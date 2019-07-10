New Zealand reached a second straight Cricket World Cup final after late half-centuries by Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni. The narrow loss for India failed to make up for an unprecedented top-order collapse that saw Virat Kohli's men go down by 18 runs on Wednesday.

Chasing 240 to win on the reserve day of a rain-hit semifinal at Old Trafford, India plunged to 5/3 — the top three of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli were dismissed for 1 run each — after 17 balls in the reply and then 24/4 after Jimmy Neesham's sensational one-handed catch removed Dinesh Karthik (6).

Dhoni (50) and Jadeja (77 in 59 balls) gave India hope by putting on a World Cup-record 116 for the seventh wicket but they were both dismissed late on, leaving the team needing 23 off the final over.

India was bowled out for 221 with three balls remaining.

New Zealand will play England or Australia in the final at Lord's on Sunday. The second semifinal is at Edgbaston on Thursday. If Australia wins, it will be a repeat of the 2015 final, won by the Australians in Melbourne.

There was plenty of discussion over New Zealand's victory over India in the semi-finals. Here we take a look at some of the responses from experts, fans and people from various other walks of life:

"Big upset," says Shoaib Akhtar after India's defeat:

India did not bat well enough to reach the final. A resilient effort by Jadeja & Dhoni. They almost brought India back into the game.

So a big upset, New Zealand goes through to final, India knocked out. #INDvsNZ #CWC19 #semifinal — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) July 10, 2019

"Wow" would be the apt response to the quality of the contest:

Sport just delivers. NZ so good at start. India fight back. NZ respond. Guptill terrific throw. Wow. Just wow. — Jim Kayes (@JimKayes) July 10, 2019

Michael Vaughan took another dig at a well-known Indian cricketer-turned-commentator he's had a bit of a run-in with:

If only India had a couple more Bits & pieces cricketers .... !!! #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 10, 2019

There are those who feel Jadeja deserved the 'Player of the Match' award after his heroic all-round performance over the span of two days:

It is convention to give the player of the match award to someone from the winning side. Matt Henry was fantastic today but the performance of the match came from Ravindra Jadeja. He is my player of the match. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 10, 2019

Sport, a great leveller:

Gym jaane walay or Pizzay burger khanay walay dono hi final se bahir hain. #INDvNZL pic.twitter.com/ugvpUfwdSy — Adil Qureshi (@AdilQureshi_) July 10, 2019

Some friendly banter coming from across the border:

To my Indian friends, “upar aa jao, yahan se final dekhte hein” pic.twitter.com/AnTQ8m73ft — Rehan Ulhaq (@Rehan_ulhaq) July 10, 2019

Who knows? Even Virat Kohli's endorsed this idea in the post-match presser:

next world cup, IPL format for knockouts? #CWC19 — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) July 10, 2019

The Indian team spirited fightback drew praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi:

A disappointing result, but good to see #TeamIndia’s fighting spirit till the very end. India batted, bowled, fielded well throughout the tournament, of which we are very proud. Wins and losses are a part of life. Best wishes to the team for their future endeavours. #INDvsNZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 10, 2019

The 'Men in Blue' can hold their chins up despite the semi-final exit:

If this was chased down: Dhoni: Best finisher. Wow.

Pant: X factor. Wow.

Pandya: Kapil Dev is back. Wow.

VK: Chase master. Wow.

Rohit: Hitman. Wow.

Jadu: Sanju Manju is suxx. Wow

Rahul: Class. Wow. So please spare the bull and be proud of the boys! They did well. #INDvNZ — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) July 10, 2019

With inputs from AP

