India vs New Zealand: Ian Chappell lauds 'versatile' Virat Kohli's captaincy, says he has ensured his emotions work for him and not against team
Australian great Ian Chappell has lauded India captain Virat Kohli for being able to channelise his "highly emotional temperament" towards building a versatile team that has tasted plenty of overseas success.
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SCO Vs ZIM Live Now
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AUS Vs AFG Live Now
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI Vs SA West Indies Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 4 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NIG Vs JPN Nigeria Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 UAE Vs CAN Canada Under-19 beat United Arab Emirates Under-19 by 4 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AFG Vs PAK Pakistan Under-19 beat Afghanistan Under-19 by 6 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG Vs ZIM England Under-19 beat Zimbabwe Under-19 by 75 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 BAN Vs SA Bangladesh Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 104 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL Vs SCO Sri Lanka Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 97 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 JPN Vs CAN Canada Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 182 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NIG Vs UAE United Arab Emirates Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 7 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI Vs NZ New Zealand Under-19 beat West Indies Under-19 by 2 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs AUS India Under-19 beat Australia Under-19 by 74 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 UAE Vs SCO Scotland Under-19 beat United Arab Emirates Under-19 by 7 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ZIM Vs CAN Zimbabwe Under-19 beat Canada Under-19 by 95 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG Vs JPN England Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 9 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL Vs NIG Sri Lanka Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 233 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG Vs NIG England Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA Vs UAE South Africa Under-19 beat United Arab Emirates Under-19 by 23 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ZIM Vs SCO Zimbabwe Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL Vs JPN Sri Lanka Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 9 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AFG Vs CAN Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK Vs BAN Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs NZ India Under-19 beat New Zealand Under-19 by 44 runs (D/L method)
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 AUSW Vs INDW Australia Women beat India Women by 4 wickets
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 5 T20 International Series, 2020 NZW Vs SAW New Zealand Women beat South Africa Women by 9 wickets
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 AUSW Vs ENGW England Women tied with Australia Women (England Women win Super Over by 2 wickets)
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 ENGW Vs INDW India Women beat England Women by 5 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND India beat New Zealand by 7 runs
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND India tied with New Zealand (India win Super Over by 1 wicket)
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND India tied with New Zealand (India win Super Over by 2 wickets)
- Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe, 2 Test Series, 2020 ZIM Vs SL Zimbabwe drew with Sri Lanka
- England in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SA vs ENG - Feb 4th, 2020, 04:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Feb 5th, 2020, 07:30 AM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 NEP vs OMA - Feb 5th, 2020, 09:45 AM IST
- Germany Women in Oman, 4 T20I Series, 2020 OMAW vs GERW - Feb 4th, 2020, 11:00 AM IST
- Germany Women in Oman, 4 T20I Series, 2020 OMAW vs GERW - Feb 5th, 2020, 11:00 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 5 T20 International Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Feb 6th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL vs ENG - Feb 3rd, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND vs PAK - Feb 4th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA vs TBC - Feb 5th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NZ vs BAN - Feb 6th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
In his new book, TM Krishna explores how caste oppression invisibilised India's mridangam-makers
-
Budget 2020-21: Revenue projections unrealistic, quality of spending worrying in Nirmala Sitharaman's fiscal roadmap
-
Delhi High Court reserves judgment on Centre's plea against stay on execution of 2012 gangrape convicts
-
Australian Open 2020: Gritty Novak Djokovic topples Dominic Thiem in five-set thriller to clinch 17th Grand Slam title
-
AAP govt paved road to justice by discarding politics of parole in favour of infrastructure and improved access to courts
-
Philippines reports first coronavirus death outside China; 44-yr-old from Wuhan infected before landing in Manila, say officials
-
Messiah review: Netflix series is a fascinating, thought-provoking take on faith and religion
-
Errors of curation: On collections edited by Otto Penzler, and how even respected anthologists can get things wrong
-
Zanzibar in the rains: On a waterlogged trip, discovering a different side to the island getaway
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3935
|92
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7748
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10645
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
New Delhi: Australian great Ian Chappell has lauded India captain Virat Kohli for being able to channelise his "highly emotional temperament" towards building a versatile team that has tasted plenty of overseas success.
On Sunday, India completed a rare 5-0 whitewash in limited overs cricket when they beat New Zealand by seven runs in the final T20 International in Mount Maunganui, to continue their hot streak.
File image of Virat Kohli. Photosport via AP Photo
"When he first became captain, especially of the Test team, I thought his highly emotional temperament might be detrimental to his leadership. Instead, he has ensured his emotions work for him and not against the team," Chappell wrote in ESPNcricinfo.
"This is in line with his clear-thinking approach to the game. To hear Kohli talk about batting, and particularly his rationale for eschewing the innovative short-form shots (he doesn't want them to corrupt his Test-match style), is to listen to a master who comprehends his craft."
He said India has become a "versatile" side under Kohli's captaincy, which has resulted in better overseas performances.
"Another feature of India's cricket under Kohli has been their consistency. Despite many changes to personnel in the three formats, they continue to win regularly. They have become a far more versatile side under Kohli and this has resulted in better overseas performances."
India comfortably lead the World Test Championship standings with seven consecutive victories, the last four by an innings. After coming off an ODI series victory over Australia at home, India won all their T20 games in New Zealand, and Chappell reserved a lot of credit for the skipper.
"As their captain in all three international formats, the versatile Virat Kohli deserves a lot of credit for creating this winning mentality. When a captain leads a side successfully on a regular basis, especially by occasionally plucking victory from the jaws of defeat, the team begin to believe he is a miracle worker.
"Kohli has earned the respect of the team as an inspiring leader and they expect good things to happen with him in charge."
He also praised Kohli for changing the way erstwhile Indian teams approached fielding and fitness.
"As a captain, Kohli has led the way in many aspects of the game in addition to his incredible batting feats. His fitness, and insistence on high fielding standards, have resulted in India being a much improved side in both these aspects of the game.
"The fact that he has 'finished off' so many of India's victory opportunities has been an inspiration to other players to adopt a similar mentality.
"Rohit Sharma, in particular, has benefited from Kohli's example, and his two sixes in the first Super Over win against New Zealand this week were a classic example of how self-belief has spread through the team.
While talking about the team's depth, Chappell said Indian bowlers will be able to rattle New Zealand in the upcoming Tests.
"India's pace attack has the ability to rattle the New Zealand batsmen, just as the Australians did, and India have more spin options. India's batting is deeper than Australia's, and I'll be surprised if Kohli and Rohit Sharma don't take a positive approach to Neil Wagner's short-pitched bowling.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Feb 02, 2020 20:26:05 IST
Also See
India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma vs Tim Southee and other player battles ahead of T20I series
India vs New Zealand: 'These guys don’t like Finger nails', Twitterati heaps praise on Men in Blue after thrilling victory in fourth T20I
India vs New Zealand: 'This team is full of grit and character', twitter reacts as India complete 5-0 clean sweep over Kiwis