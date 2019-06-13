India vs New Zealand, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Match abandoned after rain plays spoilsport; both teams maintain unbeaten run
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|t
|pts
|New Zealand
|4
|3
|0
|0
|7
|Australia
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|India
|3
|2
|0
|0
|5
|England
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|Sri Lanka
|4
|1
|1
|0
|4
|West Indies
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Bangladesh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Pakistan
|4
|1
|2
|0
|3
|South Africa
|4
|0
|3
|0
|1
|Afghanistan
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
Nottingham: India and New Zealand came to Nottingham unbeaten and will leave unbeaten after their Cricket World Cup group match was abandoned on Thursday because of persistent showers.
Organizers finally gave up while it was raining at 3 pm local time, four and a half hours after the scheduled start at Trent Bridge.
The World Cup match between India and New Zealand at Trent Bridge was abandoned due to rain. AP/Rui Vieira
India and New Zealand, the only unbeaten teams, split the competition points. Tournament leaders New Zealand have seven after four games while India have five after three games.
India are next scheduled to play Pakistan on Sunday in Manchester and New Zealand have South Africa next Wednesday in Birmingham.
It's the third match to be abandoned at this World Cup. There were only two in the previous 11 World Cups.
It's also the fourth match of eight to be washed out in the past week, after two abandonments in Bristol and a rain out of the South Africa-West Indies game after 7.3 overs.
The good news is the bad weather is expected to take a break through at least the weekend. As compelling a matchup as India-New Zealand was, the India-Pakistan clash is the most watched in cricket.
Because of the earlier abandonments, which cost Sri Lanka twice, the International Cricket Council defended there not being reserve days for rained-out games. In a group stage bloated by more than five weeks, it was impractical to set aside reserve days as well, the ICC said.
