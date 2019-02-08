Brilliant bowling display from India allows them to restrict New Zealand to 158/8 in 20 overs. Krunal Pandya wrecked the top order and while Colin de Grandhomme and Ross Taylor took the attack to the opposition in the middle overs, visiting bowlers bounced back well to dry up the boundaries in the final overs. Time now for the batsmen to finish the job.

Khaleel finishes with 2-27 from 4 overs. Impressive spell. He needed this today. His World Cup spot would have been in danger otherwise.

Back with the chase. Rohit Sharma to face the first ball. Shikhar Dhawan at the other end. Tim Southee to start the proceedings.

FOUR! Just a little short and wide but enough for Rohit Sharma to cut it through the point region for a boundary.

Pretty good start from Southee, takes it away from Rohit from good length. Was a little short on the next ball and was punished for four. Williamson pushed mid-off back. Dhawan got off the mark on the very first ball he faced. A decent first-wicket stand is what India wants here.

Shikhar Dhawan is the only player to have scored 700-plus runs in T20Is in the last one year. Interestingly, he has scored those runs at a SR of 147.63.

Rohit and Dhawan not missing out on taking the quick singles. Boundaries are not that easy to come out here as Kiwis bowling with a plan. Kuggeleijn kept both the batsmen quiet with disciplined line and length.

SIX! Where did that go? Right into the second tier of the stand. Typical Rohit dispatches the short ball over deep mid-wicket.

Rohit Sharma looks comfortable against Ferguson. More pace on the ball and he is stroking them beautifully. India off to a great start.

Decent start for India although Dhawan still searching for his touch. It is imperative to not lose wickets at the start today, because without Kohli, Indian batting might struggle.

FOUR! Rohit comes forward, stays still, picks up the length and hits it to long-on while remaining in good shape.

SIX! Fired on the legs and Rohit picks it from there to dispatch it for a maximum to fine-leg.

Rohit is coming into his groove now and these our dangerous signs for New Zealand. They need to quickly remove the Indian captain or the match will be slipped away from their hands in the next few overs.

FOUR! Slower from Southee, Dhawan spots is early, opens his front leg and heaves it over the mid-on for a boundary.

FOUR! Half-tracker and Dhawan quickly on it, smashes it over the mid-wicket for a mouth-watering boundary. This is why you watch cricket.

Rohit dominated the last 2 overs and now Dhawan showing what he is capable of. Finally, the two batsmen are justifying that there is enough juice in this pitch for the batters.

FOUR! Fullish delivery and Rohit goes big over the cover fielder, an element of risk involved in this one but done with precision.

Fifty for India at the end of powerplay. Rohit Sharma would be happy with this effort and this stand has already sent a positive message to dressing room. India's game till now in the chase.

Both Rohit and Dhawan finding boundaries with more regularity now. India galloping at this stage, considering its only a par total. 50 up in the 6th over. Setting the pace for their middle order.

Hopes on Santner's shoulders now. Sodhi should be employed from the other end. Wicket is the need of the hour and the spinners will help calm the game down a bit.

SIX! Short ball and Rohit Sharma rocks back, pulls it for a maximum over fine leg boundary.

Rohit Sharma now holds the record of scoring most runs in T20Is, going past Martin Guptill's tally of 2272 runs.

Rohit Sharma effect is showing already in the match. He has become the highest T20I run-getter now. India now need 93 off 72 balls. Not a difficult math. Not a difficult chase anymore. But does NZ have a the magic left?

SIX! Rohit comes down the wicket, Santner throws a widish ball, but the right-handed batsman manages to make the contact and gets a six over the sight screen

Rohit Sharma gets to his fifty. What a massive six in the last over, the shot made it more obvious that it is his day today. You just cannot do anything when he is in this sort of a form.

Been a while since Rohit got cracking. But he has come up with the goods today with series on the line. 28-ball fifty and India are well on their way to chasing this down. Shouldn't be too much of a hassle from here.

OUT! Rohit gone and that's the wicket NZ were eyeing for. Not the best delivery in the game, Rohit tries to clear the deep mid-wicket boundary but has been held on over there. Southee takes a comfortable catch. Rohit c Southee b Ish Sodhi 50(29)

But now he has found the fielder at what is probably the longest corner of this short ground. Ish Sodhi with the breakthrough. Rishabh Pant in at no.3.

Sodhi has pulled India back into the game. Rohit is gone and Pant is in. And what a welcome. He almost edged the ball to the keeper on the very first delivery and then almost ran himself out. Almost. Pant is trying to take on Sodhi but he had to be careful here. Should not take Sodhi lightly. Kiwis know Pant is one good hit away from a match-winning knock. Should keep the spinners on for a while.

OUT! Ferguson special. Perfect bouncer that almost hit Dhawan on the helmet. He was evading the ball more than playing it, in the process the ball touched the gloves, went up in the air and de Grandhomme caught it at point. Dhawan c de Grandhomme b Ferguson 30(31)

Lockie Ferguson gets Dhawan again. 151 clicks in the last match, 145-plus bouncer in this game and it's a short ball as he holes out. Suddenly India are 88/2 with both set openers in the hut. This could be worrying if a partnership doesn't develop.

Dhawan was on a mute for a while and it was expected that he might come big now after Rohit's departure. Then came the ball of the series probably thus far, almost a rocket launched at Dhawan from the ground. Interesting thing is that the new man in is Vijay Shankar. Two news batters in the middle. New Zealand should pick another one here.

FOUR! Pant gets one at the middle of his bat, finally. Fullish ball from Sodhi and Pant blasts it between the covers and mid-off for a boundary.

TOSS - Williamson has won the toss and elected to bat. They have gone unchanged. Williamson reckons it looks a good pitch and would look to put the runs on the board. Rohit says they were looking to bowl first as well. He says we want to start afresh. India too have gone unchanged .

OUT! Edge and gone! Good delivery and good comeback. A bit short of length and it holds it outside off line as Seifert tries a wild swing, edging the ball to keeper.

OUT! Krunal loops it and Munro couldn't resist the temptation. Went back to drive it over cover but ended up giving a catch to Rohit

The game has come to a halt! Confusion all around. Mitchell was given out lbw but he reviewed as he felt there was an inside edge. DRS confirmed the same but he still has been given out.

OUT! Most weird dismissal of all. Mitchell given out lbw, he reviews it as he feels there was an inside edge. Hotspot confirms the same but there's no spike on snickometer and he's given out. Williamson was quite surprised but Mitchell has to walk back

OUT! Krunal gets the big wicket of Williamson! It was short and Williamson went back to pull it to mid-wicket but Krunal threw it in qucik as the ball skidded off the pitch to hit the thigh pads.

OUT! Big Wicket as de Grandhomme falls! I t was in the slot but the batsman placed it straight in the hands of Rohit at cover.

OUT! RUN OUT! Excellent throw from the deep from Shankar helps India get rid of Taylor

OUT! BOWLED! Wide yorker and Santner chops it on to his stumps trying to drive it through off

Khaleel dismisses Southee on the last ball of innings. New Zealand finish their innings with 158 on the board. India need 159 to level the series.

2nd T20I preview: A strong comeback will be expected from India after the hammering from New Zealand in the series-opener when the two teams square-up in the second T20 International at Eden Park here on Friday.

After suffering their biggest loss in T20 Internationals in terms of runs on Wednesday night, India don't have a lot of time to introspect with just 24 hours separating the two games.

It was the kind of day when nothing went right for India who let New Zealand amass 219 before surrendering meekly in the steep chase.

Opener Tim Seifert took the Indian bowlers to cleaners with a 43-ball 84 and visitors must have a plan to contain him on Friday.

Not even the seasoned Bhuvneshwar Kumar was spared as he, alongside Hardik Pandya and Khaleel Ahmed, leaked 12 runs an over.

The team could replace Ahmed with either Siddharth Kaul or Mohammad Siraj, who warmed the bench on Wednesday.

The spinners, Krunal Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal, did alright but the team management will also consider including chinaman Kuldeep Yadav.

The lack of fight in the run chase was a big disappointment, as mentioned by captain Rohit Sharma in Wellington. Despite having eight batsmen in the eleven, India lost by 80 runs.

"As a team, we have been good at chasing down targets which is why we play with eight batsmen. We believe that whatever the target is in front of us we can chase it down, but we just couldn't do it tonight," said a disappointed Rohit after the game.

He himself would like to lead from the front after scoring 1 on Wednesday and a significant contribution will also be expected from Rishabh Pant, who is in the running for a World Cup berth.

He could not do much in Wellington, getting four off 9 balls before spinner Mitchell Santner bowled him with a fast yorker.

All-rounder Vijay Shankar was promoted to number three and did alright with a 18-ball 27. It remains to be seen if he gets another shot at the same position or the team brings in Shubman Gill, who would be desperate to perform after the two failures in ODIs.

While it is a must-win game for India, another victory will seal the series for the hosts who were outplayed 1-4 in the preceding ODIs.

Captain Kane Williamson could not be more happy with the showing in the first T20 but wants his team to fully focus on the job at hand.

"It was a complete performance that doesn't happen everyday and hope we can keep the momentum through the series having set the tone," he said.

The dangerous opening duo of Colin Munro and Seifert put the Indian pacers under tremendous pressure early on in the innings and dismissing them cheaply will be crucial for the visitors' chances.

Coming back into the side after playing just one ODI against India, veteran Tim Southee proved his immense value with tidy figures of 17 runs in four over including three wickets.

The spinners, Ish Sodhi and Santner, too were on top of the Indian batsmen, sharing two wickets apiece.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Siraj.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson(c), Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner, James Neesham.

Match starts at 11.30 AM IST.

With inputs from PTI