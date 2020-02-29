First Cricket
India vs New Zealand: Indians looked indecisive against short ball, says Kyle Jamieson after bagging five-wicket haul on opening day of second Test

Jamieson dismissed Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Umesh Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja.

Asian News International, Feb 29, 2020 15:07:02 IST

Christchurch: After taking five-wickets on day one of the second Test against India, New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson on Saturday said that the Indian batsmen looked a bit indecisive against the short ball.

On the first day of the second Test, Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari were going great guns for the Indian side as they formed a 82-run stand. Vihari in particular was looking in attacking mindset against the short ball.

Playing on his second Test, Kyle Jamieson registered his first five-wicket haul. AP

But once Vihari was out, the floodgates opened, and India was bundled out for 242 runs in the first innings.

"The wicket does not do as much as it does in Wellington. We had to stick there for long periods of time. The ball was still moving a little bit. They played a few more shots than they did in Wellington. The pitch probably allowed them to, but I guess their guys looked a bit indecisive against the short ball," Jamieson told reporters after the close of play on day one of the second Test.

"Probably the high point for me was to see how good we were as a team, to take 10 wickets and restrict the Indians was pretty special. To be no wickets down at stumps marks a pretty good day of Test cricket for us," he added.

New Zealand ended the day one at 63/0 with Tom Blundell and Tom Latham looking firm at the crease.

In the match, the hosts had opted to bowl first after winning the toss.

"When you win the toss and bowl first, bundling the opposition out is a pretty good way to go. As a bowling unit, we were good in the first Test and we were good here. We were clear in our plans and we bowled in partnerships," Jamieson said.

