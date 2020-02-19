First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ENG in SA | 3rd T20I Feb 16, 2020
SA vs ENG
England beat South Africa by 5 wickets
UGA in QAT | 3rd T20I Feb 15, 2020
QAT vs UGA
Uganda beat Qatar by 18 runs
IND in NZ Feb 21, 2020
NZ vs IND
Basin Reserve, Wellington
AUS in SA Feb 21, 2020
SA vs AUS
The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs New Zealand: Indian openers inexperienced but still class players, says Black Caps pacer Tim Southee

With Rohit Sharma ruled out due to hamstring injury and KL Rahul not selected, the onus is on Shaw (2 Tests) and Agarwal (9 Tests) to give India a good start against the likes of Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Matt Henry in the series beginning on Friday.

Press Trust of India, Feb 19, 2020 13:57:56 IST

Wellington: India's opening pair of Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw may be inexperienced but has enough talent to make a difference in the upcoming two-Test series, feels senior New Zealand pacer Tim Southee.

With Rohit Sharma ruled out due to hamstring injury and KL Rahul not selected, the onus is on Shaw (2 Tests) and Agarwal (9 Tests) to give India a good start against the likes of Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Matt Henry in the series beginning on Friday.

India vs New Zealand: Indian openers inexperienced but still class players, says Black Caps pacer Tim Southee

File picture of Prithvi Shaw. AFP

"They are missing a couple of guys due to the injury but there are plenty guys who are talented and capable of stepping up when required. They had a good outing in Hamilton. Although, they may be inexperienced but at the same time, they are class players," Southee told PTI during a brief interaction on Wednesday.

An open venue like Basin Reserve with cross breeze blowing across the ground could be a factor and a lot will depend on how quickly India adapt to the conditions.

"Obviously, these are home conditions and it favours us. But there are a number of things that you need to do well in here at the Basin Reserve and India will have to get used to it in the next three days," Southee gave a subtle warning to the visiting team.

However, when it comes to India, they have been the top Test nation for a considerable period time and opposition needs to respect that.

"It's a completely different format. India have played great Test cricket for a long period of time so it should be an evenly contested Test series."

He attributes his long-standing successful ball pairing with Trent Boult to their friendship and knowing each other's skills well enough.

"We have complemented each other for long with the left-arm and right arm combination. We are both capable of swinging the ball and knowing each other's skills for so many years having played a lot of cricket together. We form a good partnership and hopefully we can carry it into the series," he signed off.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 19, 2020 13:57:56 IST

Tags : Basin Reserve, Cricket, India Vs New Zealand, Mayank Agarwal, New Zealand Vs India 2020, Prithvi Shaw, SportsTracker

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 6095 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 5248 262
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all