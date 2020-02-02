India vs New Zealand: Jasprit Bumrah produces masterclass as Men in Blue complete series sweep with close win in fifth T20I
Bumrah had figures of 3-12 from four overs and clamped down on New Zealand’s middle order as they were building nicely towards India’s total of 163-3.
Wellington: Jasprit Bumrah produced a master-class in limited overs bowling to lead India to a seven-run victory over New Zealand in their fifth Twenty20 international in Mt. Maunganui on Sunday and a 5-0 sweep of the series.
Bumrah had figures of 3-12 from four overs and clamped down on New Zealand’s middle order as they were building nicely towards India’s total of 163-3.
Team India cricketers pose with the trophy. AP
Ross Taylor (53) and Tim Seifert (50) had combined in a partnership that looked set to take them to a morale-boosting win before Bumrah came back into the attack in the 12th over.
The fast bowler put the hosts under immediate pressure that dried up the runs and forced New Zealand to take risks against the other bowlers.
The hosts collapsed from 116-3, when Seifert was dismissed, to 133-8, when Taylor was caught behind to effectively end their hopes and finished on 156-9.
The loss ruined Taylor’s personal milestone of becoming the first New Zealand male player to appear in 100 Twenty20 internationals.
The 35-year-old, who has also played 99 Tests and 228 one-day internationals, is now on track to become the first player to make 100 appearances in all three formats in the first test of the two-match series in Wellington from Feb. 21-25.
India, however, have an injury concern heading into the three-match one-day series starting in Hamilton on Wednesday with top order batsman Rohit Sharma having to retire hurt for 60 during their innings.
Rohit, who was deputising for the rested Virat Kohli, appeared to pull his calf muscle while running a quick single.
After receiving treatment on the field for several minutes, he hit the first delivery he faced after play resumed for six but then was unable to run at all on the next two balls and limped off.
He did not return to the field for New Zealand’s innings, with wicketkeeper KL Rahul leading the side in his absence.
Updated Date:
Feb 02, 2020 17:43:07 IST
