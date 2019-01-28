India vs New Zealand: Jimmy Neesham, Todd Astle recalled in Kiwi squad for remaining two ODIs against visitors
Jimmy Neesham replaces Doug Bracewell in the team while leg-spinner Ish Sodhi made way for Todd Astle for the remainder of the series
- Rwanda Women in Nigeria, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 NIGW Vs RWAW Nigeria Women beat Rwanda Women by 5 wickets
- Rwanda Women in Nigeria, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 NIGW Vs RWAW Nigeria Women beat Rwanda Women by 4 wickets
- Thailand Women's T20 Smash, 2019 THAW Vs NEPW Thailand Women beat Nepal Women by 70 runs
- Nepal in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 4 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ Vs IND India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
- Pakistan in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs PAK Pakistan beat South Africa by 8 wickets
- Nepal in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 145 runs
- Pakistan in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Jan 30th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Jan 31st, 2019, 07:30 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Jan 31st, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI vs ENG - Jan 31st, 2019, 07:30 PM IST
- Warne-Muralitharan Trophy, 2019 AUS vs SL - Feb 1st, 2019, 05:00 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Feb 1st, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 1st, 2019, 09:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 3rd, 2019, 07:30 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Feb 3rd, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 3rd, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
BJP’s limiting its options by seeking to corner Priyanka as 'dynast', gives Gandhi scion chance to build political capital
-
Political entry of Hitesh Chenchuram unlikely to worry Chandrababu Naidu; Andhra CM's claim to NTR legacy remains safe
-
Pakistan is Saudi Arabia's likeliest partner in ballistic missile programme; move helps Islamabad return Riyadh's largesse
-
I-League 2018-19: Real Kashmir beat table-toppers Chennai City FC for second time to remain in title hunt
-
Simon Sebag Montefiore on need for accessible scholarly work, the question of accuracy in historical TV shows, films
-
Firstpost at Sundance: The unbridled sweetness of Troop Zero and the not-so-sweetness of Honey Boy
-
Sensex cracks 369 points to close at 35,657, NIfty falls 119 points; banking, auto stocks drag ahead of Union Budget
-
Living and loving in Queer India: Aarti Singh, Jake Naughton look on 'both sides of the veil'
-
Arun Jaitley advises CBI to steer clear of 'adventurism', but finance minister doesn't practise what he preaches
-
बीजेपी पर भारी पड़ेगा महागठबंधन: एसपी-बीएसपी-आरएलडी के पास 50 फीसदी से ज्यादा वोट
-
कांग्रेस सत्ता में आई तो गरीबों को मिनिमम इनकम की गारंटी: राहुल गांधी
-
कांग्रेस के 'मिशन-30' को ध्यान में रख SP-BSP जारी करेगी उम्मीदवारों की पहली लिस्ट
-
BJP ने दी वन रैंक वन पेंशन तो कांग्रेस ने दिया Only Rahul Only Priyanka: अमित शाह
-
Ind vs NZ 3rd ODI at Mount Maunganui: न्यूजीलैंड में भी नहीं थमा टीम इंडिया की जीत का घोड़ा!
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4143
|101
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4103
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7676
|122
|3
|South Africa
|5342
|111
|4
|New Zealand
|5330
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4651
|101
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5298
|126
|3
|England
|2586
|118
|4
|Australia
|3266
|117
|5
|South Africa
|2502
|114
|6
|New Zealand
|2940
|113
Mount Maunganui: A struggling New Zealand on Monday recalled all-rounder Jimmy Neesham and leg-spinner Todd Astle for the remaining two ODIs against India, who have taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series.
Neesham replaced Doug Bracewell in the team while leg-spinner Ish Sodhi made way for Astle.
Astle has recovered the from the knee injury that ruled him out of the series against Pakistan in November, a statement from New Zealand Cricket said.
New Zealand have recalled Todd Astle for last two ODIs against India. Twitter/@BLACKCAPS
Neesham was part of the squad that faced Sri Lanka at home recently before he suffered a hamstring strain.
New Zealand's batting has let them down in the series so far but they have decided to retain their under-performing openers Martin Guptill and Colin Munro.
India beat New Zealand by seven wickets here on Monday to go 3-0 up in the five-match series.
"It's great to welcome back the all-round skills of Jimmy and Todd and we're looking forward to seeing what they can bring to the series," selector and former player Gavin Larsen said.
"We're still looking to keep our options open with selections (for the World Cup) at this stage and ensure we continue to learn as much as we can about our players," he added.
New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (pact), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Colin De Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.
Updated Date:
Jan 28, 2019 19:04:11 IST
Also See
Highlights, India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI at Mount Maunganui, Full Cricket Score: Virat Kohli and Co win by 7 wickets
India vs New Zealand: Trent Boult admits mistake in reading Napier pitch, says Black Caps aim to disrupt visitors' top order
Highlights, India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI at Mount Maunganui, Full Cricket Score: Kohli and Co win by 90 runs, lead series 2-0