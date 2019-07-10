India vs New Zealand, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: 'Big upset', Twitterati react to Black Caps' victory despite Ravindra Jadeja's heroics
New Zealand reached a second straight ICC World Cup final after late half-centuries by Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni narrowly failed to make up for an unprecedented top-order collapse by India in its 18-run loss on Wednesday.
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|nr
|pts
|India
|9
|7
|1
|1
|15
|Australia
|9
|7
|2
|0
|14
|England
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|New Zealand
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|Pakistan
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|Sri Lanka
|9
|3
|4
|2
|8
|South Africa
|9
|3
|5
|1
|7
|Bangladesh
|9
|3
|5
|1
|7
|West Indies
|9
|2
|6
|1
|5
|Afghanistan
|9
|0
|9
|0
|0
New Zealand reached a second straight Cricket World Cup final after late half-centuries by Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni. The narrow loss for India failed to make up for an unprecedented top-order collapse that saw Virat Kohli's men go down by 18 runs on Wednesday.
Chasing 240 to win on the reserve day of a rain-hit semifinal at Old Trafford, India plunged to 5/3 — the top three of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli were dismissed for 1 run each — after 17 balls in the reply and then 24/4 after Jimmy Neesham's sensational one-handed catch removed Dinesh Karthik (6).
Dhoni (50) and Jadeja (77 in 59 balls) gave India hope by putting on a World Cup-record 116 for the seventh wicket but they were both dismissed late on, leaving the team needing 23 off the final over.
India was bowled out for 221 with three balls remaining.
New Zealand will play England or Australia in the final at Lord's on Sunday. The second semifinal is at Edgbaston on Thursday. If Australia wins, it will be a repeat of the 2015 final, won by the Australians in Melbourne.
There was plenty of discussion over New Zealand's victory over India in the semi-finals. Here we take a look at some of the responses from experts, fans and people from various other walks of life:
"Big upset," says Shoaib Akhtar after India's defeat:
"Wow" would be the apt response to the quality of the contest:
Michael Vaughan took another dig at a well-known Indian cricketer-turned-commentator he's had a bit of a run-in with:
There are those who feel Jadeja deserved the 'Player of the Match' award after his heroic all-round performance over the span of two days:
Sport, a great leveller:
Some friendly banter coming from across the border:
Who knows? Even Virat Kohli's endorsed this idea in the post-match presser:
The Indian team spirited fightback drew praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi:
The 'Men in Blue' can hold their chins up despite the semi-final exit:
With inputs from AP
Updated Date:
Jul 10, 2019 21:15:03 IST
