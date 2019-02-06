First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in NZ | 1st T20I Feb 06, 2019
NZ Vs IND
New Zealand beat India by 80 runs
NEP in UAE | 3rd T20I Feb 03, 2019
UAE Vs NEP
Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 14 runs
PAK in SA Feb 06, 2019
SA vs PAK
SuperSport Park, Centurion
IND in NZ Feb 08, 2019
NZ vs IND
Eden Park, Auckland
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma and Co suffer record loss in first T20I after Tim Seifert's blitzkrieg

India had never lost a T20 International by 50 or more runs prior to this match, which they lost by 80 runs. India's previous worst was a 49-run loss to Australia back in 2010.

Press Trust of India, Feb 06, 2019 16:19:02 IST

Wellington: A below-par India slumped to their worst ever defeat in T20 Internationals as New Zealand outclassed the visitors in all departments to win the first match of the series by a comprehensive 80-run margin here Wednesday.

Batting first, unheralded keeper-batsman Tim Seifert took the Indian bowling apart blasting 84 off 43 balls as New Zealand posted a commanding 219 for six.

Tim Seifert scored 84 off 43 and was also declared as the Player of the Match. Twitter @ICC

Tim Seifert scored 84 off 43 against India and was also declared as the Player of the Match. Twitter @ICC

With the crack opening pair of skipper Rohit Sharma (1) and Shikhar Dhawan (29) departing within the Powerplay overs, the chase became a difficult one and India were all out for 139 in 19.2 overs.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (39 off 31 balls) did play his part but it was always an impossible chase with wickets falling at regular intervals at the other end. India had never lost a T20 International by 50 or more runs prior to this match. India's previous worst was a 49-run loss to Australia back in 2010.

"We failed to get a good partnership. 200 was never going to be easy to chase," said Rohit in the post-match presentation.

New Zealand bowlers kept the pressure on Indian batsmen, especially the two spinners -- left-arm orthodox Mitchell Santner (2/24 in 4 overs) and leg-spinner Ish Sodhi (2/26 in 3 overs).

Senior pacer Tim Southee (3/17 in 4 overs) had the best figures among the bowlers and the best delivery of the match was bowled by Lockie Ferguson, who yorked Dhawan.

They kept the batsmen under tight check and for some like World Cup aspirant Rishabh Pant (4, 10 balls), it was a frustrating little stay in the middle and he simply couldn't get going.

On a pitch where Indian spinners Yuzvendra Chahal (1/35 in 4 overs) and Krunal (1/37 in 4 overs) went for plenty, the Black Caps slow bowlers literally tightened the noose on the visitors.

While Pant didn't do his chances any good, Vijay Shankar (27 off 17 balls) impressed during his little cameo but would need to do more in order to book a place in that World Cup bound squad.

The Pandya bothers — Krunal and Hardik — endured a contrasting day.

While Krunal (he also scored 20 off 18 balls) had an okay outing, Hardik would quickly like to forget the nightmare (2/51 in 4 overs and 4 runs) before India play the second match of the series in Auckland on Friday.

Earlier, Seifert, whose previous best score in T20 Internationals happens to be 14, was promoted to open alongside Colin Munro (34 off 20 balls) and they added 86 runs in only 8.2 overs in a whirlwind start.

Seifert's knock had seven fours and half a dozen sixes, setting the tone for a big total.

Seifert showed the intent straightaway as he gave Bhuvneshwar Kumar the charge, picking the knuckle ball early, dispatching it over mid-wicket for a six. The next shot was a four as he stood and hammered past the bowler.

With Munro hitting Khaleel Ahmed (1/48 in 4 overs) for two successive sixes, New Zealand were off to a blazing start scoring 44 off the first four overs.

Seifert was lucky to survive when Dhoni dropped a sharp chance after the batsman had edged one off Krunal.

But he promptly put the next delivery into the stands, moving across towards off and sweeping it over backward square leg.

There weren't any signs of overt footwork but he shuffled enough inside the crease to make room for the big shots and in the process disturbed the line and length of the bowlers.

When Hardik drifted on the leg stump, he was flicked behind the square and when he pitched wide outside off-stump, he was lofted over the cover point region.

In Hardik's next over, Seifert again hit the bowler for a boundary and a flicked six. In between, his elder brother Krunal was switch hit for a boundary.

The elder Pandya finally got a breakthrough when Munro was caught in the deep off Vijay Shankar.

But Seifert never let the momentum drop and hit two more sixes off Krunal, who just kept on pushing the ball through a flatter trajectory.

Updated Date: Feb 06, 2019 16:19:02 IST

Tags : 1st t20i, Cricket, Ind Vs NZ, India, India Vs New Zealand, MS Dhoni, New Zealand, New Zealand Vs India 2019, Tim Siefert, Wellington t20i

Also See



fp-mobile


Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 England 5310 108
4 New Zealand 3213 107
5 Australia 4566 104
6 Sri Lanka 4256 89
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 8058 122
3 South Africa 5545 111
4 New Zealand 5645 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5110 134
2 India 5298 126
3 South Africa 2876 120
4 England 2586 118
5 Australia 3266 117
6 New Zealand 2940 113
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all