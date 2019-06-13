First Cricket
India vs New Zealand, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Match abandoned after rain plays spoilsport; 'We are quite ready' for Pakistan, says Virat Kohli

India and New Zealand came to Nottingham unbeaten and will leave unbeaten after their Cricket World Cup group match was abandoned on Thursday because of persistent showers.

The Associated Press, Jun 13, 2019 20:08:07 IST

Nottingham: India played down their abandoned match against Cricket World Cup leader New Zealand as any setback before the blockbuster showdown with Pakistan this weekend.

India and New Zealand came to Trent Bridge unbeaten and will leave unbeaten after persistent showers forced their compelling matchup on Thursday to be cancelled 4 1/2 hours after its scheduled start.

The third match abandoned without a ball bowled at this World Cup, one more than in all of the 11 previous World Cups, meant India will face Pakistan on Sunday in Manchester not having played for a week. Pakistan played on Wednesday, losing to Australia.

The Cricket World Cup match between India and New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, Thursday, June 13, 2019, called off due to rain. Match abandoned without a ball bowled. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

The World Cup match between India and New Zealand at Trent Bridge was abandoned due to rain. AP

But India captain Virat Kohli was unfazed that his side might be undercooked after only two games and two wins.

"We're playing some good cricket so we're not too worried about where we stand. Having two wins gives you that extra confidence. We will have a couple of practice sessions so we know where we are in terms of mindset and skill. We are quite ready to take that game on," Kohli said in an interview with Star Sports Cricket Live.

Kohli added the players are a little less hyped about the match than their fans.

"The frenzy around it is a bit intimidating for the guys doing it for the first time but for us it's about being professional as always, do the basics right and look to get a result your way. It's an opportunity to create excitement. It's been competitive for years and it's a marquee event all over the world. It's an honor to be part of the big game and brings the best out in me,"

It will be the first match between them in an ICC event since the 2017 Champions Trophy final in London, where Pakistan upset India. That's Pakistan's only win in five matches between the neighbors in four years.

With the backdrop of tensions between their countries, their matches are always the biggest in cricket in terms of the global audience.

There wasn't much of an audience at Trent Bridge on Thursday except wet fans who only had a view of a covered pitch.

India and New Zealand, the only unbeaten teams, split the competition points. Tournament leader New Zealand has 7 after four games, and India has 5 after three.

"It is very disappointing not to get any game time on the field but from the players' point of view and considering where the two teams stand, the sensible decision was not to take up the field having unsuitable playing conditions. It is early in the tournament and we don’t want an injury at this stage. It is unfortunate that you can’t really control the weather but a point each is not bad for the teams that have been winning games," Kohli said.

New Zealand fancied its chances against the two-time champion with fast bowlers Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, and a fit-again Tim Southee, backed up by batsmen Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, and Kane Williamson.

"We would have loved to have played India. They are going hot and we feel as though we are playing well, so it would have been a really nice matchup," coach Gary Stead said.

It's the fourth match of eight to be washed out in the past week, after two abandonments in Bristol and a rain out of the South Africa-West Indies game after 7.3 overs.

Because of the earlier abandonments, which cost Sri Lanka twice, the International Cricket Council defended there not being reserve days for rained-out games. In a group stage bloated by more than five weeks, the ICC added it was impractical to set aside reserve days as well for wet weather that has been "unseasonable."

Williamson said they had been in Nottingham for four days and not seen the sun, so the cancellation was no surprise.

While India gears up for Pakistan, the New Zealanders were relishing having the next two days off in Birmingham with their families. Then they have three more days to prepare for the winless Proteas.

"South Africa are a very good side," Williamson said. "Every time we play them it's extremely competitive. This is a good opportunity for us to get away, refresh, then get ready for that challenge."

Updated Date: Jun 14, 2019 16:36:05 IST

Tags : Cricket, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 India, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 New Zealand, India Vs New Zealand, Virat Kohli, World Cup 2019, World Cup 2019 India, World Cup 2019 New Zealand

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
New Zealand 4 3 0 1 7
Australia 4 3 1 0 6
India 3 2 0 1 5
England 3 2 1 0 4
Sri Lanka 4 1 1 2 4
West Indies 3 1 1 1 3
Bangladesh 4 1 2 1 3
Pakistan 4 1 2 1 3
South Africa 4 0 3 1 1
Afghanistan 3 0 3 0 0




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

