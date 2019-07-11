India's top three of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli failed to fire as the team crashed out of the semi-finals with an 18-run loss to New Zealand in Manchester on Wednesday. Let's look at some key stats from the match:

#Kane Williamson has scored 548 runs in this tournament which is the most for a New Zealand player in an ODI World Cup, going past 547 runs by Martin Guptill in 2015. It is also the joint-most by a captain in an edition of World Cup alongside Mahela Jayawardene who also scored 548 runs in 2007.

#India's top-three (Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli) scored one run each in the semi-final — this was the first ever instance in ODI cricket.

#Ravindra Jadeja scored 77 runs in the semi-final against New Zealand — the second highest by a player batting at No 8 or lower in an ODI World Cup match after Nathan Coulter-Nile who scored 92 runs against West Indies at Nottingham earlier in the tournament. He also became the first batsman to score a fifty batting at No 7 or lower in an ODI World Cup semi-final match.

#MS Dhoni became the first batsman to get dismissed runout twice out in ODI World Cup semi-finals. He is now the oldest batsman (38y 2d) to score a fifty in a World Cup semi-final match. The previous oldest was Sachin Tendulkar (37y 340d v Pakistan in 2011).

#The stand of 116 runs between MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja is now the highest seventh-wicket stand in ODI World Cups, going past 107 runs between Amjad Javed and Shiaman Anwar against Ireland in 2015 at Brisbane. It is also the highest stand for India in an ODI World Cup semi-final match, going past 103 runs-stand between Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly at Durban against Kenya in 2003.

#Ravindra Jadeja hit four sixes during his knock which is the joint second most by a player in an ODI World Cup semi-final match after Sourav Ganguly's five sixes against Kenya at Durban in 2003.

#Ravindra Jadeja became the second Indian player to score 50-plus runs, take one or more wickets and two or more catches in a World Cup match after Kapil Dev who did against Zimbabwe in 1983 World Cup.

#This will be New Zealand's second consecutive World Cup final. Each of the six matches played at Manchester now have been won by a team batting first this World Cup.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here