First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 17 Jun 12, 2019
AUS vs PAK
Australia beat Pakistan by 41 runs
ICC CWC | Match 15 Jun 10, 2019
SA vs WI
Match Abandoned
ICC CWC Jun 14, 2019
ENG vs WI
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC Jun 15, 2019
SL vs AUS
The Oval, London
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs New Zealand, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Match abandoned after rain plays spoilsport; both teams maintain unbeaten run

India and New Zealand came to Nottingham unbeaten and will leave unbeaten after their Cricket World Cup group match was abandoned on Thursday because of persistent showers.

The Associated Press, Jun 13, 2019 20:08:07 IST

Nottingham: India and New Zealand came to Nottingham unbeaten and will leave unbeaten after their Cricket World Cup group match was abandoned on Thursday because of persistent showers.

Organizers finally gave up while it was raining at 3 pm local time, four and a half hours after the scheduled start at Trent Bridge.

The Cricket World Cup match between India and New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, Thursday, June 13, 2019, called off due to rain. Match abandoned without a ball bowled. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

The World Cup match between India and New Zealand at Trent Bridge was abandoned due to rain. AP/Rui Vieira

India and New Zealand, the only unbeaten teams, split the competition points. Tournament leaders New Zealand have seven after four games while India have five after three games.

India are next scheduled to play Pakistan on Sunday in Manchester and New Zealand have South Africa next Wednesday in Birmingham.

It's the third match to be abandoned at this World Cup. There were only two in the previous 11 World Cups.

It's also the fourth match of eight to be washed out in the past week, after two abandonments in Bristol and a rain out of the South Africa-West Indies game after 7.3 overs.

The good news is the bad weather is expected to take a break through at least the weekend. As compelling a matchup as India-New Zealand was, the India-Pakistan clash is the most watched in cricket.

Because of the earlier abandonments, which cost Sri Lanka twice, the International Cricket Council defended there not being reserve days for rained-out games. In a group stage bloated by more than five weeks, it was impractical to set aside reserve days as well, the ICC said.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 13, 2019 20:08:07 IST

Tags : Cricket, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 India, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 New Zealand, India Vs New Zealand, World Cup 2019, World Cup 2019 India, World Cup 2019 New Zealand

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
New Zealand 4 3 0 0 7
Australia 4 3 1 0 6
India 3 2 0 0 5
England 3 2 1 0 4
Sri Lanka 4 1 1 0 4
West Indies 3 1 1 0 3
Bangladesh 4 1 2 0 3
Pakistan 4 1 2 0 3
South Africa 4 0 3 0 1
Afghanistan 3 0 3 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all