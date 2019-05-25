Virat Kohli-led India will get their final round of preparations for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 underway when they take on Kane Williamson’s New Zealand in their first of the two warm-up matches.

The warm-up encounter comes less than two weeks before India’s opening match against South Africa on 5 June and will be one more opportunity to settle the issue of the much-debated number four spot.

KL Rahul and Vijay Shankar will be competing for that slot, which would eventually mean that MS Dhoni bats down the order.

The openers slot is more or less confirmed, with Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan set to kickstart the innings.

Meanwhile, the match is also going to be a battle between experienced pace attacks. While India boast of pacers like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the Kiwis have Tim Southee and Trent Boult within their ranks.

Ish Sodhi, who picked up 28 wickets from five domestic matches for Central Districts earlier this year, will be competing against the Indian spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.

The Kiwis will play West Indies in their final warm-up game before they begin their campaign against Sri Lanka on 1 June.

Here's everything you need to know about the India vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup warm-up match:

When will the India vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup warm-up clash take place?

The Cricket World Cup warm-up clash will take place on 25 May, 2019.

Where will the India vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup warm-up match be played?

The India vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup warm-up clash will be played at Kennington Oval, London.

What time does the India vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup warm-up match begin?

The India vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup warm-up clash will begin at 3.00 pm IST with the toss to take place at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup warm-up match?

The India vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup warm-up match will be telecast on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on Firstpost.com.