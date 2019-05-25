First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches | Match 2 May 24, 2019
SL vs SA
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 87 runs
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches | Match 1 May 24, 2019
PAK vs AFG
Afghanistan beat Pakistan by 3 wickets
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches May 25, 2019
ENG vs AUS
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches May 25, 2019
IND vs NZ
The Oval, London
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs New Zealand, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Warm-up Match LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch score online

ICC Cricket World Cup warm-up matches Live Streaming: Here's everything you need to know about the coverage of warm-up match between India and New Zealand

FirstCricket Staff, May 25, 2019 09:50:45 IST

Virat Kohli-led India will get their final round of preparations for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 underway when they take on Kane Williamson’s New Zealand in their first of the two warm-up matches.

The warm-up encounter comes less than two weeks before India’s opening match against South Africa on 5 June and will be one more opportunity to settle the issue of the much-debated number four spot.

Indian cricket team in a huddle. AP

Indian cricket team in a huddle. AP

KL Rahul and Vijay Shankar will be competing for that slot, which would eventually mean that MS Dhoni bats down the order.

The openers slot is more or less confirmed, with Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan set to kickstart the innings.

Meanwhile, the match is also going to be a battle between experienced pace attacks. While India boast of pacers like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the Kiwis have Tim Southee and Trent Boult within their ranks.

Ish Sodhi, who picked up 28 wickets from five domestic matches for Central Districts earlier this year, will be competing against the Indian spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.

The Kiwis will play West Indies in their final warm-up game before they begin their campaign against Sri Lanka on 1 June.

Here's everything you need to know about the India vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup warm-up match:

When will the India vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup warm-up clash take place?

The Cricket World Cup warm-up clash will take place on 25 May, 2019.

Where will the India vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup warm-up match be played?

The India vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup warm-up clash will be played at Kennington Oval, London.

What time does the India vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup warm-up match begin?

The India vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup warm-up clash will begin at 3.00 pm IST with the toss to take place at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup warm-up match?

The India vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup warm-up match will be telecast on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on Firstpost.com.

Updated Date: May 25, 2019 09:50:45 IST

Tags : Cricket, ICC Cricket World Cup, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019, India, India Cricket World Cup Schedule, India Cricket World Cup Squad, Indian Cricket Team, KL Rahul, Sports, Vijay Shankar, Virat Kohli, World Cup 2019 India

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all