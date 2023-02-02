Opener Shubman Gill smashed an unbeaten 126 to help India clinch the T20 international series against New Zealand with a crushing 168-run victory in the decider on Wednesday.

Gill recorded his maiden T20 century for India as he steered the team to 234-4 after they elected to bat first at the world’s biggest cricket ground in Ahmedabad.

Indian bowlers skittled out the Kiwis for a paltry 66 in 12.1 overs for a 2-1 series win. The hosts had whitewashed the Kiwis in three one-day matches.

The huge victory was India’s biggest ever in T20 internationals and the biggest margin by runs in a match played between two Test-playing nations.

Gill was named Player of the Match, while skipper Hardik Pandya walked away with the Player of the Series award.

Twitter was flooded with congratulatory messages for the Men in Blue.

Here are a few of them:

317 run win in ODI cricket, 168 run win in T20 cricket. Not an easy place to come and win a series — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 1, 2023

Unbeaten in 2️⃣5️⃣ consecutive bilateral series at home Take a bow, #TeamIndia #INDvNZ | : BCCI pic.twitter.com/ErkzoCPjRV — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) February 1, 2023

Humongous win for #TeamIndia. The biggest win was the perfect way to conclude the series. @ShubmanGill is enjoying his purple form and nice to see Captain @hardikpandya7 leading from the front. Big congratulations to all of you. @BCCI — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) February 1, 2023

With inputs from AFP