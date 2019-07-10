The World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand will head into a second day after rain prevented the match finishing as scheduled at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

New Zealand had struggled to 211/5 off 46.1 overs when persistent rain worsened sufficiently for the umpires to halt play at 1300 GMT with 23 balls left in the innings.

Ross Taylor was 67 not out and Tom Latham three not out after New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, who won the toss, had made a painstaking 67.

After more than four hours off the field, and with fresh rain falling, the match officials decided there was no prospect of completing the minimum 20 overs per side game required under the Duckworth-Lewis method for rain-affected matches.

They abandoned play for the day at 1720 GMT.

Here's everything you need to know about playing conditions and reserve days

When are the reserve days?

10th July: Semi-final 1 - India vs New Zealand at Old Trafford (3 pm IST start time)

12th July: Semi-final 2 - England vs Australia at Edgbaston (3 pm IST start time)

15 July: Final: Winner of semi-final 1 vs Winner Semi-final 2 at Lord’s (3 pm IST start time)

How does the reserve day work?

The game will not restart on the reserve day. It will be a continuation from the original day.

For example, the play was suspended after 46.1 overs with New Zealand on 211/6 in the original day (Tuesday) and the semi-final was pushed to the reserve day due to incessant rains.

So weather permitting, play will recommence on reserve day (10 July) at 3 pm IST from the point at which it was halted. New Zealand will be required to complete their 50-over innings, with India still to bat (50-overs).

Should adverse weather continue throughout the Reserve Day, the match may be shortened. India will be required to bat for at least 20 overs to complete the match.

If no play has taken place on the original day, a full 50-over game will commence on the Reserve Day, weather permitting.

What happens if there is no play possible on the Reserve Day?

If the game doesn't reach a result even after the reserve day, the higher placed team in the points table from the league stage will go through to the final.

For instance, if the India vs New Zealand match doesn't reach a result even on the reserve day, then India will go through to the final as they finished top of the table in the league stage, above New Zealand who finished fourth.

What happens if there is no play possible on the Reserve Day in the final?

In case of the final, the trophy will be shared if the match has not reached a result even on the Reserve Day.

What happens in case of a tie?

In case of a tie, a Super Over will be played which will determine the winner.

What about the ticket holders?

The original matchday ticket will be valid for the Reserve Day as well. The ticket holders need to make sure they preserve their tickets carefully for entry into the ground on Reserve Day.

The ticket holders can't sell their tickets to other fans if they are not able to attend the Reserve Day because of limited turnaround time.

According to the ICC release, the gates at Old Trafford will open at 8:30 am local time on Wednesday.

"The Official Resale Platform is not available for the sale of Reserve Day tickets once play has started on the originally scheduled day of play. Spectators who cannot attend the Reserve Day are able to donate their tickets as they leave Old Trafford today and these will be given free of charge to local cricket communities," the release said.

With inputs from AFP and ICC