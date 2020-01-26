India vs New Zealand: KL Rahul says he changed his batting approach in second T20I due to slow nature of track
Rahul, who had smashed 56 off 27 balls to set up India's six wicket win in the first T20I, produced an unbeaten 50-ball 57 to anchor the visitors' seven-wicket victory over New Zealand in the second game.
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA Vs ENG Live Now
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG Vs NIG England Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA Vs UAE South Africa Under-19 beat United Arab Emirates Under-19 by 23 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ZIM Vs SCO Zimbabwe Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL Vs JPN Sri Lanka Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 9 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AFG Vs CAN Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK Vs BAN Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs NZ India Under-19 beat New Zealand Under-19 by 44 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI Vs NIGU West Indies Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 246 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AUS Vs ENG Australia Under-19 beat England Under-19 by 2 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NZ Vs SL New Zealand Under-19 beat Sri Lanka Under-19 by 3 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK Vs ZIM Pakistan Under-19 beat Zimbabwe Under-19 by 38 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AFG Vs UAE Afghanistan Under-19 beat United Arab Emirates Under-19 by 160 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA Vs CAN South Africa Under-19 beat Canada Under-19 by 150 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs JAPU India Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 10 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 BAN Vs SCO Bangladesh Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 7 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AUS Vs NIGU Australia Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 10 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG Vs WI West Indies Under-19 beat England Under-19 by 71 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs SL India Under-19 beat Sri Lanka Under-19 by 90 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK Vs SCO Pakistan Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 7 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AUS Vs WI West Indies Under-19 beat Australia Under-19 by 3 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 UAE Vs CAN United Arab Emirates Under-19 beat Canada Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NZ Vs JAPU Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 BAN Vs ZIM Bangladesh Under-19 beat Zimbabwe Under-19 by 9 wickets (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA Vs AFG Afghanistan Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 7 wickets
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat New Zealand Women by 7 wickets
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Qatar, 2020 KWTW Vs OMAW Oman Women beat Kuwait Women by 3 runs
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Qatar, 2020 QATW Vs KWTW Kuwait Women beat Qatar Women by 7 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
- Bangladesh in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2020 PAK Vs BAN Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND India beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
- Australia in India, 3 ODI Series, 2020 IND Vs AUS India beat Australia by 7 wickets
- Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe, 2 Test Series, 2020 ZIM vs SL - Jan 27th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2020 PAK vs BAN - Jan 27th, 2020, 02:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Jan 29th, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 27th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 ENGW vs INDW - Jan 31st, 2020, 08:40 AM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL vs NIG - Jan 27th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG vs JPN - Jan 27th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ZIM vs CAN - Jan 28th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 UAE vs SCO - Jan 28th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Spurned by Congress for years, Dalits in Delhi say Arvind Kejriwal didn't just bring 'innovative' school reforms, but also equality in education
-
Telangana may pass resolution against CAA, says KCR; after Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan, becomes 4th state to reject law
-
Mistaken for NRC surveyors, researchers held hostage by Bihar villagers; polio teams thrashed in UP, heckled in Telangana
-
Judy movie review: Renée Zellweger's film is exceptionally shot and entertaining, but easily forgettable
-
Australian Open 2020: Novak Djokovic now sees a life beyond the tennis court and winning trophies
-
2020 Republic Day parade: Chief guest Jair Bolsonaro dubbed as 'Trump of Tropics' has history of controversial comments on race, women and homosexuality
-
Beyond Achro Thar's scenic landscape, harsh reality of salt miners' living conditions, wages
-
Durrushehvar, the resolute princess: How the Ottoman dynasty heir brought style, reform to Nizam's Hyderabad
-
Tata-Mistry: Supreme Court stays NCLAT order dismissing RoC plea seeking modification of verdict
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|England
|4593
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3935
|92
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7748
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10645
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Auckland: Indian batsman KL Rahul on Sunday said he had to change his approach in the second T20I due to the slightly slow nature of the pitch at Eden Park here.
Rahul, who had smashed 56 off 27 balls to set up India's six wicket win in the first T20I, produced an unbeaten 50-ball 57 to anchor the visitors' seven-wicket victory over New Zealand in the second game.
File image of KL Rahul. Sportzpics
The 27-year-old said he had to make some changes to his game as the pitch was different than the one India played during the opening match.
"Obviously different circumstances, the target was different, the pitch was a little different from what we played on a couple of days ago. So I knew I couldn't play the same way I played a couple days ago," said Rahul, who was adjudged the Man of the Match.
"I had a different responsibility today. We lost our senior players Rohit and Virat early so I had to stay in there and make sure I finish the game."
Rahul, who has been in sizzling form in white ball format, said he has improved in his shot selection and reading of the game.
"I think the understanding of my game and how I'm reading the situation and reading the game has gotten better for me. That's helped me be more consistent and I've always put the team ahead and thought about what the team requires at that moment," he said.
"More often than not I've come up with the right shots and right answers so that's been the mantra for my success in the last several T20s."
India will next play New Zealand in the third T20I at Hamilton on 29 January.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Jan 26, 2020 18:07:01 IST
Also See
India vs New Zealand: No one spoke of jet lag in the team, we did not want any excuse, says Virat Kohli after visitor's win in first T20I
India vs New Zealand: Martin Guptill blames sluggish pitch, lack of batting partnerships for loss in second T20I
India vs New Zealand: Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul's blazing fifties help Men in Blue win by six wickets in 1st T20I