With inputs from PTI