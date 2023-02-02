Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
India vs New Zealand: 'Humongous win', Twitterati hail hosts for record victory in 3rd T20I

Here's how Twitterati reacted to India's T20I series win over New Zealand.

India beat New Zealand by a record 168 runs in the third T20I. Sportzpics

Opener Shubman Gill smashed an unbeaten 126 to help India clinch the T20 international series against New Zealand with a crushing 168-run victory in the decider on Wednesday.

Gill recorded his maiden T20 century for India as he steered the team to 234-4 after they elected to bat first at the world’s biggest cricket ground in Ahmedabad.

Indian bowlers skittled out the Kiwis for a paltry 66 in 12.1 overs for a 2-1 series win. The hosts had whitewashed the Kiwis in three one-day matches.

The huge victory was India’s biggest ever in T20 internationals and the biggest margin by runs in a match played between two Test-playing nations.

Gill was named Player of the Match, while skipper Hardik Pandya walked away with the Player of the Series award.

Twitter was flooded with congratulatory messages for the Men in Blue.

Here are a few of them:

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: February 02, 2023 00:14:44 IST

