India vs New Zealand, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: R Sridhar compares outfield to 'skating rink', Kiwi coach calls washout game 'frustrating'

New Zealand coach Gary Stead on Thursday termed World Cup game wash-out against India as 'unfortunate and frustrating' but agreed with ICC's assertion that reserve days will be a 'logistical nightmare'.

Press Trust of India, Jun 13, 2019 22:29:37 IST

Nottingham: New Zealand coach Gary Stead on Thursday termed World Cup game wash-out against India as "unfortunate and frustrating" but agreed with ICC's assertion that reserve days will be a "logistical nightmare".

New Zealand coach's opinion was virtually seconded by India's fielding coach R Sridhar, who compared the Trent Bridge outfield to a slippery "skating rink" where it remains a risk of players getting injured.

The India versus New Zealand fixture turned out to be the fourth game to be washed out in the current tournament. AP

The India versus New Zealand fixture turned out to be the fourth game to be washed out due to rain in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. AP

"Yeah, it would have been lovely to play India. It's always tough mentally, I think on a day like this, when you come down prepared to play, and it doesn't happen. But it's out of our control. We can't really do much about it, so we've got to move on quickly for South Africa," Stead said after the match was called off without a ball being bowled.

However, Stead agreed with ICC CEO Dave Richardson's opinion that reserve days are not an option despite inclement weather and unlikely downpour in the month of June.

"Reserve days, I think, is going to be a logistical nightmare. The ICC, I think, have made that fairly well-known. Unfortunately, it's a bit of an anomaly already. When you look at the amount of days we've lost already, I think it's the biggest sort of amount of days lost in a World Cup ever," he said.

"So, we can't do much about that. We just have to, I guess, push on with what the schedule is," said Stead.

Sridhar also agreed that it's frustrating but nothing can be done at the moment.

"Oh, there's a big technical committee from the ICC on that. It depends on the format, the time available. We don't have any days off in this tournament. Every day there is a game. So there is hardly an opportunity to have a reserve day. I don't know the technical aspect of it. The ICC will decide that. It's not for me to take that call," the India fielding coach said.

As much as India would have loved a tough game before the clash against Pakistan on Sunday, Sridhar does not want to harp too much on the "uncontrollable".

"It's uncontrollable, isn't it? You really can't control the weather, so we have had two good games. We came here looking forward to third good one, but unfortunately, we can't control the weather," he said.

"I went on the ground. It was almost like a skating rink. So it would put too much risk on the players to play on there, especially at the early phase of the tournament."

For Stead, with a gap of six days, he would love his players to relax for a couple of days, have some down time with families.

"To be honest, the first thing we're going to do is have a couple of days off. We don't play again for about six days now, and I think it's important that you manage your breaks. It's quite ironic though. I think our last four trainings have all been indoors. Look, it would have been lovely to play for two points, if possible," he said, trying to hide his frustration.

He was asked whether the World Cup at this time of the year should have been scheduled somewhere else and not the UK.

The New Zealand coach gave a humorous reply which was a depiction of helplessness more than anything else.

"I don't think so. If you took the UK summer from last year, then I am not sure it did rain at all from the sound of things. It's a bit of bad luck really. It can rain anywhere in the world. My first tour was in Dubai, and it rained there in the desert, and I never thought it was going to rain there either. So I don't think we can really help that.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 13, 2019 23:24:50 IST

Tags : Cricket, Dave Richardson, Gary Stead, ICC, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 India, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 New Zealand, India Vs New Zealand, New Zealand, R Sridhar, World Cup 2019, World Cup 2019 India, World Cup 2019 New Zealand

Top Stories

