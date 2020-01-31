First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in NZ | 3rd T20I Jan 29, 2020
NZ vs IND
India tied with New Zealand (India win Super Over by 2 wickets)
IND in NZ | 2nd T20I Jan 26, 2020
NZ vs IND
India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
IND in NZ Feb 02, 2020
NZ vs IND
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
ENG in SA Feb 04, 2020
SA vs ENG
Newlands, Cape Town
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs New Zealand: Kiwi captain Kane Williamson ruled out of fourth T20I due to injury

Pacer Tim Southee will lead the Black Caps in the absence of Kane Williamson in fourth T20I.

Press Trust of India, Jan 31, 2020 12:11:50 IST

Wellington: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has been ruled out of Friday's fourth T20 International against India here owing to a shoulder injury.

Pacer Tim Southee will lead the Black Caps in his absence.

"Captain Kane Williamson has been ruled out of tonight's 4th T20I with a left-shoulder injury (AC joint) sustained while diving in the field in game 3. He will hopefully be available for the final game of the series at Bay Oval," New Zealand Cricket (NZC) posted on its official Twitter handle.

The final game of the series will be played at Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 31, 2020 12:11:50 IST

Tags : India, India Vs New Zealand, India Vs New Zealand 2020, Kane Williamson, New Zealand, Tim Southee

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 3935 92
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10645 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all