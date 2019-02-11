First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in NZ | 3rd T20I Feb 10, 2019
NZ Vs IND
New Zealand beat India by 4 runs
IND in NZ | 2nd T20I Feb 08, 2019
NZ Vs IND
India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
BAN in NZ Feb 13, 2019
NZ vs BAN
McLean Park, Napier
Quadrangular Series in Oman Feb 13, 2019
OMA vs IRE
Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket, Al Amarat
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs New Zealand: Kane Williamson credits 'wickets at key moments' for Kiwis T20I series win at Hamilton

Kane Williamson said the series win was a big confidence booster for his side and their main aim coming into the rubber was just to gel as a unit.

Press Trust of India, Feb 11, 2019 09:01:19 IST

Hamilton: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson doesn't want to read too much into the T20 series win over India, especially in the context of the upcoming World Cup and feels the 2-1 result was an "isolated" one.

Williamson said the series win was a big confidence booster for his side and their main aim coming into the rubber was just to gel as a unit.

Kane Williamson said the series win was a great result but the aim for his side was to gel better as a unit in the tournament. AP

Kane Williamson said the series win was a great result but the aim for his side was to gel better as a unit in the tournament. AP

"We were sitting down and looking at what can we get at the end out of the series. It's just about each game as it comes. Like I said, we are looking at this series as an isolated series," he said after the four-wicket win in the third T20 Sunday.

"We just don't want to sit down and ask ourselves what we want to see in terms of end point, we just wanted to gel as a group, play the sort of cricket we wanted to play and I think we did see that. The first game was a very good performance. It's not always going to happen in T20 cricket and we saw that in the second game," he said.

India savoured a historic Test and ODI bilateral series win in Australia before recording their biggest ODI series win on New Zealand soil.

A first ever T20 series win would have been an icing on the cake but the hosts held their nerves to pull off a thrilling victory.

Williamson was full of praise for his teammates.

"Both teams were playing well so to come down to the decider and see a game what we saw tonight was brilliant and great for us as a unit to go through all these experiences and come out on top in a really tight match," he said.

"I thought the guys held their nerves in the second half where it was difficult. India came out and played some fantastic cameos but we were able to get those wickets at key moments."

Highlighting the importance of the series win, Williamson said it is not easy to get the better of India, who boasts of a strong batting line-up.

"You need to take wickets against this Indian side because we know how much power they have and how deep their batting line-up is.

"India are a very strong side because of their depth, their batting line-up. They do enjoy chasing and it's always a threat," he added.

Updated Date: Feb 11, 2019 09:01:19 IST

Tags : Cricket, Hamilton t20, India, India Vs New Zealand, Kane Williamson, New Zealand, New Zealand Vs India 2019, t20 Cricket

Also See



fp-mobile


Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 England 5310 108
4 New Zealand 3213 107
5 Australia 4566 104
6 Sri Lanka 4256 89
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 8058 122
3 South Africa 5545 111
4 New Zealand 5645 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5110 134
2 India 5361 125
3 South Africa 2876 120
4 England 2586 118
5 Australia 3266 117
6 New Zealand 3116 115
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all