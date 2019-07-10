First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | 1st Semi Final Jul 09, 2019
IND vs NZ
New Zealand beat India by 18 runs
ZIM in IRE | 3rd ODI Jul 07, 2019
IRE vs ZIM
Ireland beat Zimbabwe by 6 wickets
ICC CWC Jul 11, 2019
AUS vs ENG
Edgbaston, Birmingham
ZIM in IRE Jul 12, 2019
IRE vs ZIM
Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason, Bready
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs New Zealand, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: 'Big upset', Twitterati react to Black Caps' victory despite Ravindra Jadeja's heroics

New Zealand reached a second straight ICC World Cup final after late half-centuries by Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni narrowly failed to make up for an unprecedented top-order collapse by India in its 18-run loss on Wednesday.

FirstCricket Staff, Jul 10, 2019 21:15:03 IST

New Zealand reached a second straight Cricket World Cup final after late half-centuries by Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni. The narrow loss for India failed to make up for an unprecedented top-order collapse that saw Virat Kohli's men go down by 18 runs on Wednesday.

Chasing 240 to win on the reserve day of a rain-hit semifinal at Old Trafford, India plunged to 5/3 — the top three of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli were dismissed for 1 run each — after 17 balls in the reply and then 24/4 after Jimmy Neesham's sensational one-handed catch removed Dinesh Karthik (6).

Dhoni (50) and Jadeja (77 in 59 balls) gave India hope by putting on a World Cup-record 116 for the seventh wicket but they were both dismissed late on, leaving the team needing 23 off the final over.

India was bowled out for 221 with three balls remaining.

New Zealand will play England or Australia in the final at Lord's on Sunday. The second semifinal is at Edgbaston on Thursday. If Australia wins, it will be a repeat of the 2015 final, won by the Australians in Melbourne.

There was plenty of discussion over New Zealand's victory over India in the semi-finals. Here we take a look at some of the responses from experts, fans and people from various other walks of life:

"Big upset," says Shoaib Akhtar after India's defeat:

 "Wow" would be the apt response to the quality of the contest:

 

Michael Vaughan took another dig at a well-known Indian cricketer-turned-commentator he's had a bit of a run-in with:

There are those who feel Jadeja deserved the 'Player of the Match' award after his heroic all-round performance over the span of two days:

 

Sport, a great leveller:

Some friendly banter coming from across the border:

 

Who knows? Even Virat Kohli's endorsed this idea in the post-match presser:

The Indian team spirited fightback drew praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi:

 

The 'Men in Blue' can hold their chins up despite the semi-final exit:

 

With inputs from AP

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jul 10, 2019 21:15:03 IST

Tags : ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC World Cup 2019, India, India Vs New Zealand, Indian Cricket Team, MS Dhoni, New Zealand, Ravindra Jadeja, Shoiab Akhtar, TweetFeed, Virat Kohli, World Cup 2019 India, World Cup 2019 New Zealand

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
India 9 7 1 1 15
Australia 9 7 2 0 14
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 9 5 3 1 11
Sri Lanka 9 3 4 2 8
South Africa 9 3 5 1 7
Bangladesh 9 3 5 1 7
West Indies 9 2 6 1 5
Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6745 123
3 New Zealand 4590 112
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all