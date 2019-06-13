First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 17 Jun 12, 2019
AUS vs PAK
Australia beat Pakistan by 41 runs
ICC CWC | Match 15 Jun 10, 2019
SA vs WI
Match Abandoned
ICC CWC Jun 14, 2019
ENG vs WI
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC Jun 15, 2019
SL vs AUS
The Oval, London
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs New Zealand, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: 'Down the rainy drain', Twitterati react to yet another washout as two sides split points

Here's a look at some of the most interesting tweets doing the rounds on the micro-blogging website in response to the washed out India-New Zealand encounter at Trent Bridge.

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 13, 2019 21:16:53 IST

Inclement English weather claimed yet another World Cup match after India’s group game against 2015 finalists New Zealand was called off without a ball being bowled at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

A soggy outfield from overnight showers had already delayed the start of the contest between the tournament’s only two unbeaten side.

Umpires Marais Erasmus and Paul Reiffel carried out almost hourly inspections in intermittent drizzle before finally throwing in the towel in the afternoon.

This was the fourth match to be either called off or abandoned in the rain-hit tournament with many questioning the absence of reserve days for group matches.

New Zealand top the table with seven points, two ahead of India who have played one game fewer.

Let's take a look at how the Twitterati reacted to yet another disappointing washout in what is turning out to be a testing time for fans and cricketers alike:

The way things are unfolding in England at the moment, quite probable:

We all agree with the fact that ICC's showpiece event deserves better:

Field placings in this World Cup:

Weather wins the toss:

How about this for an idea in the rain-hit matches:

Netflix jumps into the picture:

English weather just being a troll at the moment:

Rain makes sure both India and New Zealand remain unbeaten:

Maharashtra perhaps does need all that water more than the venues in England:

Turning out to be an alarming situation for the ICC right now:

 

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

With inputs from Reuters

Updated Date: Jun 13, 2019 21:41:10 IST

Tags : Cricket, Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC World Cup 2019, India, India Vs New Zealand, New Zealand, Sports, TweetFeed, World Cup, World Cup 2019 India, World Cup 2019 New Zealand

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
New Zealand 4 3 0 0 7
Australia 4 3 1 0 6
India 3 2 0 0 5
England 3 2 1 0 4
Sri Lanka 4 1 1 0 4
West Indies 3 1 1 0 3
Bangladesh 4 1 2 0 3
Pakistan 4 1 2 0 3
South Africa 4 0 3 0 1
Afghanistan 3 0 3 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all