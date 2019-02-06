India vs New Zealand: Krunal Pandya rues poor bowling in middle overs as visitors succumb to record loss in Wellington
Krunal Pandya felt that India's record loss at Wellington in the first T20I was a combination of poor bowling and good batting from New Zealand.
- Sri Lanka Women in South Africa, 3 T20I International Series, 2019 SAW Vs SLW South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 39 runs
- India Women in New Zealand, 3 T20I Series, 2019 NZW Vs INDW New Zealand Women beat India Women by 23 runs
- Sri Lanka Women in South Africa, 3 T20I International Series, 2019 SAW Vs SLW South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 2 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ Vs IND New Zealand beat India by 80 runs
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 14 runs
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA Vs PAK South Africa beat Pakistan by 7 runs
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ Vs IND India beat New Zealand by 35 runs
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 6th, 2019, 09:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 8th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 9th, 2019, 07:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 10th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 13th, 2019, 06:30 AM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA vs IRE - Feb 13th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Feb 13th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 SCO vs NED - Feb 13th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 IRE vs SCO - Feb 15th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA vs NED - Feb 15th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Congress betrays political heritage by invoking NSA for cow slaughter, risks compromising opposition to BJP's majoritarian politics
-
Migration in Uttarakhand: 25% of villages without access to roads; residents lament lack of govt accountability, forced to abandon state
-
Donald Trump's toned down State of the Union speech fails to soothe fears of resurgent terror, trade war with China
-
Saving democracy? The post-truth world of Mamata Banerjee's politics, why her claims ring hollow and hypocritical
-
Dev.D turns 10: Anurag Kashyap's film paved the way for irredeemable protagonists and sexually liberated heroines
-
I-League: Real Kashmir go top of table as team's fairytale run continues with narrow victory over Gokulam Kerala
-
Jobs numbers: Govt is fighting a big trust deficit on data credibility; budget was a missed opportunity to clear the air
-
Photographer Thomas Laird on his 30-year commitment to saving Tibetan Buddhist murals
-
In Tamil Nadu, a 400-year-old tradition of shadow puppetry struggles to survive
-
ED का शिकंजा: रॉबर्ट वाड्रा का लंदन में प्रॉपर्टी से इनकार, दूसरे चरण की पूछताछ शुरू
-
लोकसभा चुनाव तक वीएचपी की चुप्पी! राम मंदिर मुद्दे पर बीजेपी को राहत देने की तैयारी तो नहीं?
-
महासचिव बनने के बाद पहली बार कांग्रेस पार्टी के दफ्तर पहुंचीं प्रियंका गांधी
-
शौर्य चक्र विजेता सैनिक के अपमान पर घिरीं महबूबा, गवर्नर मलिक ने बताया चुनावी स्टंट
-
मोदी जी का दुर्भाग्य है कि वो अपनी पत्नी के साथ फोटो नहीं लगवाते: कांग्रेस नेता
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4566
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4256
|89
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|4
|New Zealand
|5645
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5110
|134
|2
|India
|5298
|126
|3
|South Africa
|2876
|120
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|Australia
|3266
|117
|6
|New Zealand
|2940
|113
Wellington: Fielding restrictions in the first six Powerplay overs is challenging for any bowler but according to Krunal Pandya it was the middle overs that proved costly during India's 80-run loss to New Zealand in the first T20 International.
"In the Powerplay as well as in the middle overs also, we gave away plenty of runs," Krunal said at the post-match media conference after India folded for 139 while chasing 220.
Krunal Pandya scored 20 and took one wicket as India lost the first T20I by 80 runs against New Zealand. Twitter @BCCI
He maintained that the target wasn't easy to chase.
"Yes, obviously I guess, when you are chasing 218 (220), it's not that easy. Initially, we gave away (too many) runs and kept on leaking runs in the middle overs as well. So no matter how the pitch was, the scoreboard pressure was obviously there," the Baroda all-rounder said.
Krunal felt that India's defeat was "a combination of both poor bowling and some great batting by the Black Caps".
"They batted really well and we bowled a few loose deliveries as well. So it was a combination of both."
A couple of catches were dropped including one by wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, when Man of the match Tim Seifert hadn't scored much.
Seifert went on to smash 84 off 43 balls with seven fours and six sixes. Dinesh Karthik also dropped a sitter in the deep.
When asked if wind and cold conditions posed a problem while fielding, Krunal replied: "No not that much. It was fine. In fact, it was good weather to play. As far as the wind is concerned, it wasn't difficult to catch the ball so I guess it was absolutely fine."
"Dropping catches is a part and parcel of the game. One day you might take a blinder like Siraj and then another day two catches (Dhoni and Karthik) get dropped as well. It's just that you have to learn from every game," he said.
New Zealand's Tim Southee was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3 for 17 and Pandya lauded his efforts.
"I did play against him (recently) in an India A game when we came for the A tour. I always knew that he was a good player but today he proved why," he praised the senior pacer.
However Krunal ruled out the possibility that some of the players hadn't faced Southee earlier and had problems.
"Everyone knows how he bowls. It's just that on the given day, he was better."
He seemed confident that the team will make a comeback in the next game at Auckland.
"We have all the required ingredients of a good team. Batting depth, multiple bowling options. Just that it was one of the bad days. We have to now rectify ourselves and not repeat the same mistakes in the next game," he concluded.
Updated Date:
Feb 06, 2019 20:01:32 IST
Also See
Tim Seifert, Tim Southee lead New Zealand's all-round display as Kiwis inflict record loss on India in first T20I
India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma and Co suffer record loss in first T20I after Tim Seifert's blitzkrieg
India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I report card: Tim Seifert, Tim Southee light up Wellington as Rishabh Pant disappoints