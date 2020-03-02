First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ACC ER T20 | Match 4 Mar 01, 2020
THA vs MAL
Malaysia beat Thailand by 8 wickets
ACC ER T20 | Match 3 Mar 01, 2020
HK vs NEP
Hong Kong beat Nepal by 43 runs
ZIM in BAN Mar 03, 2020
BAN vs ZIM
Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet
AUS in SA Mar 04, 2020
SA vs AUS
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs New Zealand: 'Humbling experience', Twitter reacts to visitors' 2-0 series defeat as performance raises questions

New Zealand registered their sixth straight Test series win at home as they defeated World No 1 India by seven wickets in second Test to complete a series sweep

FirstCricket Staff, Mar 02, 2020 10:44:23 IST

New Zealand defeated top-ranked India by seven wickets in the second Test on Monday, following up their 10-wicket win in the first to sweep the series and cause upheaval in the ICC Test Championship.

Needing only 132 runs to win after dismissing India for 124 in its second innings, New Zealand were marched toward that total by openers Tom Latham (52) and Tom Blundell (55), who put on 103 for the first wicket.

India arrived in New Zealand unbeaten in seven matches in the Test Championship and atop the standings. New Zealand, in contrast, was coming off a crushing 3-0 Test series defeat in Australia which made light of their Test ranking of No. 2.

But New Zealand showed again how formidable they can be in their own conditions. They have now won six consecutive Test series at home.

The Test series loss also brings an end to the forgetful tour for India where they started with a bang as they won the T20I series 5-0 but clean sweep defeats in ODIs and Tests have put Kohli and Co under the scanner.

As expected, Twitter was full of praise for Kane Williamson and his men and raised valid questions for the Indian team.

Questions raised on Team India by experts

With inputs from AP

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 02, 2020 10:44:23 IST

Tags : Cricket, Hagley Oval, India, India Vs New Zealand 2020, New Zealand, New Zealand Vs India 2020, Tom Blundell, Tom Latham, Virat Kohli

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 6095 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 5248 262
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all