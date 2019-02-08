India thumped New Zealand by seven wickets at Eden Park to win their first ever T20I against the Kiwis away from home. Fielding the same side, India were asked to bowl first and restricted the Kiwis to 158 courtesy a brilliant effort from the Pandya brothers. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan then put on 79 for the opening wicket before Rishabh Pant unfurled a wide array of shots to take India home. Here is our report card from the second T20I.

10/10

Krunal Pandya

Krunal came into the attack in the last over of powerplay and immediately made an impact by removing Colin Munro and Daryl Mitchell (helped by the third umpire) in the same over. With short boundaries down the ground, Krunal mixed his pace, flighting the odd ball and pushing through the others at good pace.

He added the big wicket of Kane Williamson next over to pick up his third wicket of the day. The left-arm spinner was tidy with his line, smart with his pace variations and pegged New Zealand back in the middle overs. His first three overs went for just 10 runs and yielded three wickets and although de Grandhomme spoilt his figures with a couple of lusty blows, the all-rounder won the 'Man of the Match' award for his exploits.

Rohit Sharma

After struggling to impose himself in the final two ODIs and the first T20I, Rohit Sharma was in pristine touch at Eden Park, belting the bowlers around with some audacious shots. He became the third batsmen to 100 T20I sixes after smashing four of them all over the small ground. Alongside Dhawan, Rohit put on 79 for the opening wicket in a little more than nine overs and ensured India were in the driving seat before departing to an innocuous half-tracker from Ish Sodhi shortly after his half-century.

Colin de Grandhomme

After going missing in the ODIs and the 1st T20I, de Grandhomme made a strong statement at Eden Park after walking in with his team tottering at 50/4. The burly all-rounder was quick to grab the momentum from India, smashing Yuzvendra Chahal for two sixes and a four off successive balls. He then took the attack to Krunal, who had taken three wickets in his first three overs, by clubbing him for back to back sixes. De Grandhomme reached his maiden half-century off 27 balls but fell next ball to Hardik Pandya, smashing the ball straight to the extra cover fielder.

Rishabh Pant

Pant walked in with India in control of the game but realised this was a chance to showcase his form ahead of the ODIs against Australia. He was brutal with his shot-making and blasted the Kiwi bowlers in an unbeaten 28-ball 40 that included four fours and a six. With the openers gone, India needed Pant to fire in the middle overs to ease the pressure at the death and he made sure India were home with sufficient balls left in the innings.

9/10

Khaleel Ahmed

Khaleel started off with a two-run over but was cracked for a four and a six by Williamson and Munro respectively next over. The left-arm seamer, though, made a commendable comeback in the death overs, giving away just 12 runs in two overs and picking up two wickets. He was fuller with his length and targeted the stump more often, which restricted scoring areas for the Kiwi batsmen.

8/10

Hardik Pandya

Hardik’s figures of 4-0-36-1 betray his actual performance and impact in the match with the ball. The all-rounder went for 10 in his first over and returned when de Grandhomme was in full swing. He broke the momentum of the all-rounder with some toe-crushers and wily pace variations. This eventually yielded his wicket at a crucial time for India, crushing back New Zealand’s expectations of a final flourish that would take them past 180.

Ross Taylor

Taylor took on the role of sheet anchor after New Zealand crumbled to 50/4 and combined with de Grandhomme in an enterprising 77-run stand in less than eight overs. The middle-order batsman let the others bat around him but failed to give the Black Caps a final push in the death overs when he ran himself out courtesy a brilliant piece of fielding from Vijay Shankar.

7/10

Lockie Ferguson

Ferguson was impressive with his pace yet again, but with Eden Park having shorter boundaries, his back-of-a-length deliveries did not trouble Rohit. He removed Dhawan with a pacy short ball and ended his spell with reasonable figures of 1/31 in four overs. Ferguson’s strength is his searing pace and more of that was on show after a good display at Wellington.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar removed the danger man Tim Seifert in the third over of the innings to give India a good start. The swing bowler found movement at Eden Park and did little wrong except giving away a couple of boundaries against Seifert early. Bhuvneshwar, after a questionable show at Wellington, underlined his role in the Indian T20I line-up at Eden Park.

6/10

MS Dhoni

Dhoni remained his calm self in the run chase after Shankar threw his wicket away. Starting from where he left off at Wellington, Dhoni played second-fiddle to an in-form Pant and knocked off his 20 runs off 17 balls, combining with Pant in an unbeaten 44-run stand.

Ish Sodhi

Sodhi bowled quite a few half-trackers on the surface and appeared to be a tad off his radar at Eden Park. He was perhaps wary of the short boundaries and looked to contain the batsmen with his length but eventually gave away 31 in his four overs. He removed the big fish Rohit to lend some respectability to his figures.

5/10

Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan was India’s standout player in T20Is in 2018 and came to New Zealand with the hope of living up to that reputation. While he got starts in both matches, he was at the receiving end of Ferguson’s pacy deliveries both times. If it was the yorker that undid him at Wellington, it was a 145 kmph short ball that dismissed him on Friday. Dhawan played all around the hook shot and top-edged to backward point to depart for a 30-ball 31, his major contribution being part of the opening partnership which sealed the game for India.

4/10

Kane Williamson

Williamson became Krunal’s third victim when the Mumbai Indians all-rounder pushed through another skiddy arm ball into the pads of the skipper. Williamson went back to pull, but was beaten for pace and struck in front. The New Zealand skipper had appeared to be in good nick after smashing three delightful boundaries in his stay at the wicket but like in the ODIs, seemed hurried in his approach.

Tim Southee

Southee looked to swing the ball upfront to put the Indian openers in trouble, but he was taken off after the opening over and returned only for a solitary over in the Powerplays. He came back when Dhoni and Pant were driving India to the target and leaked 20 in his last two overs. With no Boult in the side, New Zealand perhaps erred by not giving Southee a couple of early overs with the new ball.

3/10

Vijay Shankar

Shankar was yet again unused with the ball but was given a chance to go up the order and smoked a superb six off Daryl Mitchell to race to 14 at a strike rate of 200. However, he messed up the opportunity to seal the run chase for India when he looked to take on Mitchell’s slower bouncer next ball.

Mitchell Santner

Santner did not give New Zealand the expected impetus towards the end with the bat. He, however, turned up with the ball, mixing his pace and slipping in his variations quite cleverly. Rohit clubbed one of his flighted balls down the ground for six but Santner remained stingy with his channels. He was surprisingly not used earlier (or after) as New Zealand succumbed to a defeat.

Daryl Mitchell

Krunal trapped Mitchell in front two balls into his innings but the New Zealand all-rounder, certain he had inside-edged the ball, went for a review with the HotSpot showing a slight mark. The third umpire, though, felt it wasn’t the ball touching bat and upheld the on-field call, much to Mitchell’s dismay. He was unfortunate to be dismissed the way he was and New Zealand even lost a review with the ball shown as crashing onto the stumps in HawkEye. He gave away 15 in his only over but picked up the wicket of Shankar. Mitchell will hope he has a better (read luckier) outing next game.

2/10

Scott Kuggeleijn

Kuggeleijn swung the ball but was either too full or too short and leaked runs much like at Wellington. His first two overs went for 18 and he came back in the death to conceded a further 16 runs, appearing very ordinary with his skillsets. He might have to make way for Doug Bracewell in the final game.

Colin Munro

Munro was content playing second-fiddle early on and while Seifert and Williamson got off to fliers, the southpaw was more measured in his approach although he pounced on a Khaleel length ball to thump it for six. India brought in Krunal in the last over of Powerplay to tempt Munro to commit hara-kiri and the ploy worked with the opener slicing a loft to cover.

Tim Seifert

Seifert got his eye in and went berserk in Bhuvneshwar’s second over, smashing him for a four over backward square leg and then taking him over long on for a six next ball. It seemed like Seifert was set to continue from where he left off, but the opener threw it away by swinging across the line to a short-of-a-length delivery and edging behind the very next ball.

1/10

Yuzvendra Chahal

With short boundaries at Eden Park, the challenge for the wrist spinner was keeping the big shots out. After conceding just 10 in his first two overs, Chahal came apart against a rampant de Grandhomme and gave away 27 in his last two including 19 runs in the 11th over of the innings. He went wicketless in his spell which leaked 37 runs including two sixes and two fours.

*Karthik wasn’t rated owing to his minimal role in the match

Rating chart: 10-9: Excellent, 8-7: Good, 6-5: Average, 4-3: Poor, 2-1: Very poor