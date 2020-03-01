India vs New Zealand: Ian Chappell says Indian batsmen must learn to temper caution and aggression to succeed against Kiwis
Chappell's opinion was in contrast to the view shared by Virat Kohli, who had said that being too cautious or wary wouldn't help the Indian batsmen
- India in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND Live Now
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2020 BAN Vs ZIM Live Now
- West Indies in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SL Vs WI Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 ENGW Vs WIW England Women beat West Indies Women by 46 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 SAW Vs PAKW South Africa Women beat Pakistan Women by 17 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 INDW Vs SLW India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 NZW Vs BANW New Zealand Women beat Bangladesh Women by 17 runs
- ACC Eastern Region T20, 2020 THA Vs MAL Malaysia beat Thailand by 8 wickets
- ACC Eastern Region T20, 2020 HK Vs NEP Hong Kong beat Nepal by 43 runs
- Australia in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SA Vs AUS South Africa beat Australia by 74 runs
- Australia in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA Vs AUS Australia beat South Africa by 97 runs
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2020 BAN vs ZIM - Mar 3rd, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- Australia in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SA vs AUS - Mar 4th, 2020, 04:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Sri Lanka, 2 T20I Series, 2020 SL vs WI - Mar 4th, 2020, 07:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 SLW vs BANW - Mar 2nd, 2020, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 AUSW vs NZW - Mar 2nd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 PAKW vs THAW - Mar 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, Only Youth T20 International Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 22nd, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Delhi violence: Ajit Doval's 'jo hua so hua' remark sums up State's mindset, hurdles Muslims hoping for justice face
-
US-Taliban peace deal hits first roadblock as Ashraf Ghani says he won't free prisoners belonging to militant group
-
GDP growth slows to nearly 7-year low at 4.7% in Q3 on poor performance by manufacturing, construction sectors
-
From Ye Maaya Chesave To Jaanu, tracing Samantha Akkineni’s decade long journey in Telugu cinema
-
Section 144 imposed in Shaheen Bagh; police deployed in large number even as Hindu Sena calls off protest
-
ISL 2019-20, Bengaluru FC vs ATK 1st leg semi-final: Cautious approach from both sides could lead to cagey affair
-
Kalyan Varma's documentation of the Dhangars reveals existential threat facing pastoral tribe
-
Indian law invisibilises, discriminates against queer people; one project reimagines legislation to make it more inclusive
-
P Chidambaram criticises Delhi govt's decision to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar, says AAP no less ill-informed than Centre about sedition law
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4191
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6967
|124
|2
|India
|7939
|118
|3
|New Zealand
|5347
|116
|4
|South Africa
|5442
|111
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|6095
|265
|4
|India
|12141
|264
|5
|South Africa
|5248
|262
|6
|New Zealand
|7114
|245
New Delhi: Australian great Ian Chappell on Sunday reckoned Indian batsmen need to strike a balance between caution and aggression, his views coming in the wake of their struggles in the Test series in New Zealand's testing conditions.
Chappell's opinion was in contrast to the view shared by Virat Kohli after the drubbing in the first Test. The India captain had said, in part, "I don't think being cautious or wary will help because you might stop playing your shots."
Cheteshwar Pujara is dismissed by Trent Boult on Day 2 of the second Test between India and New Zealand. AP
Known for his sharp cricketing mind, Chappell's line of thinking is a bit different from that of Kohli.
"New Zealand, much like England's seaming surfaces, is a place where caution is required more often than in Australia, where most pitches are extremely true," Chappell wrote in ESPNcricinfo.
"Whatever the cause, at the Basin Reserve it was an abysmal batting effort from the No 1-ranked Test team, who failed to reach 200 in either innings," he added.
"Placing a batting order is not playing a game of "pin the tail on the donkey". It's important to get the balance right and to place players in positions where they are comfortable and hence more likely to succeed."
While he defended the obdurate Cheteshwar Pujara, who had the lowest strike rate in Wellington, Chappell said he should be careful about not going into a shell.
"It's hard to be critical of a No 3 who was heavily involved in India beating Australia in 2018-19 with some lengthy stays at the crease anchoring the innings."
"Pujara normally bats behind (Rohit) Sharma and Mayank Agarwal and ahead of Kohli. That's an adequate amount of strokeplay surrounding Pujara, and as a judicious shot maker, he's ideal at No 3 for balance."
"Mind you, Pujara needs to be careful he doesn't slip into a net-practice mode and forget that the object in a match is to score runs regularly."
He commended Pujara for blending caution and aggression well, which saw the right-hander score a half-century in the first innings.
"The other thing that Pujara has to be aware of while batting in the midst of stroke-makers is that he must not keep them at the non-striker's end for long periods. In Christchurch, he found the ideal balance of caution mixed with aggression."
While lauding the performance of the Indian women's team in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia, Chappell observed that the loss of Rohit due to injury may have hurt Kohli's outfit across the Tasman sea.
"For the men, the problems started in the ODI section of the tour and they have continued in the Test series. It may just be a coincidence but they haven't won since aggressive opener Rohit Sharma limped off the Bay Oval in their fifth successive T20I victory."
To conclude, he briefly talked about India's big-ticket tour of Australia later this year.
"India have a tough tour of Australia looming next summer and New Zealand were just obliterated by Australia in their home conditions."
"If the Indian men want to replicate the success their female counterparts are currently enjoying in Australia, they'll need to rediscover the art of amassing match-winning scores."
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Mar 01, 2020 18:36:48 IST
Also See
India vs New Zealand: 'I told him he will become famous one day', says Kyle Jamieson's father Michael after son's memorable debut
India vs New Zealand: With Basin Reserve wicket as his ally, Kyle Jamieson makes first day of debut Test count
Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami help India claim slender 7-run lead but New Zealand bowlers claim six wickets on Day 2 to stay in hunt for series win