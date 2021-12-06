Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India vs New Zealand: 'India ko India main harana namumkin Hai', Twitter reacts to hosts' massive 372-run win

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • December 6th, 2021
  • 11:31:01 IST

Mumbai: India beat New Zealand by 372 runs in the second and final Test to seal the series 1-0 in Mumbai on Monday.

Resuming the day at 140 for five, New Zealand folded up for 167 in the second innings after India set them a mammoth 540-run target. Daryl Mitchell was the top-scorer for New Zealand with 60-run knock.

India off-spinner Jayant Yadav was the pick of the bowlers on day four, ending with figures of four for 49 .

Mayank Agarwal scored a fighting hundred in the game which will be most remembered for New Zealand Ajaz Patel's 10-wicket haul in an innings, becoming only the third bowler to do so. The first Test had ended in a draw.

Reacting to India's biggest-ever win in terms of run-margin, Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman tweeted, "Resounding win for India in their own backyard, comprehensively outclassed New Zealand on a track with turn and bounce. Complete all-round effort with Mayank and Ashwin leading the way, one does feel for history-maker Ajaz."

"Inevitable. This is a quality test side. Very very difficult to beat at home," wrote Harsha Bhogle, Indian cricket commentator and journalist.

Talking about the strength of the Indian cricket team at home, former cricketer Parthiv Patel tweeted,"India ko India main harana namumkin Hai! If World Champion and No.1 side can lose so comprehensively against India which was missing almost half of its regular players, you can imagine the strength of Test side. Congratulations to the players."

"What a victory for #TeamIndia. Congratulations! A special Test match where wickets in all 4 innings were picked up by Indians!," tweeted the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. 

Here’s how Twitter reacted to India’s biggest-ever win:

