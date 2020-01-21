First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AUS in IND | 3rd ODI Jan 19, 2020
IND vs AUS
India beat Australia by 7 wickets
IRE in WI | 2nd T20I Jan 19, 2020
WI vs IRE
Match Abandoned
IND in NZ Jan 24, 2020
NZ vs IND
Eden Park, Auckland
Basil D'Oliveira Trophy Jan 24, 2020
SA vs ENG
The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs New Zealand: Hosts need to win two out of three formats to get pass marks, says Craig McMillan

New Zealand will host India for five T20s, three ODIs and two Tests beginning here on 24 January and the hosts will be desperate to bounce back from the recent 0-3 Test drubbing at the hands of Australia.

Press Trust of India, Jan 21, 2020 12:22:49 IST

Auckland: New Zealand are up against a "powerhouse" in the visiting Indian cricket team, former all-rounder Craig McMillan has said, adding that the Black Caps will have to win in two out of three formats to be eligible for at least the "pass marks".

New Zealand will host India for five T20s, three ODIs and two Tests beginning here on 24 January and the hosts will be desperate to bounce back from the recent 0-3 Test drubbing at the hands of Australia.

India vs New Zealand: Hosts need to win two out of three formats to get pass marks, says Craig McMillan

Virat Kohli-led India will play five T20s, three ODIs and two Tests in New Zealand.

"It's big. This whole Indian tour is big after what happened in Australia," McMillan was quoted as saying by 'Radio Sport Breakfast'.

"This Indian side are a powerhouse. Doesn't matter if it's Tests, ODIs, T20s, they are the real deal so it's going to be a really intriguing tour. For New Zealand to get a pass mark for this tour they need to win two of the three series."

The series against India will start with the T20 rubber on Friday and McMillan feels with the ICC T20 World Cup scheduled to be held later this year, it is imperative for New Zealand to win this assignment.

"Five Twenty20s to start and I know it's not everyone's favourite format of the game but we've got a T20 World Cup later in the year in October in Australia so straight away these five matches become important. Because of the performance in Australia we need to start winning again and get that support back," he said.

"They're still trying to find in T20 what our best side is. We've just seen the Super Smash and there's an opportunity for some young guys who performed in that to be given a chance," McMillan added.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 21, 2020 12:22:49 IST

Tags : Craig McMillan, Cricket, Cricket News, India Vs New Zealand, India Vs New Zealand 2020 Preview, New Zealand Vs India

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all