India vs New Zealand: Kiwi coach Gary Stead believes team's biggest challenge is to build partnerships at the top
New Zealand were dismissed for 234 in reply to India's 324 for 4 to suffer a 90-run loss in the second ODI.
- Pakistan in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs PAK Live Now
- Rwanda Women in Nigeria, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 NIGW Vs RWAW Nigeria Women beat Rwanda Women by 4 wickets
- Thailand Women's T20 Smash, 2019 THAW Vs NEPW Thailand Women beat Nepal Women by 70 runs
- Thailand Women's T20 Smash, 2019 MALW Vs THW Malaysia Women beat Thailand A Women by 84 runs
- Nepal in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 145 runs
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ Vs IND India beat New Zealand by 90 runs
- Nepal in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP United Arab Emirates beat Nepal by 3 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Jan 28th, 2019, 07:30 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Jan 28th, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Jan 30th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Jan 31st, 2019, 07:30 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Jan 31st, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI vs ENG - Jan 31st, 2019, 07:30 PM IST
- Warne-Muralitharan Trophy, 2019 AUS vs SL - Feb 1st, 2019, 05:00 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Feb 1st, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 1st, 2019, 09:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 3rd, 2019, 07:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal, Australian Open 2019 men's singles Final LIVE Updates: Serb wins seventh title
-
Politics is a drug and BJP's Ruby Phugat Yadav is high on it: Ex-beauty queen has eyes on South Delhi Lok Sabha seat
-
Narendra Modi’s Bollywood blitz, and a bandwagon of political films begs the question: Are we citizens or fans?
-
Brazil dam collapse: Toll in Brumadinho 'tragedy' rises to 40; at least 300 missing as rains hamper search
-
Neelesh Misra on navigating fiction and fact: 'Journalism helped in striking the right balance in my storytelling'
-
Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened review — Netflix docu is as entertaining as it's insightful
-
Insurance penetration in India grows just 1% in last one and half decade; These six charts explain why
-
Rohit Shetty's Simmba is a throwback to Hindi films' depiction of rape as 'entertainment'
-
Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal, Australian Open 2019 men's singles Final LIVE Updates: Serb wins seventh title
-
2019 लोकसभा चुनाव: क्या विपक्ष वाकई नरेंद्र मोदी को रोकना चाहता है?
-
LIVE Updates: उज्ज्वला योजना से गरीब लोगों को लाभ मिला- पीएम मोदी
-
प्रियंका गांधी Bipolarity से ग्रसित, कोई नहीं जानता कब किसकी कर देंगी पिटाई: सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी
-
अफगानिस्तान में शांति लाने की कोशिश सिर्फ एक सियासी स्टंट है?
-
‘खालिस्तान’ बनवाने की नाकाम-घिनौनी कोशिशों में, पाकिस्तान का खुला सपोर्ट था!
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4143
|101
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4103
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7676
|122
|3
|South Africa
|5342
|111
|4
|New Zealand
|5330
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4651
|101
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5298
|126
|3
|England
|2586
|118
|4
|Australia
|3266
|117
|5
|South Africa
|2502
|114
|6
|New Zealand
|2940
|113
Mount Maunganui: New Zealand coach Gary Stead Saturday said that the biggest challenge for his batsmen in the remainder of the series is to build partnerships at the top of the order.
New Zealand were dismissed for 234 in reply to India's 324 for 4 to suffer a 90-run loss in the second ODI.
The hosts had lost the opening match by eight wickets.
Asked about the performance, Stead said: "It (performance) has improved slightly but obviously not a polished performance from us," Stead told reporters.
New Zealand's Kane Williamson's form will be crucial in the coming three matches of the ODI series against India. AP
"They batted well and I was thinking it could have been 350 plus. So I am pleased with the back end bowling performance there. In the end, the work Bracewell put in was a promising sign but it wasn't a complete performance by any means."
New Zealand failed to build partnership at the top with no 8 batsman Doug Bracewell (57) sharing 58 runs with no 10 Lockie Furgusen.
"We haven't build partnership across the top 6-7, which was the strength of what we did so well against Sri Lanka and what we haven't clicked or done here yet. As a batting unit, that is going to be our challenge going into the next three games, to build those partnership," the coach said.
"Our guys know that you can't rely on lower order to win games, its got to be the top order to score the majority of the runs, we haven't done that as yet in the two games.
"I still have faith in our squad, we are still in someway experimenting, trying to work our what is our best XI is, and it is an ongoing thing, it will slightly change with the conditions as well," he said.
New Zealand struggled against the wrist spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, who accounted for 12 wickets out of 20 wickets.
"We didn't have the partnerships, it is not that we can't play spin bowling, it is just that we have taken some options which haven't been the best option at times," he said.
"Look, I have faith on our guys. We played spin very well against Sri Lanka, so it is not like we can't, it is just that we haven't done it as effectively here."
Talking about the Indian spinners, Stead said: "The two wrist spinners that they have here are very effective spinners. Our challenge is to find a way to be better.
"But look we wanted to be with the run-rate, in terms of the target we set ourself, it is the wicket that hurt us so we have to find a way to minimise that specially in the first 30 overs."
With the World Cup round the corner, Stead said they are trying to find the right eleven.
"The World Cup is still secondary. We want to win this series first and foremost. We are just still working on what we think is our best 11 and how to balance the team with right number of all-rounders, batsman and bowlers, we are still working on that," he said.
"But to be perfectly honest is secondary thing for me at the moment, it is still about working out in this series what we need to do to win three on a row now
Updated Date:
Jan 26, 2019 21:38:08 IST
Also See
India vs New Zealand: Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal shine again as visitors crush Kiwis by 90 runs to take 2-0 lead
Highlights, India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI at Mount Maunganui, Full Cricket Score: Kohli and Co win by 90 runs, lead series 2-0
India vs New Zealand: Yuzvendra Chahal-Kuldeep Yadav partnership thrives again as spin twins underline their wicket-taking credentials in middle overs