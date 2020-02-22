India vs New Zealand: Kane Williamson's elegant 89 hands hosts initiative despite Ishant Sharma's heroics
Ishant Sharma's lion-hearted bowling effort met its match in Kane Williamson's elegance as New Zealand ended an attritional second day of the opening Test against India with a slight upper-hand
- India in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND Live Now
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, One-off Test Match, 2020 BAN Vs ZIM Live Now
- West Indies in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SL Vs WI Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 WIW Vs THAW Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 AUSW Vs INDW India Women beat Australia Women by 17 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 BANW Vs PAKW Bangladesh Women beat Pakistan Women by 5 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 NZW Vs THAW New Zealand Women beat Thailand Women by 81 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 ENGW Vs SLW Sri Lanka Women beat England Women by 10 wickets
- Hong Kong in Malaysia, 5 T20I Series, 2020 MAL Vs HK Malaysia beat Hong Kong by 35 runs
- Hong Kong in Malaysia, 5 T20I Series, 2020 MAL Vs HK Malaysia beat Hong Kong by 21 runs (D/L method)
- Australia in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA Vs AUS Australia beat South Africa by 107 runs
- England in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA Vs ENG England beat South Africa by 5 wickets
- ACC Western Region T20, 2020 MDV vs QAT - Feb 23rd, 2020, 11:00 AM IST
- ACC Western Region T20, 2020 IRI vs UAE - Feb 23rd, 2020, 11:00 AM IST
- ACC Western Region T20, 2020 OMA vs BRN - Feb 23rd, 2020, 03:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 NZW vs SLW - Feb 22nd, 2020, 04:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 ENGW vs SAW - Feb 23rd, 2020, 04:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 AUSW vs SLW - Feb 24th, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, Only Youth T20 International Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 22nd, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Conflicting judgments, absence of guidelines, litany of documents: India's citizenship conundrum is a mess
-
Decoding the TikTok phenomenon in Telugu cinema: How the industry is embracing the platform to boost its reach
-
'Will take revenge wholeheartedly': Masked man attacks Dalit woman in UP's Mangta village week after Thakur mob assails Dalit families
-
Under the Open Sky: Mumbra's girls find freedom, reclaim public space through football
-
US presidential polls: Democratic candidates to face third contest in race; six questions before Nevada caucus
-
FIH Pro League 2020: Overawed by Australia's pace, intensity and skill, India's fourth quarter resurgence falls short
-
Where does my data body live? Thoughts on the online trail we leave behind
-
After Amazon, Flipkart challenges antitrust probe ahead of Donald Trump's visit to India, airs concerns over new FDI e-commerce rules
-
AAP has no objection if expelled JD(U) leader Prashant Kishor wants to join party, says Sanjay Singh
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4191
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6967
|124
|2
|India
|7939
|118
|3
|New Zealand
|5347
|116
|4
|South Africa
|5442
|111
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|6095
|265
|4
|India
|12141
|264
|5
|South Africa
|5248
|262
|6
|New Zealand
|7114
|245
Wellington: Ishant Sharma's lion-hearted bowling effort met its match in Kane Williamson's elegance as New Zealand ended an attritional second day of the opening Test against India with a slight upper-hand, on Saturday.
New Zealand's Kane Williamson looks back as the Indian team celebrate his wicket. AP Photo
After another lower-order collapse that saw India get bundled out for 165, Ishant, coming straight back from an ankle injury, took three for 31 in 15 overs despite Williamson's effortless 89 in New Zealand's day-end score of 216 for 5.
New Zealand now lead by 51 runs.
Mohammed Shami (1/61 in 17 overs), during his final spell of the day, removed Williamson, who couldn't check an uppish drive. Henry Nicholls' (17 off 62 balls) struggle seemed to have hampered Williamson's rhythm.
During the final hour, Ravichandran Ashwin (1/60 in 21 overs), who also bowled beautifully throughout the day, relieved Nicholls of his agony with a delivery that had drift and a hint of turn as India skipper Virat Kohli snapped the low catch at second slip.
Williamson looked good as he hit some delightful strokes square off the wicket. The square drive on the rise off Jasprit Bumrah (0/62 in 18.1 overs), followed by a cover drive, showed his class.
In all, the New Zealand skipper hit 11 boundaries off 153 balls.
Bumrah, in particular, was punished by Williamson, who also back-cut him for a boundary and Taylor then punished another half volley through the covers.
There were quite a few loose deliveries on offer from the Indian pacers and in between a few did beat the bat. With the 'Basin' baked in sunshine, batting became lot more easier and Black Caps seized the initiative.
Bumrah, in particular, failed to find his length consistently. Either he bowled too full and drivable length deliveries or too short that even Rishabh Pant failed to gather with the ball going a couple feet over his head.
This is where Ishant came into the picture. While he was lucky to get opener Tom Latham out with a delivery drifting on leg-stump, the other opener Tom Blundell (30) had a typical Ishant dismissal written all over it.
The ball was full on the off-stump channel and jagged back enough to find the gap between his bat and pad.
Williamson and Taylor then had a partnership of 93 runs during which New Zealand also got the lead before Ishant, coming back for his third spell, bowled one that reared up from good length and proved to be an easy catch for Cheteshwar Pujara at short-leg.
Once Nicholls came in, Williamson, who was batting fluently, suddenly had a player at the opposite end who scored only 4 off 34 balls.
Looking good for his 22nd Test hundred, Williamson, in his bid to get another boundary, couldn't check a cover drive and the low catch was taken by substitute fielder Ravindra Jadeja.
Earlier, New Zealand's debutant Kyle Jamieson and veteran Tim Southee took four wickets apiece as Indian innings folded in 68.1 overs.
Jamieson (4/49 in 16 overs) and Southee (4/49 in 20.1 overs) took four of the five wickets that fell on the second morning with India adding only 43 runs to their overnight score of 122 for 5.
Rishabh Pant (19) started with a six but then a horrible mix-up with senior partner Ajinkya Rahane (46) resulted in a run-out and the little chance of recovery was gone for good.
It was a poor call from the senior player and Pant had to sacrifice his wicket in the process.
Ashwin then received a beauty from Southee, pretty similar to what Prithvi Shaw got, while Rahane inside edged one while trying to leave it alone.
With India at 132 for 7, Rahane knew that time was running out as he played a square drive off Trent Boult to get him a boundary.
Southee then got rid of Rahane when he tried to shoulder arm a delivery that made a late inward movement. Shami's entertaining 21 then enabled the visitors to cross the 150-run mark.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Feb 22, 2020 13:40:44 IST
Also See
India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli hints at including Ishant Sharma and Prithvi Shaw in playing XI for first Test
India vs New Zealand, Test series preview: Trent Boult's return bolsters Kiwi pace attack while visitors look to continue dream Test run
India vs New Zealand, Highlights, 1st Test in Wellington, Day 1: No play in third session due to rain; visitors 122/5 at stumps