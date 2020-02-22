-
liveIND153/8 (64.4 ovr) R/R : 2.38NZYet to BatPlay In Progress
-
upcomingBANZIM
venueShere Bangla National Stadium, MirpurFeb 22nd, 2020, 09:00 AM IST
-
upcomingSLWI
venueSinhalese Sports Club, ColomboFeb 22nd, 2020, 09:45 AM IST
-
upcomingMDVQAT
venueAl Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), OmanFeb 23rd, 2020, 11:00 AM IST
-
upcomingWIWTHAW
venueW.A.C.A. Ground, PerthFeb 22nd, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
-
upcomingNZWSLW
venueW.A.C.A. Ground, PerthFeb 22nd, 2020, 04:30 PM IST
-
upcomingENGWSAW
venueW.A.C.A. Ground, PerthFeb 23rd, 2020, 04:30 PM IST
-
upcomingENGWI
venueThe Kent County Cricket Ground, New Beckenham, BeckenhamAug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
-
upcomingENGWI
venueThe Kent County Cricket Ground, New Beckenham, BeckenhamAug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
-
upcomingENGWI
venueThe Kent County Cricket Ground, New Beckenham, BeckenhamAug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
-
upcomingENGWI
venueThe Kent County Cricket Ground, New Beckenham, BeckenhamAug 22nd, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
-
resultsINDW132/4 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 6.60AUSW115/10 (19.5 ovr) R/R: 5.90India Women beat Australia Women by 17 runs
-
resultsBANW111/8 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 5.55PAKW106/10 (19.4 ovr) R/R: 5.46Bangladesh Women beat Pakistan Women by 5 runs
-
resultsNZW194/4 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 9.70THAW113/8 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 5.65New Zealand Women beat Thailand Women by 81 runs
-
resultsENGW122/9 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 6.10SLW123/0 (12.3 ovr) R/R: 10.00Sri Lanka Women beat England Women by 10 wickets
-
resultsMAL138/6 (19.0 ovr) R/R: 7.26HK103/8 (19.0 ovr) R/R: 5.42Malaysia beat Hong Kong by 35 runs
-
resultsMAL123/3 (16.3 ovr) R/R: 7.55HK61/8 (9.0 ovr) R/R: 6.78Malaysia beat Hong Kong by 21 runs (D/L method)
-
resultsAUS196/6 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 9.80SA89/10 (14.3 ovr) R/R: 6.22Australia beat South Africa by 107 runs
-
resultsSA222/6 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 11.10ENG226/5 (19.1 ovr) R/R: 11.83England beat South Africa by 5 wickets
Live Updates
India vs New Zealand, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 2 in Wellington: Tim Southee removes Rahane for 46
Date: Saturday, 22 February, 2020 04:48 IST
Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington
Play In Progress
This over 64.4
- 0
- 4
- 1
batsman
- 5 (16)
- 4s X 0
- 6s X 0
- 9 (9)
- 4s X 1
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 38 (18.4)
- M X 5
- W X 3
- 57 (18)
- M X 2
- W X 1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
9 ( 2.0 ) R/R: 4.5
Mohammed Shami 9(9)
Ishant Sharma 0(3)
|
143/8 (62.3 over)
Ajinkya Rahane 46 (138) SR: S.R (33.33)
c BJ Watling b Tim Southee
India in New Zealand 2 Test Series 2020,Live Cricket Score and Updates
Highlights
-
04:41 (IST)
OUT! Is there an edge? Yes, says umpire Aleem Dar and raises his finger. Ajinkya Rahane has to go. Strange dismissal that. Wide delivery from Southee and Rahane wanted to leave it alone but he decides very late. A belated decision that costs him his wicket. He pulled out of the shot late and got a little tickle while withdrawing his bat, the ball takes the edge to Watling and India are now in the danger of being bowled out in this session. Southee has more success this morning.
Rahane c Watling b Southee 46(138)
-
04:21 (IST)
OUT! Goner! Two in two for New Zealand as Southee cleans up Ravichandran Ashwin with his signature outswinger! Excellent delivery first up to the new batsman, who was squared up with the late movement. The ball slants in before it veers away, beating R Ashwin neck and crop to hit the timber. India in a deep hole now.
-
04:19 (IST)
OUT! Dear me! Horrible, horrible mix up between Rahane and Pant results in first wicket of day two morning, the latter departs. Rahane knocked the ball to the left of point and takes off for a single, Pant wasn't interested, the left-handed Ajaz Patel gets around, takes aim as he has a lot of time to do so with Rahane and Pant stranded right in the middle, before Pant decideds to run towards the danger end, and just about clips the stumps. For a moment it looked he missed it as wicket-keeper BJ Watling fell and was unable to collect the ball but it was only because the ball had deflected from the stumps. Early joy for New Zealand. Pant disappointed! India in trouble.
Pant run out (Ajaz Patel) 19(53)
After 64 overs,India 147/8 ( Ishant Sharma 4 , Mohammed Shami 4)
After 63 overs,India 144/8 ( Ishant Sharma 4 , Mohammed Shami 1)
Southee adds another wicket to his kitty and almost had two in the over but for a good review by Ishant Sharma. Rahane fell short of his fifty but more importantly he could have added some valuable runs for India, before Ishant was out caught behind or so it seemed to Aleem Dar but the review showed the ball had hit the pads on the way to Watling, so he carries on. Meanwhile Mohammed Shami flicks one through mid wicket to open his account.
OUT! Is there an edge? Yes, says umpire Aleem Dar and raises his finger. Ajinkya Rahane has to go. Strange dismissal that. Wide delivery from Southee and Rahane wanted to leave it alone but he decides very late. A belated decision that costs him his wicket. He pulled out of the shot late and got a little tickle while withdrawing his bat, the ball takes the edge to Watling and India are now in the danger of being bowled out in this session. Southee has more success this morning.
Rahane c Watling b Southee 46(138)
After 62 overs,India 143/7 ( Ajinkya Rahane 46 , Ishant Sharma 4)
Ishant continues to move across the stumps to Boult, who just misses the leg stump with the lower-order batsman on the move. Ishant has surprisingly tried to play a few shots rather than hanging around for Rahane and protect his wicket, as far as this over he goes, he has seen this out with just couple of runs.
After 61 overs,India 141/7 ( Ajinkya Rahane 46 , Ishant Sharma 2)
Ishant living slightly on the edge as he shuffles across his stumps and flicks one in the air, just out of the grasp of the leaping fielder at mid wicket for a single. Couple of runs came from Southee's over, Ishant will be on strike for the next over by Boult.
After 60 overs,India 139/7 ( Ajinkya Rahane 45 , Ishant Sharma 1)
Lots happening in the middle now. Williamson is clearly more proactive with his fielders with Ishant Sharma in the middle, he has brought in a short leg, a sign that he will receive some short stuff and clearly he doesn't like the ball around his neck as he fends one away for a single. Rahane takes his chance against a delivery and picks up a boundary before top-edging his pull towards fine leg for a single.
FOUR! Boult floats one across and Rahane has simply thrown his hands at a wide delivery, slicing it over point for a boundary.
After 59 overs,India 132/7 ( Ajinkya Rahane 39 , Ishant Sharma 0)
Double wicket over for New Zealand. They will be delighted with the start of the second day. First to go was Pant courtesy some dreadful communication before Southee doing his thing to remove Ashwin for a golden duck. Ishant Sharma walks out to the middle with India in a very precarious position. Hopes pinned on Rahane now for India to get them as close to 200-run mark.
OUT! Goner! Two in two for New Zealand as Southee cleans up Ravichandran Ashwin with his signature outswinger! Excellent delivery first up to the new batsman, who was squared up with the late movement. The ball slants in before it veers away, beating R Ashwin neck and crop to hit the timber. India in a deep hole now.
OUT! Dear me! Horrible, horrible mix up between Rahane and Pant results in first wicket of day two morning, the latter departs. Rahane knocked the ball to the left of point and takes off for a single, Pant wasn't interested, the left-handed Ajaz Patel gets around, takes aim as he has a lot of time to do so with Rahane and Pant stranded right in the middle, before Pant decideds to run towards the danger end, and just about clips the stumps. For a moment it looked he missed it as wicket-keeper BJ Watling fell and was unable to collect the ball but it was only because the ball had deflected from the stumps. Early joy for New Zealand. Pant disappointed! India in trouble.
Pant run out (Ajaz Patel) 19(53)
After 58 overs,India 132/5 ( Ajinkya Rahane 39 , Rishabh Pant (W) 19)
Only one over of spin, maybe Williamson wanted to figure which way the wind was blowing and giving his quicks an over to figure the end which end they prefer bowling. Here's Trent Boult. Ajinkya Rahane picks up a quick single by dropping the ball on the offside off the first ball he faces, Boult gets the ball to move into and away from Pant along with some variable bounce on offer that has Pant in some trouble as he is hit around the area where the sun doesn't shine and is looking in some discomfort.
After 57 overs,India 131/5 ( Ajinkya Rahane 38 , Rishabh Pant (W) 19)
Tim Southee bowls from the other end. Maintainted a very leg stump line throughout the over, swinging the ball into Pant's pads, who flicks it for two to end the over.
A little reminder that 98 overs of play is scheduled today and to make up for the lost time, the afternoon session of play will be extended. The session timings (in IST) 4 am - 6 am will be the morning session, 6:40 am - 8:55 am will be the second session while 9:15 to 11:30 will be the timings for the last session of play.
All those dark clouds are gone and it's a lovely sunny morning here in Wellington. Today it will be a much better batting day than what we had seen yesterday. India would like to get as many as possible in their first innings as things will ease out as the match progresses. New Zealand, meanwhile, have started the day with a spinner to use the dampness of the surface.
After 56 overs,India 129/5 ( Ajinkya Rahane 38 , Rishabh Pant (W) 17)
Pant gets India underway with a six on day two. Williamson throwing the ball to Ajaz Patel for the first over of day and Pant advances down the pitch against the spinner and sending the ball over the ropes before collecting a single to retain strike for the next over.
SIX! Rishabh Pant doesn't need a second invitation, does he? Doesn't worry too much about it being the first over of the day and the position his side is, if a left-arm spinner is tossing the ball up, he will back himself to play the big shot. Down he comes and dispatches it over mid wicket for a maximum.
Clear skies and bright sunshine welcomes players on the second day of the first Test. Will be an interesting morning session. Rahane and Pant amble out to the middle. Ajaz Patel will bowl the first ball of the day to the Indian wicket-keeper. Forward short leg in place along with one slip. Let's go...
Meanwhile in Sydney, the women's side from India made an excellent start against pre-tournament favourites Australia in the T20 World Cup, beating the defending champions convincing in the lung opener. Playing a starry role was the leggie Poonam Yadav, Abhishek Mukherjee had loads to write about the' the most innocuous destroyer cricket'. Read it here
Simply breathtaking snapshots
Day Two has arrived for the 1st Test between the @BLACKCAPS & @BCCI pic.twitter.com/SV9SPf33mE— Basin Reserve (@BasinReserve) February 21, 2020
The big debutant from Auckland Kyle Jamieson had an outstanding start to his career in red-ball international cricket. Our writer Gaurav Joshi wrote on the immaculate length that the 6"8' quick bowled that troubled the profile Indian batsmen, read more about it here.
Bright and clear!
Hello and welcome to Day 2 of the 1st Test. It's bright and clear at the moment with a light wind.#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/Ijx2aeuEiA— BCCI (@BCCI) February 21, 2020
Hello and welcome to Day 2 coverage of the first Test between New Zealand and India being played Basin Reserve in Wellinton. India were reduced to 122/5 before rain washed out the remaining play on Day 1 with just 55 over bowled. Ajinkya Rahane (32) and Rishabh Pant (10) will resume India's innings and will look to negate the swing early on in the day.
Latest Updates, 1st Test, Day 2 India vs New Zealand: Southee adds another wicket to his kitty and almost had two in the over but for a good review by Ishant Sharma. Rahane fell short of his fifty but more importantly he could have added some valuable runs for India, before Ishant was out caught behind or so it seemed to Aleem Dar but the review showed the ball had hit the pads on the way to Watling, so he carries on. Meanwhile Mohammed Shami flicks one through mid wicket to open his account.
A little reminder that 98 overs of play is scheduled today and to make up for the lost time, the afternoon session of play will be extended. The session timings (in IST) 4 am - 6 am will be the morning session, 6:40 am - 8:55 am will be the second session while 9:15 to 11:30 will be the timings for the last session of play.
Day 1 report: The final session of the first day’s play in the opening Test between New Zealand and India at the Basin Reserve was washed out by heavy rain on Friday, giving the tourists time to regroup after they were reduced to 122-5 at tea.
The rain swept in seconds after the players had left the field for the tea break and, despite the skies clearing, umpires Aleem Dar and Richard Kettlebrough ended play at about 5.30 p.m. (0430 GMT) after a pitch inspection.
New Zealand pace bowler Kyle Jamieson enjoyed a dream Test debut, tormenting India’s batsmen and taking three wickets and a catch in the deep, stealing the headlines from Ross Taylor, who was playing his 100th Test.
Ajinkya Rahane will resume on Saturday on 38 while the recalled Rishabh Pant will be with him on 10.
“From a team perspective we are in a pretty strong position,” Jamieson told reporters. “The game is quite advanced and we are pretty happy with where it is.
“From my experience playing here the (wicket) usually holds that pace and bounce for a couple of days so I am sure there will still be a little bit tomorrow to help us and I’m looking forward to getting back out there.”
The 2.03m tall Jamieson, who dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara (11) and the world’s top-ranked Test batsmen Virat Kohli (two) before lunch, grabbed his third wicket when Hanuma Vihari edged the first ball after the mid-session drinks break to wicketkeeper BJ Watling.
Vihari’s dismissal for seven reduced India to 101-5.
Jamieson also held a steepling catch at fine leg from a mistimed hook shot by opener Mayank Agarwal (34) off Trent Boult, who had dropped a difficult caught and bowled chance on the previous delivery.
“As a batsman you never felt like you were completely in,” Agarwal said of the testing conditions and the pressure New Zealand’s bowlers were able to exert on their lineup.
“They bowled good areas and kept testing us and didn’t give us anything loose.
“Even after lunch it was doing a little bit.”
Jamieson was only making his Test debut because Neil Wagner withdrew from the squad as he awaited the birth of his first child. Wagner confirmed on social media that his daughter had been born on Wednesday.
Tim Southee had bowled Prithvi Shaw for 16 early in the first session after Kane Williamson had won the toss and chosen to field on a green pitch.
Taylor became the first cricketer to play 100 matches in all three formats and just the fourth New Zealander to achieve the 100-game milestone in Tests.
Squads:
India team players: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Kohli(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav
New Zealand team players: Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Ross Taylor, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Henry Nicholls, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Trent Boult
With inputs from Reuters
Updated Date: