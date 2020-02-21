India vs New Zealand: Late inclusion Kyle Jamieson relishes Test cricket as 'pinnacle' of sport after three-wicket haul on Day 1
Jamieson enticed Kohli into a drive but the world’s top-ranked Test batsman got a thick edge to Ross Taylor, who snapped up the catch in his 100th Test
Wellington: New Zealand’s Kyle Jamieson was probably not even in the running to make his Test debut against India before Neil Wagner withdrew from the squad but the towering pace bowler’s superb display on Friday suggests it will now be difficult to overlook him.
New Zealand’s Kyle Jamieson with an appeal for the wicket of India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test between India and New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand. AP
Jamieson, a good basketball player at secondary school, took 3-38 from 14 overs at the Basin Reserve as India limped to 122-5 at tea before heavy rain washed out the final session.
New Zealand had looked set to reunite their experienced pace trio of Trent Boult, who returned from a broken hand, Tim Southee and Wagner against Virat Kohli’s side in the first match of the two-Test series.
But with Wagner a late withdrawal as he awaited the birth of his first child, the 2.03m-tall Jamieson was told on Thursday that he would make his Test debut.
While not of express pace — Jamieson rarely reaches 140 kph — his height creates issues for batsmen with the angle of delivery. He also moves the ball in the air and off the pitch.
It took just 15 deliveries for him to make an impact as the ball jumped up off a length and seamed away from Cheteshwar Pujara, who got an edge through to wicketkeeper BJ Watling.
Even better was to come.
Jamieson enticed Kohli into a drive but the world’s top-ranked Test batsman got a thick edge to Ross Taylor, who snapped up the catch in his 100th Test.
“It has been a pretty surreal last couple of weeks,” said Jamieson, who also made his one-day debut earlier this month.
“For me, Test cricket has always been the pinnacle and there were a few emotions when we did the cap presentation last night (Thursday).”
Despite making his Test debut, Jamieson said he did not really have any nerves, especially since he was given the opportunity to bowl downwind.
His dismissal of Kohli saw him leap high in the air in celebration.
“To get him early was a massive thing for us as a group ... and it was pretty special.”
The extra bounce that he generates has been his go to strategy since he came into the ODI side.
"I tried to keep it simple the last few weeks. My role is to make them play and with that extra bounce bring them forward. There was a lot of assistance with pace and bounce and swing and seam. That simplifies was my gameplan to try to hit a good area. I stayed pretty relaxed which helped," he said expecting that second day will also be helpful for the seamers.
The height also helps him to bowl slightly more fuller than other seam bowlers, something that got rid of Pujara and Hanuma Vihari.
"With my height, I can afford to go a fraction fuller, especially out here with the extra bounce. I try to make guys commit to play off the front-foot.
"In that second spell, the first half of it, there were a lot of balls left on length. How do you commit them on the front-foot (is the key) and if it does swing or seam, you're in with a chance of bringing the edge in."
The steeper angle can also make life difficult for the batsmen, he opined.
"It just comes from a steeper angle. I'm not as quick as some of the other guys around the world but still my short ball is a weapon from the height that I can bowl it. I try and use it as much as I can as well as keeping it fuller."
He was happy that skipper Kane Williamson allowed him to bowl with the wind and it also helped him ease his nerves.
"I found out yesterday (that he was playing) and for me Test cricket has always been the pinnacle. There were a few emotions at the 'Cap Presentation' and this morning with the anthems. Also I was pretty lucky to get the wind. Not sure how often I'll get that, but no complaints.
(With inputs from PTI and Reuters)
Updated Date:
Feb 21, 2020 13:37:21 IST
