First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in NZ | 5th T20I Feb 02, 2020
NZ vs IND
India beat New Zealand by 7 runs
IND in NZ | 4th T20I Jan 31, 2020
NZ vs IND
India tied with New Zealand (India win Super Over by 1 wicket)
ENG in SA Feb 04, 2020
SA vs ENG
Newlands, Cape Town
IND in NZ Feb 05, 2020
NZ vs IND
Seddon Park, Hamilton
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs New Zealand: KL Rahul looking to continue his rich batting form, but says he's not thinking 'too much' about T20 World Cup

KL Rahul was named the Player of the Series for scoring 224 runs in the five-match series at an average of 56.

Press Trust of India, Feb 02, 2020 18:43:54 IST

Mount Maunganui: Chief architect of India's rare 5-0 clean sweep over New Zealand, India opener KL Rahul on Sunday said he is not yet thinking about the T20 World Cup but wants to carry his sparkling form into the big event.

The 27-year-old from Karnataka was named the Player of the Series for scoring 224 runs in the five-match series at an average of 56.

India vs New Zealand: KL Rahul looking to continue his rich batting form, but says hes not thinking too much about T20 World Cup

KL Rahul was named the Player of the Series for scoring 224 runs in the five-match series at an average of 56. AP

"I am batting really well now and I am happy to do the roles I am doing for my side. Not thinking too much about the T20 World Cup at the moment, but hopefully I can continue batting this way," he said.

The T20 World Cup will be held in Australia from 18 October to 15 November.

India notched up a rare 5-0 whitewash over New Zealand with a seven-run win in the fifth and final T20 International and Rahul said the team's ability to find answers in difficult situations was the key to its success.

"I am pleased. It is great to be standing here winning 5-0. Very happy that my performances could result in victories for India. We were happy to come into this series with confidence and to keep executing our skills every game. We came up with answers from every situation and it is a great result for me and the side," he said.

"I think it is a winning habit that we have cultivated wherein we want to win every time we step onto the ground. As a team we keep believing in each other. Leading up to the World Cup, there were a few strategies that we wanted to try out. It just keeps giving us more and more confidence to keep going around."

India will next play three ODIs against New Zealand beginning on 5 February and Rahul said they will follow the same process to achieve success in the 50-over format.

"We'll relax a little bit over the next couple of days and enjoy the victory. But once we start with the next series, the process will remain the same," he said.

"We want to win games of cricket every time we go out. The kind of cricket we are playing is fun to watch and we hope to keep repeating this.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 02, 2020 18:43:54 IST

Tags : India, India Vs New Zealand, Indian Cricket Team, KL Rahul, New Zealand Vs India, New Zealand Vs India 2020, New Zealand Vs India t20i Series, Team India

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 3935 92
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10645 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all