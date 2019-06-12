The Indian team's alternative strategy in the absence of an injured Shikhar Dhawan will be put through a stern test by a feisty New Zealand attack ready to ask a few probing questions if the weather does not play spoilsport in their World Cup encounter here Thursday.

The contest, which could be a curtailed one due to inclement weather, will have a quality Black Caps seam attack ready to make life difficult for a new opening pair that is likely to feature KL Rahul at the top alongside Rohit Sharma.

Dhawan has been ruled out of at least the next three games owing to a hairline fracture in his left thumb.

New Zealand have had a good record against India at global events. Kane Williamson's men would be more than determined to win four-on-trot and maintain their pole position.

Dhawan has unintentionally forced Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri to go for a tactical rejig despite convincing performances in the first two games against South Africa and Australia.

If being forced to tinker with a successful opening combination that has cumulatively scored 4681 runs is a bit unsettling, there is also a positive side to the Dhawan injury saga.

It has provided India with an opportunity to test how good their Plan B is.

Rahul's probable elevation at the top will certainly bring Vijay Shankar and Dinesh Karthik into the picture as far as the No.4 slot is concerned.

This might not be the best of circumstances to open the batting but the talented Rahul will be determined to make this opportunity count.

Dealing with adversity separates men from boys and if Rahul is able to successfully play out a testing opening spell from Trent Boult, it could work wonders for his confidence going into the next set of games.

He would have a great reference point in the dynamic Rohit Sharma, who will be at the other end of the 22 yards.

The manner in which Rohit has transformed his game according to conditions has been more than commendable.

For a compulsive stroke-player like Rohit, to eschew his ego and let the Powerplays go with minimum risk, is something that Rahul can learn.

It has paid dividends for the Indian vice-captain and he has a hundred and a fifty to show for his efforts in the first two games.

The duo will be up against Boult, who is expected to bring the ball back into the right-handers.

He troubled the Indian batting in the warm-up game at the Oval but that game happened when the team had just landed on English soil.

Nearly two and half weeks have gone by and Boult hasn't got too much swing in the tournament proper even though his style of bowling is not dependent on conditions.

New Zealand's "150kmph man" Lockie Ferguson is also happy that the Trent Bridge track promises to provide bounce that West Indies exploited against both Pakistan and Australia.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch India vs New Zealand match:

When will India vs New Zealand match take place?

The India vs New Zealand match will take place on 13 June, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The India vs New Zealand fixture will be played in Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

What time does the match begin?

The India vs New Zealand fixture will begin at 3 pm IST, with the toss scheduled at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports network in both standard as well as HD format, with live streaming on Hotstar. You can also catch the live score and updates on Firstpost.com.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan(injured), Virat Kohli(c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Blundell(w), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Ish Sodhi

