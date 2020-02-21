India vs New Zealand: 'I told him he will become famous one day', says Kyle Jamieson's father Michael after son's memorable debut
Jamieson has made quite a start in trying to live up to his father's prediction, scalping the peerless Virat Kohli and the dogged Cheteshwar Pujara on the opening day of his Test career -- the first game against India here.
- India in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND Live Now
- Hong Kong in Malaysia, 5 T20I Series, 2020 MAL Vs HK Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 AUSW Vs INDW India Women beat Australia Women by 17 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 BANW Vs PAKW Bangladesh Women beat Pakistan Women by 5 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 NZW Vs THAW New Zealand Women beat Thailand Women by 81 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 ENGW Vs SLW Sri Lanka Women beat England Women by 10 wickets
- Hong Kong in Malaysia, 5 T20I Series, 2020 MAL Vs HK Malaysia beat Hong Kong by 21 runs (D/L method)
- England in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA Vs ENG England beat South Africa by 5 wickets
- Uganda in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2020 QAT Vs UGA Uganda beat Qatar by 18 runs
- Uganda in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2020 QAT Vs UGA Qatar beat Uganda by 28 runs
- Australia in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA vs AUS - Feb 21st, 2020, 09:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, One-off Test Match, 2020 BAN vs ZIM - Feb 22nd, 2020, 09:00 AM IST
- West Indies in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SL vs WI - Feb 22nd, 2020, 09:45 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 WIW vs THAW - Feb 22nd, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 NZW vs SLW - Feb 22nd, 2020, 04:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 ENGW vs SAW - Feb 23rd, 2020, 04:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, Only Youth T20 International Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 22nd, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Russia backs Donald Trump's reelection; president fears Democrats will use this to attack him ahead of polls
-
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer crosses a new frontier for LGBT+ portrayals by Bollywood
-
Where does my data body live? Thoughts on the online trail we leave behind
-
The Queer Take: In embracing the new, inclusive language project, what has been gained and what has been lost?
-
India hitting US 'very hard' on trade, says Donald Trump at Colorado rally; plans to talk business with Narendra Modi during upcoming visit
-
Asian Wrestling Championships 2020: Vinesh Phogat loses to bow out of gold medal race; Sakshi Malik still in contention
-
Key takeaways from Delhi polls: Voters give decisive mandate, concerns on 'winnability' of women candidates unfounded
-
After Amazon, Flipkart challenges antitrust probe ahead of Donald Trump's visit to India, airs concerns over new FDI e-commerce rules
-
Historical Gastronomica, an Indus Valley dining experience: Why India’s Hindu Right must chew on its great meat hypocrisy
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4191
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6967
|124
|2
|India
|7939
|118
|3
|New Zealand
|5347
|116
|4
|South Africa
|5442
|111
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|6095
|265
|4
|India
|12141
|264
|5
|South Africa
|5248
|262
|6
|New Zealand
|7114
|245
Wellington: Growing up, the curiosity and stares made New Zealand's 6"8' pace sensation Kyle Jamieson feel awkward but his father Michael was never too worried as he knew his imposing son would be famous for his achievements.
The 25-year-old has made quite a start in trying to live up to his father's prediction, scalping the peerless Virat Kohli and the dogged Cheteshwar Pujara on the opening day of his Test career -- the first game against India here.
New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson. AP
"His towering height was a reason of curiosity for his peers even when he was at school and he used to feel awkward as to why people would just stare at him," a smiling Michael Jamieson recalled about his son.
"I simply told Kyle that if they are staring at you, one day you will certainly become famous," he said with his smile turning into laughter.
Jamieson senior savoured every moment of his son's memorable Test debut against India in which he snared 3/38 on day one.
"Getting Virat Kohli and a player of Cheteshwar Pujara's calibre out, it doesn't get better," said Michael while talking to PTI here.
Clad in grey shorts and a navy blue T-shirt, the mechanical engineer from Auckland hardly stood out among fans as he landed on Friday to be on time for his son's Test debut.
"My wife Sheryl missed out today. I am lucky. I hope he has a long career for New Zealand. What I have loved about him is his ability to give 100 per cent. He played basketball as well but at 17, he decided to become a professional cricketer," the proud father said.
"He told me that he wanted to give it a try and even if he isn't successful, he could have got back to academics. He has a bachelor's degree in commerce with specialisation in Supply Chains Management. But then, academics is an option to fall back on if he didn't make it as a cricketer."
So did Jamieson junior get any tips from his old man?
"Nothing from him this morning, he was actually on a flight so I didn't get any words of wisdom. Special for him to be here as he's had such a massive influence on my career growing up and when I started," Kyle said.
"I am sure I'll have a conversation with him tonight," he added after end of day's play when asked about Michael's presence.
"I am the one sitting here but it's as much their journey as mine. I am sure he's pretty proud and I am certainly very lucky to have him here," the all-rounder said and one could sense the emotion in his tone.
The father said that during their backyard cricket, it was always he who batted and the son bowled.
"I still play cricket. During our backyard matches, I used to bat and he would bowl."
Jamieson had put his name up for IPL but went unsold at the auctions and his international debut happened less than two months later.
"He took 6/7 in a T20 game between Auckland and Canterbury and we had then thought that IPL franchise talent spotters may be looking at him. But it didn't happen this time. May be next year," said Jamieson senior as he trudged back into the 'Long Room'.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Feb 21, 2020 16:12:35 IST
Also See
India vs New Zealand: With Basin Reserve wicket as his ally, Kyle Jamieson makes first day of debut Test count
India vs New Zealand: Late inclusion Kyle Jamieson relishes Test cricket as 'pinnacle' of sport after three-wicket haul on Day 1
Kyle Jamieson, Ross Taylor anchor New Zealand in win over India in second ODI to clinch series