India vs New Zealand: Kiwis win second Test by seven wickets as Virat Kohli's World No 1 side crashes to 2-0 series defeat
A solid 120 points took New Zealand's tally to 180 even as India stayed on top with 360 points courtesy their series wins against the lowly West Indies, depleted South Africa and a below-par Bangladesh.
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 AUSW Vs NZW Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 SLW Vs BANW Sri Lanka Women beat Bangladesh Women by 9 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 ENGW Vs WIW England Women beat West Indies Women by 46 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 SAW Vs PAKW South Africa Women beat Pakistan Women by 17 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 INDW Vs SLW India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 wickets
- ACC Eastern Region T20, 2020 THA Vs MAL Malaysia beat Thailand by 8 wickets
- ACC Eastern Region T20, 2020 HK Vs NEP Hong Kong beat Nepal by 43 runs
- West Indies in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SL Vs WI Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 6 runs
- India in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND New Zealand beat India by 7 wickets
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2020 BAN vs ZIM - Mar 3rd, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- Australia in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SA vs AUS - Mar 4th, 2020, 04:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Sri Lanka, 2 T20I Series, 2020 SL vs WI - Mar 4th, 2020, 07:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 AUSW vs NZW - Mar 2nd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 PAKW vs THAW - Mar 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 WIW vs SAW - Mar 3rd, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 TBC vs TBC - Mar 5th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, Only Youth T20 International Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Delhi riots aftermath: Muslims lock up homes, flee to find shelter in other parts of city, country; many are rebuffed
-
New York City reports first coronavirus case; US ramps up measures to contain outbreak, imposes limits on travellers who visited Iran
-
Auto sales decline in February: Coronavirus outbreak in China hits component supply; challenge to continue for few weeks
-
Thappad was tough to write and shoot, but it's my best film to date: Anubhav Sinha
-
Section 144 imposed in Shaheen Bagh; police deployed in large number even as Hindu Sena calls off protest
-
LaLiga: 'Baby Galactico' Vinicius Junior shines in El Clasico to revive Real Madrid's title aspirations
-
Kalyan Varma's documentation of the Dhangars reveals existential threat facing pastoral tribe
-
With only two years in mainstream publishing, how editor Rahul Soni carved a niche with empathy, resolve
-
Nitish Kumar sets target of 200 seats for NDA in 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, dismisses rumours sparked by meeting with Tejashwi Yadav
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4191
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6967
|124
|2
|India
|7939
|118
|3
|New Zealand
|5347
|116
|4
|South Africa
|5442
|111
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|6095
|265
|4
|India
|12141
|264
|5
|South Africa
|5248
|262
|6
|New Zealand
|7114
|245
Christchurch: A star-studded Indian team was given a reality check by a disciplined New Zealand side that completed a memorable series sweep with a seven-wicket win inside three days in the second Test on Monday.
New Zealand chased down a modest victory target of 132 in just 36 overs after India's second innings folded for 124 in less than an hour on the third day.
Players from India and New Zealand shake hands after the Kiwis registered a seven-wicket win in Christchurch. AP
A solid 120 points took New Zealand's tally to 180 even as India stayed on top with 360 points courtesy their series wins against the lowly West Indies, depleted South Africa and a below-par Bangladesh.
The feel good factor of a 5-0 T20 series victory seemed like ancient history as a dream start turned into a virtual nightmare for Virat Kohli's bunch that has always taken immense pride in performing in overseas conditions.
However, a look at India's overseas performance indicates that whenever the ball had swung and seamed, reputations had been laid in tatters. It happened in England in 2014 and 2018 and now New Zealand have exposed them one more time.
More than the margin, the manner of surrender will come back to haunt the current Indian team, which leaves this part of the world with a lot of unanswered questions.
It's not only about technique of some top players against the moving deliveries but also about their mindset when put under the pump.
There were only four half-centuries across four innings in this series with techniques of some of the players like Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal against seam and swing leaving a lot to be desired.
Skipper Kohli's 38 runs in four innings was one of the biggest setbacks for the visitors in the series.
Prithvi Shaw is a work in progress when it comes to his decision-making on deliveries on the fourth stump and, of course, the short ball, which the Kiwis used liberally to get rid of him since the start of the practice games.
Kohli's problems against the seaming deliveries resurfaced again during the series but there is little time to go back to the drawing board with a packed schedule for the remaining part of the year.
India will next play in seaming conditions in England in 2021 and hence some of the issues may just persist with no time in the interim for a course correction.
On Monday, there was another lower-order collapse as the last four wickets went for 34 runs, but lack of gumption from someone like Rishabh Pant, playing for his place in the side, was disheartening.
It was the pair of Tim Southee (3/36 in 11 overs) and Trent Boult (4/28 in 14 overs), which once again tormented the Indian batsmen, who were all at sea against quality bowling on a slightly challenging track.
In the morning, Hanuma Vihari (9) was caught down the leg-side off an innocuous Southee delivery.
On a track where it was next to impossible to defend, Pant was seen pushing and prodding defensively, something that's not his natural game. The result was a half-hearted poke at an away going delivery that safely landed in the wicketkeeper's gloves.
The much talked-about "intent" was completely missing in Pant's game and his approach defied logic. Especially after coach Ravi Shastri spoke about how his aggressive batting scored over Wriddhiman Saha, but questions will certainly be asked on if scores of 19, 25, 12 and 4 justify his inclusion over a more accomplished stumper.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Mar 02, 2020 09:12:19 IST
Also See
India vs New Zealand: Jasprit Bumrah says team doesn't play 'blame game' after batting lets visitors down on Day 2
India vs New Zealand, Highlights, 2nd Test in Christchurch, Day 1, Full Cricket Score: Latham, Blundell steer Kiwis to 63/0 at stumps
India vs New Zealand, Highlights, 2nd Test in Christchurch, Day 3, Full Cricket Score: Black Caps win, sweep series 2-0