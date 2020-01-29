New Zealand lost yet another Super Over contest when they went down against India in the third T20I of the five-match series. Kane Williamson's masterful 95 off just 48 balls took the Kiwis tantalisingly close but with 2 needed off 4 balls, the Black Caps faltered and the match went into the Super Over. Martin Guptill and Williamson scored 17 off Jasprit Bumrah in the Super Over and then it was up to KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma to chase it down.

The Indian batters could not connect off the middle at the start of the over and eventually, it was down to the visitors needing 10 off the last two balls. Southee, who was bowling the Super Over for hosts, bowled an overpitched delivery, right under the bat of Rohit Sharma, who tonked him over deep mid-wicket for six on the penultimate ball. With four needed off the last ball, Southee went fuller again, around the off stump line, Rohit swung his bat hard and cleared the long off ropes quite easily, leading India to an improbable win. With this victory, they also sealed the series.

As Rohit hit the winning runs, Twitter went berserk. Here's how they reacted to India's win:

Hitman finishes it off in style

Brothaman you beauty ☝🏼 @ImRo45 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 29, 2020

Just for laughs

india hit more boundaries in the super over #NZvIND — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) January 29, 2020

A record to forget

Most Super Overs played in international cricket 7 New Zealand

3 England

2 Australia

2 Kuwait

2 Pakistan

2 Qatar

2 Sri Lanka

2 West Indies NZ have lost 6 out of 7 matches in the Super Over. #NZvInd — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) January 29, 2020

An incredible win, indeed!

India has made more comebacks today than Shahid Afridi. What an incredible win. Rohit, Shami take a bow! — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) January 29, 2020

What a match!

The entire match was great but the last 45 minutes of that game, from Kane taking down Bumrah in the 17th, to Shami's fightback & New Zealand's implosion & then onto the Super Over itself, ending with Rohit's thunderous hits...that was T20 at its mad & ludicrous best. #NZvIND — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) January 29, 2020

Indeed!

How is Kane Williamson still so balanced even after all this? It's almost monk-like! #INDvNZ — Nishad Pai Vaidya (@NishadPaiVaidya) January 29, 2020

Great game of cricket

Great game of cricket and @ImRo45 was ice cool to take us home in the super over. #indvsnz — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) January 29, 2020

