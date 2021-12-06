India vs New Zealand: 'India ko India main harana namumkin Hai', Twitter reacts to hosts' massive 372-run win

Mumbai: India beat New Zealand by 372 runs in the second and final Test to seal the series 1-0 in Mumbai on Monday.
Resuming the day at 140 for five, New Zealand folded up for 167 in the second innings after India set them a mammoth 540-run target. Daryl Mitchell was the top-scorer for New Zealand with 60-run knock.
India off-spinner Jayant Yadav was the pick of the bowlers on day four, ending with figures of four for 49 .
Mayank Agarwal scored a fighting hundred in the game which will be most remembered for New Zealand Ajaz Patel's 10-wicket haul in an innings, becoming only the third bowler to do so. The first Test had ended in a draw.
Reacting to India's biggest-ever win in terms of run-margin, Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman tweeted, "Resounding win for India in their own backyard, comprehensively outclassed New Zealand on a track with turn and bounce. Complete all-round effort with Mayank and Ashwin leading the way, one does feel for history-maker Ajaz."
"Inevitable. This is a quality test side. Very very difficult to beat at home," wrote Harsha Bhogle, Indian cricket commentator and journalist.
Talking about the strength of the Indian cricket team at home, former cricketer Parthiv Patel tweeted,"India ko India main harana namumkin Hai! If World Champion and No.1 side can lose so comprehensively against India which was missing almost half of its regular players, you can imagine the strength of Test side. Congratulations to the players."
"What a victory for #TeamIndia. Congratulations! A special Test match where wickets in all 4 innings were picked up by Indians!," tweeted the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to India’s biggest-ever win:
Resounding win for India in their own backyard, comprehensively outclassed New Zealand on a track with turn and bounce. Complete all-round effort with Mayank and Ashwin leading the way, one does feel for history-maker Ajaz. #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/FFeRu6ZPUC
— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 6, 2021
Beating NO. 1 Test side in almost three days by the biggest margin in Home conditions is great! Congratulations Team India for beating the WTC champion in the #INDvNZ Test series. #NZvIND #CricketTwitter
— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) December 6, 2021
Inevitable. This is a quality test side. Very very difficult to beat at home.
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 6, 2021
14th consecutive Test series win at home. Enviable record. India is the modern day ‘final frontier’ for the teams across the world.
A gentle reminder that India were missing 6 players from the first playing XI for the first Test at Kanpur and 5 in Mumbai. #IndvNZ
— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 6, 2021
India ko India main harana namumkin Hai! If World Champion and No.1 side can lose so comprehensively against India which was missing almost half of its regular players, you can imagine the strength of Test side.Congratulations 👏 to the players. #INDvNZ #NZvIND #CricketTwitter
— parthiv patel (@parthiv9) December 6, 2021
41 of 56 home tests won since 2010. just 5 losses. #INDvNZ https://t.co/s55TmCLnnG
— Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) December 6, 2021
What a victory for #TeamIndia. Congratulations! 👏🏻
A special Test match where wickets in all 4 innings were picked up by Indians! 😉#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/HAfvPxRDqG
— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 6, 2021
India have now won seven men's Tests by a margin of 300+ runs; six of them have come under the captaincy of Virat Kohli.#INDvNZ
— Yash Jha (@jhayash) December 6, 2021
Dec, 2020 : India registered their worst ever performance in Test cricket. (36 all-out)
Dec, 2021: India registered their best ever performance in Test cricket. (372 runs win margin)#INDvNZ
— Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) December 6, 2021
MoM Ajaz Patel even though NZ lost Test. Taking 10 wickets in an innings is virtuoso perform. Man of Series for me @ashwinravi99. Not just for bagful of wickets but psychological grip he had on Kiwi batsmen. Agarwal would run Ashwin close magnificent knocks in Mumbai. Your take?
— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) December 6, 2021
With inputs from agencies
