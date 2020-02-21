First Cricket
India vs New Zealand: 'I told him he will become famous one day', says Kyle Jamieson's father Michael after son's memorable debut

Jamieson has made quite a start in trying to live up to his father's prediction, scalping the peerless Virat Kohli and the dogged Cheteshwar Pujara on the opening day of his Test career -- the first game against India here.

Press Trust of India, Feb 21, 2020 16:12:35 IST

Wellington: Growing up, the curiosity and stares made New Zealand's 6"8' pace sensation Kyle Jamieson feel awkward but his father Michael was never too worried as he knew his imposing son would be famous for his achievements.

The 25-year-old has made quite a start in trying to live up to his father's prediction, scalping the peerless Virat Kohli and the dogged Cheteshwar Pujara on the opening day of his Test career -- the first game against India here.

India vs New Zealand: I told him he will become famous one day, says Kyle Jamiesons father Michael after sons memorable debut

New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson. AP

"His towering height was a reason of curiosity for his peers even when he was at school and he used to feel awkward as to why people would just stare at him," a smiling Michael Jamieson recalled about his son.

"I simply told Kyle that if they are staring at you, one day you will certainly become famous," he said with his smile turning into laughter.

Jamieson senior savoured every moment of his son's memorable Test debut against India in which he snared 3/38 on day one.

"Getting Virat Kohli and a player of Cheteshwar Pujara's calibre out, it doesn't get better," said Michael while talking to PTI here.

Clad in grey shorts and a navy blue T-shirt, the mechanical engineer from Auckland hardly stood out among fans as he landed on Friday to be on time for his son's Test debut.

"My wife Sheryl missed out today. I am lucky. I hope he has a long career for New Zealand. What I have loved about him is his ability to give 100 per cent. He played basketball as well but at 17, he decided to become a professional cricketer," the proud father said.

"He told me that he wanted to give it a try and even if he isn't successful, he could have got back to academics. He has a bachelor's degree in commerce with specialisation in Supply Chains Management. But then, academics is an option to fall back on if he didn't make it as a cricketer."

So did Jamieson junior get any tips from his old man?

"Nothing from him this morning, he was actually on a flight so I didn't get any words of wisdom. Special for him to be here as he's had such a massive influence on my career growing up and when I started," Kyle said.

"I am sure I'll have a conversation with him tonight," he added after end of day's play when asked about Michael's presence.

"I am the one sitting here but it's as much their journey as mine. I am sure he's pretty proud and I am certainly very lucky to have him here," the all-rounder said and one could sense the emotion in his tone.

The father said that during their backyard cricket, it was always he who batted and the son bowled.

"I still play cricket. During our backyard matches, I used to bat and he would bowl."

Jamieson had put his name up for IPL but went unsold at the auctions and his international debut happened less than two months later.

"He took 6/7 in a T20 game between Auckland and Canterbury and we had then thought that IPL franchise talent spotters may be looking at him. But it didn't happen this time. May be next year," said Jamieson senior as he trudged back into the 'Long Room'.

Updated Date: Feb 21, 2020 16:12:35 IST

Tags : Cheteshwar Pujara, Cricket, India Vs New Zealand, Kyle Jamieson, New Zealand Vs India 2020, Virat Kohli

