India vs New Zealand: Jasprit Bumrah needs to shelve conservative approach and be 'extra aggressive', advises Zaheer Khan after ODI flop show
Former India pace spearhead Zaheer Khan feels Jasprit Bumrah needs to be more aggressive and take extra risks to make his presence felt in the upcoming Test series against New Zealand after going wicket-less in the recent ODI series.
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs BAN Bangladesh Under-19 beat India Under-19 by 3 wickets (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK Vs NZ Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI Vs AUS Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NZ Vs BAN Bangladesh Under-19 beat New Zealand Under-19 by 6 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA Vs AFG Afghanistan Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 5 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs PAK India Under-19 beat Pakistan Under-19 by 10 wickets
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 AUSW Vs INDW Australia Women beat India Women by 11 runs
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 5 T20 International Series, 2020 NZW Vs SAW New Zealand Women beat South Africa Women by 69 runs
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 5 T20 International Series, 2020 NZW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat New Zealand Women by 5 wickets
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 AUSW Vs ENGW Australia Women beat England Women by 16 runs
- Uganda in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2020 QAT Vs UGA Qatar beat Uganda by 40 runs
- England in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA Vs ENG South Africa beat England by 1 run
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 NEP Vs USA Nepal beat USA by 8 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 USA Vs OMA Oman beat USA by 92 runs
- England in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA vs ENG - Feb 14th, 2020, 09:30 PM IST
- Uganda in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2020 QAT vs UGA - Feb 13th, 2020, 08:30 PM IST
- Uganda in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2020 QAT vs UGA - Feb 15th, 2020, 08:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 AUSW vs WIW - Feb 15th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 BANW vs THAW - Feb 16th, 2020, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 SLW vs SAW - Feb 16th, 2020, 05:30 AM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, Only Youth T20 International Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 22nd, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
AAP's poll victory is emphatic but Delhi model needs massive rejig before Arvind Kejriwal can go full throttle with his national ambitions
-
Donald Trump to visit India on PM's invite: From Howdy Modi to Osaka, a look at highlights from bilateral meets
-
AAP's return to power in Delhi owes as much to development agenda as shift in voter sensibilities from national to local issues
-
ISL 2019-20: FC Goa consolidate top spot after victory in high-scoring encounter against Mumbai City FC
-
Vijay Deverakonda opens up on his next film World Famous Lover, and why he’s done with romantic films
-
SC verdict upholding Centre's amendments to SC/ST Atrocities Act restores law's original intent, corrects flawed 2018 judgment
-
S&P retains India's rating at 'BBB-' with stable outlook; says country's fiscal position remains precarious
-
In Jamia students' anti-CAA protests are echoes of the university's challenge to British occupation of India
-
Public clocks of Bombay: In documenting the city's timekeepers, musings on the nature of time
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4191
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7748
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|India
|12141
|264
|5
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|6
|New Zealand
|7114
|245
New Delhi: Former India pace spearhead Zaheer Khan feels Jasprit Bumrah needs to be more aggressive and take extra risks to make his presence felt in the upcoming Test series against New Zealand after going wicket-less in the recent ODI series.
Bumrah, who was sidelined for four months in 2019 because of a stress fracture, played all the three ODIs against the Black Caps, but returned wicket-less giving away 167 runs in the 30 overs he bowled.
Jasprit Bumrah conceded 167 runs in the ODI series against New Zealand while finishing wicketless. AP
Zaheer said opposition batsmen have now become more careful while playing Bumrah and the pace spearhead needs to put extra effort to return to form.
"When you build a reputation like how Jasprit Bumrah has built now over the years, you will have to fight this," Zaheer was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.
"... the teams are saying 'ok even if we get 35 runs, we are happy with that as long as we are not giving him wickets because then we can attack the other bowlers'.
"That is something Bumrah has to understand, that he has to be extra aggressive in terms of looking to get those wickets. Bumrah needs to take extra risks," he added.
Bumrah's flop-show hampered India as after routing New Zealand 5-0 in the T20s, they were whitewashed 0-3 by the Black Caps in the ODI series.
Zaheer said batsmen have become careful while facing Bumrah.
"He knows the batsmen are going to be defensive so he has to find that way of going for wickets rather than hoping that the batsman will make a mistake. The batsmen are taking a very conservative approach, they are making sure that Bumrah's wicket-taking column is not getting filled," he said.
"It's a good sign that other batsmen are giving him that respect, so it's now Bumrah's call to make them play. You have to tell yourself 'my job is not to contain, my job is to take wickets and in the process if I go for runs so be it. I am the lead bowler so I have to dictate terms'," he added.
The two-match Test series between India and New Zealand will start in Wellington on 21 February.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Feb 13, 2020 16:41:00 IST
Also See
India vs New Zealand: Zaheer Khan says 5-0 sweep a 'huge achievement', visitors should carry momentum over to ODIs, Tests
India vs New Zealand: Black Caps fined 60 per cent of match fee for maintaining slow over-rate in second ODI
India vs New Zealand: Sachin Tendulkar's 82, Virender Sehwag's 60-ball ton and other standout knocks from ODIs between Men in Blue and Black Caps