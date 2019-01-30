First Cricket
NEP in UAE | 3rd ODI Jan 28, 2019
UAE Vs NEP
Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 4 wickets
IND in NZ | 3rd ODI Jan 28, 2019
NZ Vs IND
India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
IND in NZ Jan 31, 2019
NZ vs IND
Seddon Park, Hamilton
The Wisden Trophy Jan 31, 2019
WI vs ENG
Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua
India vs New Zealand: Kiwi spinner Mitchell Santner feels their inability to take wickets in middle overs has hurt Black Caps

"Every game they've got off to good starts, we haven't seen much of their back end," said Kiwi spinner Mitchell Santner

Press Trust of India, Jan 30, 2019 17:16:26 IST

Hamilton: New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner feels his team's inability to take wickets in the middle overs has proved costly in the ongoing ODI series against India and the hosts will be aiming to reverse the trend in the fourth game on Thursday.

Thoroughly outplayed in the first three ODIs, New Zealand will play for pride in the remaining two matches.

"I think the plans have been pretty solid maybe the execution's been off at times. If we can get two wickets in the top 10 (overs), or even the first five," said Santner said on the eve of the fourth ODI.

India's Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma during the third one day international between India and New Zealand at Bay Oval, Tauranga, New Zealand, Monday, January 28, 2019. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)

India opening pair Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma has provided India with solid starts, Black Caps spinner Mitchell Santner yearns to test India's middle order. AP

"... Every game they've got off to good starts, we haven't seen much of their back end. The key for us is to keep taking wickets through the middle, keep being aggressive," he said.

New Zealand batting also looked clueless against India's quality bowling attack, managing to post a 200 plus score only once.

"With the bat, it's trying to build those partnerships throughout. We saw a good one between Ross (Taylor) and Tom (Latham) last game, then we lost a couple and we fell over a bit. They've bowled very well in the top 10 and we haven't really got away.

"If we can get through the first 10 (overs) with wickets in hand, then set up the back-end where we've got some power hitters, we can get to a pretty good total."

Talking about Indian spinners, Santner said: "They are bowling very well at the moment. The slower pace that they bowl is tending to get a little bit more out of the wicket than guys like myself and Ish (Sodhi) who bowl a little bit quicker.

"But that pressure is also being built off the back of the starts we have had (with the bat) - we have always been two down after ten (overs), allowing them to settle into their work.

Updated Date: Jan 30, 2019 17:16:26 IST

Tags : 4th ODI, Cricket, India, India Vs New Zealand 2019, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, New Zealand, New Zealand Vs India 2019, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham

