India vs New Zealand: 'Humbling experience', Twitter reacts to visitors' 2-0 series defeat as performance raises questions
New Zealand registered their sixth straight Test series win at home as they defeated World No 1 India by seven wickets in second Test to complete a series sweep
New Zealand defeated top-ranked India by seven wickets in the second Test on Monday, following up their 10-wicket win in the first to sweep the series and cause upheaval in the ICC Test Championship.
Needing only 132 runs to win after dismissing India for 124 in its second innings, New Zealand were marched toward that total by openers Tom Latham (52) and Tom Blundell (55), who put on 103 for the first wicket.
India arrived in New Zealand unbeaten in seven matches in the Test Championship and atop the standings. New Zealand, in contrast, was coming off a crushing 3-0 Test series defeat in Australia which made light of their Test ranking of No. 2.
But New Zealand showed again how formidable they can be in their own conditions. They have now won six consecutive Test series at home.
The Test series loss also brings an end to the forgetful tour for India where they started with a bang as they won the T20I series 5-0 but clean sweep defeats in ODIs and Tests have put Kohli and Co under the scanner.
As expected, Twitter was full of praise for Kane Williamson and his men and raised valid questions for the Indian team.
Questions raised on Team India by experts
With inputs from AP
Updated Date:
Mar 02, 2020 10:44:23 IST
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis win second Test by seven wickets as Virat Kohli's World No 1 side crashes to 2-0 series defeat
India vs New Zealand: 'We need to accept we were not good enough', concedes captain Virat Kohli after 2-0 Test series loss to Black Caps
India vs New Zealand: Trent Boult says Hagley Oval pitch will offer more assistance to seamers than Basin Reserve Track