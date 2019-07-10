First Cricket
India vs New Zealand, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli imitates Jasprit Bumrah's bowling action and celebration

Before play began on the reserve day between India and New Zealand, Virat Kohli imitated Jasprit Bumrah's bowling and celebrations at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Press Trust of India, Jul 10, 2019 17:18:16 IST

Manchester: Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah shared a light moment ahead of the resumption of the World Cup semifinal on Wednesday when the India captain tried to bowl like his number one strike bowler.

With Bumrah watching on, Kohli imitated his unconventional run-up and slingy action as part of the warm-up before the resumption of New Zealand innings which could not be completed to due to persistent rain on Tuesday.

Following his delivery stride, Kohli even celebrated like Bumrah.

Kohli, the competitor that he is, takes his bowling very seriously. He can often be seen bowling in the nets but has not bowled in a match since December 2017, wary of his back issues.

Earlier in the tournament, the batting genius had also joked that except he himself none in the team takes bowling seriously. In fact, he has international wickets to his name -- four in ODIs and as many in T20s.

With India going with five specialist bowlers at times, Kohli even joked ahead of the semifinal about his 'lethal' medium pace.

"We played with 5 bowling options (in the last game) because it gives more depth in batting. I can bowl anytime. I am lethal as long as I don't slip on the pitch. We are up to reviewing that. Five bowlers has worked well," Kohli had said in the pre-match press conference.

