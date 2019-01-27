India vs New Zealand: Local police posts witty remark after Virat Kohli and Co thrash hosts in first two ODIs
India thrashed New Zealand by eight wickets and 90 runs in the first two ODIs to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.
- Pakistan in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs PAK Live Now
- Rwanda Women in Nigeria, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 NIGW Vs RWAW Nigeria Women beat Rwanda Women by 4 wickets
- Thailand Women's T20 Smash, 2019 THAW Vs NEPW Thailand Women beat Nepal Women by 70 runs
- Thailand Women's T20 Smash, 2019 MALW Vs THW Malaysia Women beat Thailand A Women by 84 runs
- Nepal in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 145 runs
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ Vs IND India beat New Zealand by 90 runs
- Nepal in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP United Arab Emirates beat Nepal by 3 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Jan 28th, 2019, 07:30 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Jan 28th, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Jan 30th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Jan 31st, 2019, 07:30 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Jan 31st, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI vs ENG - Jan 31st, 2019, 07:30 PM IST
- Warne-Muralitharan Trophy, 2019 AUS vs SL - Feb 1st, 2019, 05:00 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Feb 1st, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 1st, 2019, 09:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 3rd, 2019, 07:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal, Australian Open 2019 men's singles Final LIVE Updates: Serb wins seventh title
-
Politics is a drug and BJP's Ruby Phugat Yadav is high on it: Ex-beauty queen has eyes on South Delhi Lok Sabha seat
-
Narendra Modi’s Bollywood blitz, and a bandwagon of political films begs the question: Are we citizens or fans?
-
Brazil dam collapse: Toll in Brumadinho 'tragedy' rises to 40; at least 300 missing as rains hamper search
-
Neelesh Misra on navigating fiction and fact: 'Journalism helped in striking the right balance in my storytelling'
-
Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened review — Netflix docu is as entertaining as it's insightful
-
Insurance penetration in India grows just 1% in last one and half decade; These six charts explain why
-
Rohit Shetty's Simmba is a throwback to Hindi films' depiction of rape as 'entertainment'
-
Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal, Australian Open 2019 men's singles Final LIVE Updates: Serb wins seventh title
-
उज्ज्वला योजना के तहत करीब 6 करोड़ गरीब लोगों को LPG कनेक्शन मिला: कोच्चि में पीएम मोदी
-
2019 लोकसभा चुनाव: क्या विपक्ष वाकई नरेंद्र मोदी को रोकना चाहता है?
-
LIVE Updates: उज्ज्वला योजना से गरीब लोगों को लाभ मिला- पीएम मोदी
-
प्रियंका गांधी Bipolarity से ग्रसित, कोई नहीं जानता कब किसकी कर देंगी पिटाई: सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी
-
अफगानिस्तान में शांति लाने की कोशिश सिर्फ एक सियासी स्टंट है?
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4143
|101
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4103
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7676
|122
|3
|South Africa
|5342
|111
|4
|New Zealand
|5330
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4651
|101
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5298
|126
|3
|England
|2586
|118
|4
|Australia
|3266
|117
|5
|South Africa
|2502
|114
|6
|New Zealand
|2940
|113
Mount Maunganui: Highlighting Indian cricket team's domination of the hosts in a unique and amusing way, the Easter District Police of New Zealand has come up with a warning for the citizens.
India thrashed New Zealand by eight wickets and 90 runs in the first two ODIs to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.
India currently lead the five-match series 2-0. Twitter @ICC
It prompted the Easter District Police to praise the visitors on social media.
"Police would like to issue a warning to members of the public about the exploits of a group touring the country at the moment," the post, accompanied by a group picture of the Indian team, on their facebook account read.
"Witnesses report seeing this group badly assault an innocent looking bunch of New Zealanders in both Napier and Mt. Maunganui in the last week. Extra care should be taken if you are carrying anything that looks like a cricket bat or ball."
The post found a chord with the fans with former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris also sharing a screenshot of the funny warning in his twitter accounts, saying: 'very clever'.
India will take on the Black Caps in the third ODI here on Monday.
Updated Date:
Jan 27, 2019 16:05:33 IST
Also See
India vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch 1st ODI match at Napier on live tv online
India vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch 2nd ODI match at Mount Maunganui on live tv online
India vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch 3rd ODI match at Mount Maunganui on live tv online