Inclement English weather claimed yet another World Cup match after India’s group game against 2015 finalists New Zealand was called off without a ball being bowled at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

A soggy outfield from overnight showers had already delayed the start of the contest between the tournament’s only two unbeaten side.

Umpires Marais Erasmus and Paul Reiffel carried out almost hourly inspections in intermittent drizzle before finally throwing in the towel in the afternoon.

This was the fourth match to be either called off or abandoned in the rain-hit tournament with many questioning the absence of reserve days for group matches.

New Zealand top the table with seven points, two ahead of India who have played one game fewer.

Let's take a look at how the Twitterati reacted to yet another disappointing washout in what is turning out to be a testing time for fans and cricketers alike:

The way things are unfolding in England at the moment, quite probable:

So that’s 7 out of 10 teams who’ve had to split points due to washouts. Pak, SL (twice), Ban, SA, WI, Ind & NZ. And none against Afghanistan. In a way, the rain’s being fair to all. Now just for the Aus v Eng fixture to be washed out. #CWC19 — Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) June 13, 2019

We all agree with the fact that ICC's showpiece event deserves better:

Another World Cup tie goes down the rainy drain-quite a dampener fr over enthusiastic Indn fans-well..let’s spare a thought fr ICC-English weather is playing havoc- all so depressing really-hope there’s a silver lining somewhere-World Cup Crkt deserves better climatic help.! — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) June 13, 2019

Field placings in this World Cup:

Quick guide to field-placings this World Cup -

Long On? Down the wicket on the leg side.

Fine Leg? Behind the wicket on the leg side.

Point? Square of the wicket on the off side.

Covers? Er... everywhere on the ground.#INDvNZ — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) June 13, 2019

Weather wins the toss:

update: the weather has won the toss and elected to be annoying all day #CWC19 #INDvNZ — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) June 13, 2019

How about this for an idea in the rain-hit matches:

Hey ICC forget this cricket and all that, this English weather is perfect for bhajias and chai, create a master chef like competition between the teams, the team with the best rain snack wins the World Cup #INDvNZ — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) June 13, 2019

Netflix jumps into the picture:

The Rain. Get Out. Are these titles that are now streaming or are we asking the weather to improve so we can watch India play some cricket? You'll never know. #INDvNZ — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) June 13, 2019

English weather just being a troll at the moment:

Me : Finally rain has stopped *2 minutes later* Rain :#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/3mTk3Y4qn3 — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) June 13, 2019

Rain makes sure both India and New Zealand remain unbeaten:

India and New Zealand were the only unbeaten sides in this #CWC19 Rain makes sure they remain unbeaten. #IndvNZ — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) June 13, 2019

Maharashtra perhaps does need all that water more than the venues in England:

Haha Kedar Jadhav asking rains from England to shift to Maharashtra ❤️ #INDvNZ #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/ZcdoKcypkT — Saurabh (@Boomrah_) June 13, 2019

Turning out to be an alarming situation for the ICC right now:

No result/abandoned games for India in World Cup: v SL, Mackay, 1992 v NZ, Nottingham, 2019 For NZ: v Zim, Leeds, 1999 v Ind, Nottingham, 2019#IndvNZ #CWC19 — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) June 13, 2019

