India vs New Zealand: Kane Williamson credits 'wickets at key moments' for Kiwis T20I series win at Hamilton
Kane Williamson said the series win was a big confidence booster for his side and their main aim coming into the rubber was just to gel as a unit.
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI Vs ENG Live Now
- India Women in New Zealand, 3 T20I Series, 2019 NZW Vs INDW New Zealand Women beat India Women by 2 runs
- Pakistan Women and West Indies Women in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW Vs WIW Pakistan Women beat West Indies Women by 34 runs
- India Women in New Zealand, 3 T20I Series, 2019 NZW Vs INDW New Zealand Women beat India Women by 4 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ Vs IND New Zealand beat India by 4 runs
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ Vs IND India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA Vs PAK Pakistan beat South Africa by 27 runs
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 13th, 2019, 06:30 AM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA vs IRE - Feb 13th, 2019, 10:45 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Feb 13th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 NED vs SCO - Feb 13th, 2019, 03:15 PM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA vs NED - Feb 15th, 2019, 10:45 AM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 IRE vs SCO - Feb 15th, 2019, 03:15 PM IST
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 16th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA vs SCO - Feb 17th, 2019, 10:45 AM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 IRE vs NED - Feb 17th, 2019, 03:15 PM IST
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 20th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Narendra Modi, Chandrababu Naidu exchange barbs: TDP, BJP bicker while Andhra Pradesh is neglected
-
With multiple Jayalalithaa, Kunjali Marakkar, NTR biopics, South Indian cinema is picking repetitive scripts
-
BJP hits back at HD Kumaraswamy with a 'tape': Karnataka MLA's price up from Rs 2 lakh in 1983 to Rs 25 crore in 2019
-
Mythology for the Millennial: The rise and fall of Sarama, dog of the gods, or why you should feed your neighbourhood stray
-
Gujjar quota stir: 13 trains affected in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur-Bayana section; special trains deployed along alternative routes
-
US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces launch 'final battle' against IS; 20,000 civilians evacuated from target near Iraq border
-
Govt to offer special incentives to ONGC, OIL for natural gas discoveries in unviable areas, to raise output
-
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga’s Montpellier win is a throwback to his past glory, and also a reminder of his impressive longevity
-
From Manipur fulvettas to Darjeeling woodpeckers, bird-watching in Arunachal’s Dibang Valley
-
Priyanka Gandhi Road Show LIVE Updates: नई वाली राजनीति के लिए लखनऊ में रोड शो करेंगी प्रियंका गांधी
-
अगर आप हमारी मांगें नहीं मानेंगे तो हमें मनवाना आता है: चंद्रबाबू नायडू
-
कभी बुलडोजर चलाने की धमकी देने वाली SP मूर्तियों के सवाल पर अब है मायावती के साथ
-
झारखंड: लालू यादव और मधु कोड़ा के बाद क्या अब रघुबर दास को जेल भिजवाएंगे सरयू राय?
-
जिसने भी दलाली खाई है, उनकी बारी आ रही है: पीएम मोदी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4566
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4256
|89
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|4
|New Zealand
|5645
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5110
|134
|2
|India
|5361
|125
|3
|South Africa
|2876
|120
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|Australia
|3266
|117
|6
|New Zealand
|3116
|115
Hamilton: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson doesn't want to read too much into the T20 series win over India, especially in the context of the upcoming World Cup and feels the 2-1 result was an "isolated" one.
Williamson said the series win was a big confidence booster for his side and their main aim coming into the rubber was just to gel as a unit.
Kane Williamson said the series win was a great result but the aim for his side was to gel better as a unit in the tournament. AP
"We were sitting down and looking at what can we get at the end out of the series. It's just about each game as it comes. Like I said, we are looking at this series as an isolated series," he said after the four-wicket win in the third T20 Sunday.
"We just don't want to sit down and ask ourselves what we want to see in terms of end point, we just wanted to gel as a group, play the sort of cricket we wanted to play and I think we did see that. The first game was a very good performance. It's not always going to happen in T20 cricket and we saw that in the second game," he said.
India savoured a historic Test and ODI bilateral series win in Australia before recording their biggest ODI series win on New Zealand soil.
A first ever T20 series win would have been an icing on the cake but the hosts held their nerves to pull off a thrilling victory.
Williamson was full of praise for his teammates.
"Both teams were playing well so to come down to the decider and see a game what we saw tonight was brilliant and great for us as a unit to go through all these experiences and come out on top in a really tight match," he said.
"I thought the guys held their nerves in the second half where it was difficult. India came out and played some fantastic cameos but we were able to get those wickets at key moments."
Highlighting the importance of the series win, Williamson said it is not easy to get the better of India, who boasts of a strong batting line-up.
"You need to take wickets against this Indian side because we know how much power they have and how deep their batting line-up is.
"India are a very strong side because of their depth, their batting line-up. They do enjoy chasing and it's always a threat," he added.
Updated Date:
Feb 11, 2019 09:01:19 IST
Also See
India vs New Zealand: Kane Williamson excited to test Kiwis' bench strength in T20I series
Highlights, India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I at Hamilton, Full Cricket Score: Kiwis win thriller by 4 runs, take series 2-1
India vs New Zealand: Kane Williamson admits he erred in not asking for DRS to review Ross Taylor's wicket in 5th ODI