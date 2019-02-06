New Zealand women beat India women by 23 runs! What a fightback from the White Ferns, they posted 159 on the board thanks to a half century from Sophie Devine (62). In reply India got off to a strong start with Smriti Mandhana hammering a 34-ball 58. The visitors were 102/1 before Kerr and Tahuhu sparked a massive collapse. India lost 9 wickets for 34 runs and squandered the early advantage.

We are just about 10 minutes away from the toss. An update from the domestic arena . It's turning out to be a riveting final between Saurashtra and Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy final. After conceding a slender lead of 5 runs in the first innings, Saurashtra have bounced back to reduce Vidarbha for 121/6 in the second innings on day 4. Remember, Saurashtra have never won a Ranji Trophy while Vidarbha are defending champions.

Hellos from the Westpac Stadium one more time as India's tour of Australia and New Zealand starts to wind down.

One more overseas bilateral engagement for India before the World Cup... change in format it might be, but it still does provide enough opportunity to try different players. Most of all, Rishabh Pant.

TOSS - Rohit Sharma has won the toss and India have opted to field first. Rohit says we have had a good record chasing and the pitch looks good for batting. Williamson says he too would have bowled first. He informs that Daryl Mitchell will make his debut. Doug Bracewell and Jimmy Neesham miss out.

Big news from Westpac Stadium, looks like Dhoni, Pant and DK are all playing. Kuldeep could also be out here. Looks like Krunal Pandya has got the nod here. Some fantastic decisions these, especially keeping the World Cup in mind. Vijay Shankar and Hardik Pandya both playing.

PITCH Report : It's very cold in Wellington. The track has got a nice grass covering on it. It still looks good after the women's match and Doull reckons that there are runs on this wicket.

New Zealand are playing five of their seven all-rounders. Should be an intriguing match up this. A little surprising that they left out James Neesham.

So, India win the toss and opt to bowl. All the aforementioned expected team calls have been made. Dhoni, DK, Pant all in, we have a complete collection of keeper-batsmen. Krunal, Shankar ahead of Kuldeep. Chahal too.

The players have made their way out for the national anthems

New Zealand openers Colin Monro and Tim Seifert are out in the middle. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will start off proceedings for India.

After 1 overs,New Zealand 4/0 ( Tim Seifert (W) 2 , Colin Munro 2) Tim Seifert gets the Black Caps off and running with a single to cover off the third ball. Bhuvi maintains the channel outside the offstump to the right-hander, while cramps Munro for room, aiming it into his body. Ends the over with a change up, which Munro carefully taps it to mid wicket for a run to end the over. Four from the opening over.

FOUR! Munro takes the aerial route for NZ's first boundary of the innings. Khaleel bowling length and wide outside off, just couple of steps down the wicket and strikes it over the field on the off side, didn't time it too well. Captain Rohit Sharma from mid off gives the chase to the cover boundary, but ends up failing to pull the ball back in play. Certainly could have done better there.

FOUR! That's more like a proper hit. Again Khaleel keeping it full and wide off and Munro relishes width. This time goes much straighter and timed it nicely for a one bounce four to long off fence

After 2 overs,New Zealand 13/0 ( Tim Seifert (W) 2 , Colin Munro 11) So, expectedly, Munro unfurls some big shots, smashing two boundaries in the over and Khaleel bearing the brunt. Khaleel comes back with a slower one to outfox the southpaw, but still nine runs taken from the over.

SIX! Bhuvi's knuckle ball is simply hit out of the park. For those of who are seeing Seifert for the first time, this is what he can do. Steps out and simply bashes the slower delivery over midwicket with immense power.

Quiet start from Bhuvi in the first over, but Khaleel Ahmed taken for runs. Over the last three weeks, he has gone backwards and needs a good couple of games to make an impression.

FOUR! Not the best bit of bowling from Bhuvi. Length on off and middle, Siefert bludgeons it down the ground pass the umpire for four

After 3 overs,New Zealand 28/0 ( Tim Seifert (W) 12 , Colin Munro 16) Seifert played out Bhuvi's first over patiently, having a sighter and now he believes he has a good look in, he is ready to play some strokes. Big over there with a couple to start with and then Rohit this time successfully dragging the ball back in play before it rolling over the long on boundary, keeping it down to three, but Siefert's boundaries help NZ grab 15 runs off the over.

SIX! Munro! Trademark pick up shot. Was the slower off-cutter that has been dispatched over wide long on.

SIX! That's some shot! Plenty of width by Khaleel, was short as well. Munro simply smacked it over deep point for a flat six. Tremendous shot.

After 4 overs,New Zealand 44/0 ( Tim Seifert (W) 15 , Colin Munro 29) Couple of huge sixes to start the over with and then four runs come off the remaining deliveries as Khaleel tries to make a late comeback, however the damage was long done. Another expensive over for India. Folks, we not have had our predicted 350s in ODIs, make no mistake the we are in to see some lusty hitting in these three T20s.

The average first innings score at this venue in T20s is 153 and batting first teams won only two T20Is out of nine before today at the venue.

Bowling chance and Krunal Pandya into the attack. Indian pacers have been wayward and taken some stick today. Not sure why Khaleel bowled that second over.

DROPPED! Tough chance for MS Dhoni behind the stumps. Seifert was trying to cut but with the arm ball skidding through he managed an edge to Dhoni, but it flew really quickly. One of those catches that just stick, if they have to. Seifert dropped on 18

SIX! Krunal once again tries to fire in the quick delivery but Seifert moves across his stumps, gets into good position to play the sweep over fine leg. Hits it way back into the stands

This is New Zealand’s fifth fifty-plus opening stand in T20Is out of last 10 occasions.

The other Pandya into the attack now, and he is wayward too... Indian bowling getting smacked all over. 50 up before the fifth over.

After 5 overs,New Zealand 55/0 ( Tim Seifert (W) 24 , Colin Munro 30) Seifert and Munro has provided a flying start as they race past the 50-run opening stand in the fifth wicket. Elder Pandaya's first over costs 10 runs

FOUR! Back of a length on the body Seifert pulls it over the short fineleg fielder for a one-bounce four

FOUR! Was the slower delivery but Hardik has bowled this short and wide. Seifert creates some room and hits it through cover-point for another four.

NZ have blasted 66 off the powerplay. Seifert and Munro have laid a solid platform for the batsmen to come in. India desperate for a wicket. Hardik stated off with an overhead bouncer that was called wide as the Kiwis took 12 off the over.

FOUR! Krunal trying to tie Sierfert up, aims into his body, but Seifert had plans to counter that, he brings up the switch reverse hit, hits it over point for a boundary

After 7 overs,New Zealand 74/0 ( Tim Seifert (W) 38 , Colin Munro 34) NZ openers continue to milk runs, collecting a customary boundary every over. Shout of a leg before off the final ball off Krunal's over but the ball was sliding down the leg side. Eight runs from it.

What a powerplay for New Zealand. 66/0 in 6 overs. India's ploy of opting to bowl first isn't really working out at the moment.

FOUR! Again short and width outside off by Hardik and Seifert chases after it. Doesn't connect the slash from the middle but an edge is enough to earn him four runs to third man fence

SIX! Another fabulous shot from Seifert, making a name for himself here against India. Gets low and plays the pick up shot to perfection, sends it over long leg fence

After 8 overs,New Zealand 85/0 ( Tim Seifert (W) 49 , Colin Munro 34) A boundary and a six has become the norm so far. Seirfert closing on his maiden fifty. Hardik's over costs 11.

FIFTY! Seifert has struck his maiden fifty. Simply tapped on the onside for a single. Has been a fantastic aggressive innings

OUT! Munro holes out to long on. Krunal Pandya has provided the wicket India was in desperate need off. Munro mistimes it as he was looking to hit over long on, trying to drag it from outside off stump C Munro c Shankar b K Pandya 34 (20b)

After 9 overs,New Zealand 88/1 ( Tim Seifert (W) 51 , Kane Williamson (C) 1) Finally an over without a boundary and a wicket for India. Williamson comes in place of Munro and there is some drama while Krunal attempts a return catch suggesting to the umpire Seifert was in his way, but all the non-striker did was stand his ground and brief discussion with Rohit Sharma. Kane gives the thumbs up and play resumes.

1st T20I preview: They have hit the homestretch of a memorable three-month tour and a rampant India will be fancying another series win when they clash with under pressure hosts New Zealand in the opening T20 International here on Wednesday.

While regular skipper Virat Kohli is getting the much-needed rest, the Rohit Sharma-led squad will be hoping it has enough left in the tank to record a maiden T20 series win in New Zealand, following a record 4-1 result in ODIs and a historic tour of Australia.

"We too are humans and our bodies need a bit of rest. Of course, we would be looking to the win the series and carry the momentum back home for the Australia series," opener Shikhar Dhawan said on the eve of the game.

The preceding ODI series solved a part of the puzzle as India look to finalise their 15 for the World Cup. But there are still a few spots up for grabs and the T20 series can help the team management zero in on the squad for the mega event in England in May-July.

Young wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant, who was not part of the ODIs, returns hungrier and has a big opportunity to stake a claim for a World Cup spot in the upcoming three T20s.

Veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni is back in the T20 mix after being omitted from the series against Australia last year and his performance will also be keenly followed. He last played a T20 in July.

Following the high of the Test series Down Under, another stellar showing might just convince the selectors to include Pant in the final-15.

The series is also an opportunity for Dinesh Karthik, who has done well as a finisher but is still not a sure starter in the eleven. Ambati Rayudu grabbed his chance with a match-winning 90 in the fifth ODI, probably enough to seal a place in the middle-order.

Nineteen-year-old Shubman Gill showed glimpses of his much talked about talent in the final two ODIs but did not allow himself to settle in his debut series. In Kohli's absence, he might get to bat at number three again.

Besides Pant, the others who have joined the team are spin all-rounder Krunal Pandya and Punjab pacer Siddharth Kaul.

In the absence of seniors like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj and Khaleel Ahmed have not made much of an impact and they will be aiming for a breakthrough performance.

Dhawan did not do well in the last three ODIs against New Zealand and is eager to finish the tour on a high.

Ahead of the game, he was also seen practising with a tennis ball to counter the bounce and swing generated by the home team's pacers.

New Zealand will be desperate to turn things around after a 1-4 drubbing. They do hold an upper hand over India in the shortest format. They beat India 2-0 in the 2008-09 in the sole bilateral series played on New Zealand soil till date.

The Black Caps edged the sub-continental side 1-0 in a two-match away series in 2012 before losing 1-2 in India in 2017-18.

The ball swung initially at the Westpac Stadium on Sunday and New Zealand pacers will be itching to exploit that but they won't have the services of premier fast bowler Trent Boult, who has been rested.

It will be interesting to see what rookie all-rounder Daryl Mitchell and pacer Blair Tickner do in their debut series.

Squads:

New Zealand: Kane Williamson(c), Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner, James Neesham.

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Siraj.

Match starts at 12.30 pm IST.

With inputs from PTI