New Zealand defeated top-ranked India by seven wickets in the second Test on Monday, following up their 10-wicket win in the first to sweep the series and cause upheaval in the ICC Test Championship.

Needing only 132 runs to win after dismissing India for 124 in its second innings, New Zealand were marched toward that total by openers Tom Latham (52) and Tom Blundell (55), who put on 103 for the first wicket.

India arrived in New Zealand unbeaten in seven matches in the Test Championship and atop the standings. New Zealand, in contrast, was coming off a crushing 3-0 Test series defeat in Australia which made light of their Test ranking of No. 2.

But New Zealand showed again how formidable they can be in their own conditions. They have now won six consecutive Test series at home.

The Test series loss also brings an end to the forgetful tour for India where they started with a bang as they won the T20I series 5-0 but clean sweep defeats in ODIs and Tests have put Kohli and Co under the scanner.

As expected, Twitter was full of praise for Kane Williamson and his men and raised valid questions for the Indian team.

New Zealand were whitewashed in the T20Is on 2nd Feb. In the month gone by since, they haven’t conceded an inch. First in ODIs and now in Tests, they’ve been as clinical as it gets.

Questions raised on Team India by experts

How does one explain complete Kiwi dominance over No1 Test team..?!! Am struggling to press the right button..could someone pl help without being abusive or atrociously unkind to any individual..?!!Meanwhile let’s praise NZ fr cool & calculated commitment..& staying Calm/Humble! — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) March 2, 2020

Admirably @imVkohli gave full credit to NZ, making no excuses. Frankly there are none. Both he & @RaviShastriOfc have been averring that team `takes pitch out of equation'. More than just being chastened they must dig deep & find what then led to the rout, provide swift solutions — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 2, 2020

New Zealand outbowled India in spite of Bumrah's fire in the 2nd test and Ishant in the 1st. But the decisive factor was the absence of opening partnerships that sets the scene for everyone else. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 2, 2020

Learnings for India - Need swing bowlers who pitch the ball up more than seam bowlers who hit the deck in NZ & the quest to find batsmen who can cope with swinging conditions must continue. Remember Ind 5/3? WC semis? Again swinging conditions, same opposition.#indvnz — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) March 2, 2020

