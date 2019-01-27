First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
NEP in UAE | 2nd ODI Jan 26, 2019
UAE Vs NEP
Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 145 runs
IND in NZ | 2nd ODI Jan 26, 2019
NZ Vs IND
India beat New Zealand by 90 runs
IND in NZ Jan 28, 2019
NZ vs IND
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
NEP in UAE Jan 28, 2019
UAE vs NEP
ICC Global Cricket Academy Ground, Dubai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs New Zealand: Local police posts witty remark after Virat Kohli and Co thrash hosts in first two ODIs

India thrashed New Zealand by eight wickets and 90 runs in the first two ODIs to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Press Trust of India, Jan 27, 2019 16:04:45 IST

Mount Maunganui: Highlighting Indian cricket team's domination of the hosts in a unique and amusing way, the Easter District Police of New Zealand has come up with a warning for the citizens.

India thrashed New Zealand by eight wickets and 90 runs in the first two ODIs to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

India currently lead the five-match series 2-0. Twitter @ICC

India currently lead the five-match series 2-0. Twitter @ICC

It prompted the Easter District Police to praise the visitors on social media.

"Police would like to issue a warning to members of the public about the exploits of a group touring the country at the moment," the post, accompanied by a group picture of the Indian team, on their facebook account read.

"Witnesses report seeing this group badly assault an innocent looking bunch of New Zealanders in both Napier and Mt. Maunganui in the last week. Extra care should be taken if you are carrying anything that looks like a cricket bat or ball."

The post found a chord with the fans with former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris also sharing a screenshot of the funny warning in his twitter accounts, saying: 'very clever'.

India will take on the Black Caps in the third ODI here on Monday.

Updated Date: Jan 27, 2019 16:05:33 IST

Tags : Cricket, Eastern District Police, Ind Vs NZ, India, India Vs New Zealand 2019, Kane Williamson, New Zealand, New Zealand Vs India 2019, Virat Kohli

Also See



fp-mobile


Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 England 5310 108
4 New Zealand 3213 107
5 Australia 4143 101
6 Sri Lanka 4103 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7676 122
3 South Africa 5342 111
4 New Zealand 5330 111
5 Pakistan 4651 101
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 5298 126
3 England 2586 118
4 Australia 3266 117
5 South Africa 2502 114
6 New Zealand 2940 113
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all