India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets
India vs New Zealand: 'India have made more comebacks today than Shahid Afridi', Twitter reacts to visitors' Super Over win

As Rohit hit the winning runs, Twitter went berserk. Here's how they reacted to India's win

FirstCricket Staff, Jan 29, 2020 17:02:06 IST

New Zealand lost yet another Super Over contest when they went down against India in the third T20I of the five-match series. Kane Williamson's masterful 95 off just 48 balls took the Kiwis tantalisingly close but with 2 needed off 4 balls, the Black Caps faltered and the match went into the Super Over. Martin Guptill and Williamson scored 17 off Jasprit Bumrah in the Super Over and then it was up to KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma to chase it down.

The Indian batters could not connect off the middle at the start of the over and eventually, it was down to the visitors needing 10 off the last two balls. Southee, who was bowling the Super Over for hosts, bowled an overpitched delivery, right under the bat of Rohit Sharma, who tonked him over deep mid-wicket for six on the penultimate ball. With four needed off the last ball, Southee went fuller again, around the off stump line, Rohit swung his bat hard and cleared the long off ropes quite easily, leading India to an improbable win. With this victory, they also sealed the series.

As Rohit hit the winning runs, Twitter went berserk. Here's how they reacted to India's win:

Hitman finishes it off in style

Just for laughs

A record to forget

An incredible win, indeed!

What a match!

Indeed!

Great game of cricket

Updated Date: Jan 29, 2020 17:02:06 IST

Tags : Cricket, India Vs New Zealand, Jasprit Bumrah, Kane Williamson, KL Rahul, Martin Guptill, New Zealand Vs India 2020, Rohit Sharma

