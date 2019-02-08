First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK in SA | 3rd T20I Feb 06, 2019
SA Vs PAK
Pakistan beat South Africa by 27 runs
IND in NZ | 1st T20I Feb 06, 2019
NZ Vs IND
New Zealand beat India by 80 runs
The Wisden Trophy Feb 09, 2019
WI vs ENG
Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia
IND in NZ Feb 10, 2019
NZ vs IND
Seddon Park, Hamilton
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News
Auto Refresh

India vs New Zealand, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd T20I at Auckland: Taylor-de Grandhomme stand pushes India on back-foot

Date: Friday, 08 February, 2019 12:45 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Eden Park, Auckland

India in New Zealand 3 T20 International Series 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

127/5
Overs
15.4
R/R
8.25
Fours
7
Sixes
6
Extras
7
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Ross Taylor Batting 25 23 2 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2 0 14 1
Khaleel Ahmed 3 0 22 0

  • FIFTY! de Grandhomme brings up his half-century with a double through mid-wicket

    Full Scorecard

  • After 15 overs,New Zealand 121/4 ( Ross Taylor 24 , Colin de Grandhomme 47)

    Good over on return from Kahleel. Gives away just seven runs including a four to Taylor, which was result of a clever shot. Khaleel banged in full and Taylor did well to get down right in time to sweep it to fine leg boundary. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist in Auckland

    New Zealand past hundred with about seven overs to spare. This partnership has held together well. Won't get 220 like the other day, but all depends on the acceleration in the last few overs and they are starting to go now. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Clever shot! Almost a yorker from Khaleel and Taylor gets down right in time to sweep it through fine leg boundary

    Full Scorecard

  • Khaleel back into attack

    Full Scorecard

  • After 14 overs,New Zealand 114/4 ( Ross Taylor 19 , Colin de Grandhomme 45)

    Hardik gives way two wides in the over. Both attempted yorker, one down the leg and the other way outside off. He's also tried to be slow against de Grandhomme, who takes couple of doubles and a single. One for Taylor and nine from the over.

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist in Auckland

    New Zealand past hundred with about seven overs to spare. This partnership has held together well. Won't get 220 like the other day, but all depends on the acceleration in the last few overs and they are starting to go now. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    This is now Colin de Grandhomme’s highest score in T20Is, going past his previous highest score of 41* against Bangladesh at Napier in 2017.

    Full Scorecard

  • Hardik back into attack

    Full Scorecard

  • After 13 overs,New Zealand 105/4 ( Ross Taylor 18 , Colin de Grandhomme 39)

    A bit of a quite over in comparison to the last two. Just eight from this. One four for Taylor as he smartly paddle sweeps to beat the wide fine leg fielder. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Taylor gets into the act as he paddle sweeps the over pitched delivery for a boundary

    Full Scorecard

  • After 12 overs,New Zealand 97/4 ( Ross Taylor 12 , Colin de Grandhomme 37)

    Another biggie over. 18 runs from it as de Grandhomme cracks two more sixes. His timing is out of the world. First six came off a full pitched leg side delivery as he flicked it over mid-wicket and then slammed the looping ball over straight boundary. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Another looping, overpitched delivery and de Grandhomme punishes Krunal with a massive shot down the ground

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Krunal bowls it quick on pads and de Grandhomme flicks it over mid-wicket into the stands

    Full Scorecard

  • After 11 overs,New Zealand 79/4 ( Ross Taylor 9 , Colin de Grandhomme 22)

    Massive over for Kiwis! de Grandhomme has taken it on his own to steady the innings and to provide it the much-needed impetus. Smashes two sixes down the ground and a four over point. 19 off the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Another full delivery with very little pace variation and another cracking shot down the ground by de Grandhomme

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Short and wide and de Grandhomme throws his bat on it and slices it to backward point

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Lofted, full and de Grandhomme cracks it exactly straight down the ground for a maximum

    Full Scorecard

  • After 10 overs,New Zealand 60/4 ( Ross Taylor 7 , Colin de Grandhomme 5)

    Another excellent over from Krunal. No wicket this time but he leaks just four runs as Kiwis reach 60 in 10 overs.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 9 overs,New Zealand 56/4 ( Ross Taylor 5 , Colin de Grandhomme 3)

    While Krunal Pandya is taking wickets from other end, Chahal's job is to keep his end tight and he's doing a good job so far. Five off the over including a wide.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Krunal Pandya has just become the first Indian bowler to take more than two wickets in a T20I match played in New Zealand.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 8 overs,New Zealand 51/4 ( Ross Taylor 3 , Colin de Grandhomme 1)

    Another brilliant over from Krunal, who is turning the game on its head in Auckland. The spinner dismisses Williamson, who gets out LBW trying to pull the short ball. Misses the ball and is trapped in front. Three off the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • Colin de Grandhomme comes out ot bat

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist in Auckland

    Fifty up and another wicket falls. Williamson trapped lbw this time. He was looking quite fluent but tried to back up too much to cut away and is gone. 50/4 now. India into the middle order. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Krunal gets the big wicket of Williamson! It was short and Williamson went back to pull it to mid-wicket but Krunal threw it in qucik as the ball skidded off the pitch to hit the thigh pads. 

    Williamson lbw b Krunal Pandya 20(17). NZ: 50/4.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 7 overs,New Zealand 48/3 ( Kane Williamson (C) 19 , Ross Taylor 2)

    Five runs from Chahal's first over. With three wickets down, New Zealand would want Williamson and Taylor to score big here.

    Full Scorecard

  • Ross Taylor comes out ot bat

    Full Scorecard

  • Yuzvendra Chahal comes into attack

    Full Scorecard

  • After 6 overs,New Zealand 43/3 ( Kane Williamson (C) 16 , )

    Big over for India! Krunal Pandya gets two wickets. Munro gets out trying to drive the looping delivery from Krunal through cover as Rohit takes the catch. Krunal then dismisses Daryl Mitchell. Who takes a DRS after being given out for LBW. Hotspot shows there's was an inside edge but there's was no spike on snickometer as he's given out. Big controversy and Kiwis are not happy. Three off the over.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Ross Taylor at Eden Park, Auckland in T20Is before today:

    4, 0, 63, 39*, 13, 5, 17*, 43*, 33

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most catches by fielders for India in T20Is:

    42 - Suresh Raina

    34 - ROHIT SHARMA*

    33 - Virat Kohli

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist in Auckland

    Drama. Umpire gives out and Williamson cannot believe it. Nobody can. There was a clear hotspot nick on Mitchell's bat. And yet he has been given out. Batsman doesn't want to go. This is a howler one way or the other. And India have a wicket after all. Unreal. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Most weird dismissal of all. Mitchell given out lbw, he reviews it as he feels there was an inside edge. Hotspot confirms the same but there's no spike on snickometer and he's given out. Williamson was quite surprised but Mitchell has to walk back

    Daryl Mitchell lbw b Krunal Pandya 1(2). NZ: 43/3.

    Full Scorecard

  • The game has come to a halt! Confusion all around. Mitchell was given out lbw but he reviewed as he felt there was an inside edge. DRS confirmed the same but he still has been given out.

    Full Scorecard

  • Daryl Mitchell comes out ot bat

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Krunal loops it and Munro couldn't resist the temptation. Went back to drive it over cover but ended up giving a catch to Rohit

    Munro c Rohit b Krunal Pandya 12(12). NZ: 41/2.

    Full Scorecard

  • Krunal Pandya comes into attack

    Full Scorecard

  • After 5 overs,New Zealand 40/1 ( Colin Munro 12 , Kane Williamson (C) 14)

    An over of two lovely shots as Williamson collects two fours in Hardik Pandya's first over. First with soft hands, edging the length ball to third man boundary and then comes down the track to smash the full ball through cover. 10 off the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Second four of the over. This time the Kiwi skipper comes down the pitch against full ball to carve it through gap in cover region

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Well played by Williamson. There is no slip fielder and Williamson played the length ball with soft hands, edging it past Dhoni for a four

    Full Scorecard

  • Pacer Hardik Pandya comes into attack

    Full Scorecard

  • After 4 overs,New Zealand 30/1 ( Colin Munro 11 , Kane Williamson (C) 5)

    Munro gets into act. Sweeps the first ball over mid-wicket for a double before slamming the full delivery down the ground for a six. Williamson gets a boundary with a cut to backward point. 13 off the over.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Kane Williamson in T20Is:

    Batting average / Batting SR

    1st innings : 27.48/117.23

    2nd innings : 36.76/125.73

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Excellent shot! Width offered and Williamson opens the face of bat to chop it through point

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    India (19.83) and Australia (10.50) are the only team against which Kane Williamson’s batting average is less than 20 in T20Is.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Excellent shot! No need to run for that. It was in the zone, full on the off stump and Munro whacks it down the ground with barely any foot movement

    Full Scorecard

  • After 3 overs,New Zealand 17/1 ( Colin Munro 2 , Kane Williamson (C) 1)

    Bhuvi gets the danger man Seifert out. No big innings for the Keeper-batsman today. Good comeback by Bhuvi after he's hit for a four and a six by Seifiert. Bowls a bit short as Seifert edges the outside off ball to keeper attempting a wild swing. 12 off the over.

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist in Auckland

    Different start for New Zealand than the last game as the ball continues to move around. That's a tradition here and both Bhuvi and Khaleel have been able to exploit this aspect. The Black Caps still looking for an opening to start attacking. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist in Auckland

    That six would have been a one-bounce four on most grounds. And just as I type this... Bhuvi gets his revenge. Big-hitting Seifert is gone, caught behind as he feathers one. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Kane Williamson comes out to bat

    Full Scorecard
Load More

India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ), 2nd T20I Live Score: Good over on return from Kahleel. Gives away just seven runs including a four to Taylor, which was result of a clever shot. Khaleel banged in full and Taylor did well to get down right in time to sweep it to fine leg boundary.

File image of New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (L) and India skipper Rohit Sharma. AP/AFP

File image of New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (L) and India skipper Rohit Sharma. AP/AFP

The second India vs New Zealand T20I is being telecast on Star Sports Network. The New Zealand-India live streaming will take place on hotstar.com. Click here to know when and where to watch the second T20I between New Zealand and India.

2nd T20I preview: A strong comeback will be expected from India after the hammering from New Zealand in the series-opener when the two teams square-up in the second T20 International at Eden Park here on Friday.

After suffering their biggest loss in T20 Internationals in terms of runs on Wednesday night, India don't have a lot of time to introspect with just 24 hours separating the two games.

It was the kind of day when nothing went right for India who let New Zealand amass 219 before surrendering meekly in the steep chase.

Opener Tim Seifert took the Indian bowlers to cleaners with a 43-ball 84 and visitors must have a plan to contain him on Friday.

Not even the seasoned Bhuvneshwar Kumar was spared as he, alongside Hardik Pandya and Khaleel Ahmed, leaked 12 runs an over.

The team could replace Ahmed with either Siddharth Kaul or Mohammad Siraj, who warmed the bench on Wednesday.

The spinners, Krunal Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal, did alright but the team management will also consider including chinaman Kuldeep Yadav.

The lack of fight in the run chase was a big disappointment, as mentioned by captain Rohit Sharma in Wellington. Despite having eight batsmen in the eleven, India lost by 80 runs.

"As a team, we have been good at chasing down targets which is why we play with eight batsmen. We believe that whatever the target is in front of us we can chase it down, but we just couldn't do it tonight," said a disappointed Rohit after the game.

He himself would like to lead from the front after scoring 1 on Wednesday and a significant contribution will also be expected from Rishabh Pant, who is in the running for a World Cup berth.

He could not do much in Wellington, getting four off 9 balls before spinner Mitchell Santner bowled him with a fast yorker.

All-rounder Vijay Shankar was promoted to number three and did alright with a 18-ball 27. It remains to be seen if he gets another shot at the same position or the team brings in Shubman Gill, who would be desperate to perform after the two failures in ODIs.

While it is a must-win game for India, another victory will seal the series for the hosts who were outplayed 1-4 in the preceding ODIs.

Captain Kane Williamson could not be more happy with the showing in the first T20 but wants his team to fully focus on the job at hand.

"It was a complete performance that doesn't happen everyday and hope we can keep the momentum through the series having set the tone," he said.

The dangerous opening duo of Colin Munro and Seifert put the Indian pacers under tremendous pressure early on in the innings and dismissing them cheaply will be crucial for the visitors' chances.

Coming back into the side after playing just one ODI against India, veteran Tim Southee proved his immense value with tidy figures of 17 runs in four over including three wickets.

The spinners, Ish Sodhi and Santner, too were on top of the Indian batsmen, sharing two wickets apiece.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Siraj.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson(c), Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner, James Neesham.

Match starts at 11.30 AM IST.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Feb 08, 2019

Tags : #2nd T20I #Auckland T20 #Cricket #Cricket Score #Ind vs NZ #Ind vs NZ Live Score #Ind vs NZ T20I #India vs New Zealand #India vs New Zealand 2019 #India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I #India vs New Zealand Live Score #Kane Williamson #live cricket score #Live score #MS Dhoni #New Zealand vs India 2019 #Rishabh Pant


fp-mobile


Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 England 5310 108
4 New Zealand 3213 107
5 Australia 4566 104
6 Sri Lanka 4256 89
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 8058 122
3 South Africa 5545 111
4 New Zealand 5645 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5110 134
2 India 5361 125
3 South Africa 2876 120
4 England 2586 118
5 Australia 3266 117
6 New Zealand 3116 115
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all