First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ENG in SA | 3rd T20I Feb 16, 2020
SA vs ENG
England beat South Africa by 5 wickets
UGA in QAT | 3rd T20I Feb 15, 2020
QAT vs UGA
Uganda beat Qatar by 18 runs
IND in NZ Feb 21, 2020
NZ vs IND
Basin Reserve, Wellington
AUS in SA Feb 21, 2020
SA vs AUS
The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs New Zealand: If we were to share No 1 Test spot with any team, it would be Black Caps, says Virat Kohli

Impressed by the good-natured New Zealand cricketers, Indian captain Virat Kohli says if his side were to share the number one ICC Test spot with any team, it will be the Black Caps.

Press Trust of India, Feb 19, 2020 21:24:06 IST

Wellington: Impressed by the good-natured New Zealand cricketers, Indian captain Virat Kohli says if his side were to share the number one ICC Test spot with any team, it will be the Black Caps.

The Indian batting mainstay shares cordial relations with his Kiwi counterpart Kane Williamson and often expressed his admiration for him.

"We just heard a few words about mutual admiration and respect between the countries and I couldn't agree more. I think if we had to share our number one spot with any other team it will be New Zealand," Kohli said.

Kohli was speaking on the sidelines of a visit to the Indian High Commission here ahead of their upcoming Test series against New Zealand.

"In all our tours, coming to the Indian High Commission is always a very special evening because we get to spend time not only with a lot of people from India but also from the country that we are in," Kohli said in a video tweeted by the BCCI.

Kohli and Williamson had not played in the third ODI between the two teams earlier in the month and a video of them chatting on the boundary line had gone viral.

"(We) have reached the stage where every team want to beat us and New Zealand won't be any different. But the difference is that there won't be any spite in it. That is one reason why I can sit with Kane on the boundary line and have a conversation mid-game about life and not cricket," Kohli said.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 19, 2020 21:24:06 IST

Tags : Cricket, India, India Vs New Zealand, Indian Cricket Team, Indian High Commission, Kane Williamson, New Zealand Vs India, New Zealand Vs India 2020, Sports, Team India, Virat Kohli

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 6095 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 5248 262
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all