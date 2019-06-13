India vs New Zealand, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: 'Down the rainy drain', Twitterati react to yet another washout as two sides split points
Here's a look at some of the most interesting tweets doing the rounds on the micro-blogging website in response to the washed out India-New Zealand encounter at Trent Bridge.
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|t
|pts
|New Zealand
|4
|3
|0
|0
|7
|Australia
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|India
|3
|2
|0
|0
|5
|England
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|Sri Lanka
|4
|1
|1
|0
|4
|West Indies
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Bangladesh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Pakistan
|4
|1
|2
|0
|3
|South Africa
|4
|0
|3
|0
|1
|Afghanistan
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
Inclement English weather claimed yet another World Cup match after India’s group game against 2015 finalists New Zealand was called off without a ball being bowled at Trent Bridge on Thursday.
A soggy outfield from overnight showers had already delayed the start of the contest between the tournament’s only two unbeaten side.
Umpires Marais Erasmus and Paul Reiffel carried out almost hourly inspections in intermittent drizzle before finally throwing in the towel in the afternoon.
This was the fourth match to be either called off or abandoned in the rain-hit tournament with many questioning the absence of reserve days for group matches.
New Zealand top the table with seven points, two ahead of India who have played one game fewer.
Let's take a look at how the Twitterati reacted to yet another disappointing washout in what is turning out to be a testing time for fans and cricketers alike:
The way things are unfolding in England at the moment, quite probable:
We all agree with the fact that ICC's showpiece event deserves better:
Field placings in this World Cup:
Weather wins the toss:
How about this for an idea in the rain-hit matches:
Netflix jumps into the picture:
English weather just being a troll at the moment:
Rain makes sure both India and New Zealand remain unbeaten:
Maharashtra perhaps does need all that water more than the venues in England:
Turning out to be an alarming situation for the ICC right now:
With inputs from Reuters
Updated Date:
Jun 13, 2019 21:41:10 IST
