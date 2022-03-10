Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  India vs New Zealand Highlights, Women's Cricket World Cup 2022, Full Cricket Score: White Ferns win by 62 runs

New Zealand Women Vs India Women LIVE SCORE (odi)

New Zealand Women Vs India Women At Seddon Park, Hamilton, 10 March, 2022

10 March, 2022
Starts 06:30 (IST)
Match Ended
New Zealand Women

New Zealand Women

260/9 (50.0 ov)

Match 8
India Women

India Women

198/10 (46.4 ov)

New Zealand Women beat India Women by 62 runs

New Zealand Women India Women
260/9 (50.0 ov) - R/R 5.2 198/10 (46.4 ov) - R/R 4.24

Match Ended

New Zealand Women beat India Women by 62 runs

Rajeshwari Gayakwad - 0

Meghna Singh - 0

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Meghna Singh not out 12 9 2 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Hayley Jensen 6.4 0 30 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 198/10 (46.4)

0 (0) R/R: 0

Rajeshwari Gayakwad 0(1) S.R (0)

c Katey Martin b Hayley Jensen
India vs New Zealand Highlights, Women's Cricket World Cup 2022, Full Cricket Score: White Ferns win by 62 runs

India vs New Zealand Highlights, Women's Cricket World Cup 2022, Full Cricket Score: White Ferns win by 62 runs

13:44 (IST)

That brings us to the end of our coverage of the eighth match of the World Cup between New Zealand and India, with the White Ferns jumping to the second spot on the points table with a comprehensive 62-run win. India did perform well in patches, especially the manner in which they restricted the Kiwi batters in the death overs as well as Harmanpreet Kaur's 63-ball 71, but the scoring rate as well as sloppy fielding once again undid all their hard work. India have a short turnaround until their next game, facing West Indies on Saturday, and will have to find a way to fix their issues before it gets too late.

For now, this is Amit Banerjee signing off. Have a great day ahead!

13:40 (IST)

Sophie Devine: It was a really complete performance. The way we build partnerships, especially Satterthwaite and Amelia Kerr. The score was a competitive one. The bowlers were outstanding. Different people stood up at different phases of the game. Just not good enough to bowl. Lea Tahuhu was outstanding, I think she set the tone. We’ve got so many options now . To have all those options means we’re in a really good space. Tonight I thought was a much more comprehensive performance.

13:40 (IST)

Mithali Raj: I think after getting the early wickets, there was a partnership. But we were back in the game later. The bowlers got us into the momentum in the last few overs. It would’ve been chaseable if the top order got going, but losing early wickets put a lot of pressure on us. Second innings there was bounce, but it was a little slower to the bat. The top/middle-order needs to fire. You need your batters to be performing in a tournament like this. The bowlers have done well.

13:32 (IST)

Amy Satterthwaite is the Player of the Match for her 75

Satterthwaite: "There were patches where I really struggled. Didn’t get where we would’ve liked, but in the end it was quite enough. (On her timing) It was there in patches but it was there long enough to get us to that total."

13:30 (IST)

What a performance by the Kiwis!

13:28 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Team India are bundled out for 198 as New Zealand complete a comprehensive 62-run victory to collect their second victory in three games! Gayakwad's the last batter to depart, getting a feather of an edge in the first ball that she faces.

Gayakwad c Martin b Jensen 0(1)

13:26 (IST)
wkt

BOWLED! Goswami gets a taste of her own medicine as Jensen rattles the leg stump with a well-aimed yorker. IND 198/9

Goswami b Jensen 15(13)

13:24 (IST)

After 46 overs,India Women 193/8 ( Jhulan Goswami 15 , Meghna Singh 7)

SIX! Monster hit over cow corner by Jhulan Goswami, who is quite the handy lower-order batter herself! DROPPED! Jensen spills a dolly after a mishit by Goswami off Amelia, allowing Goswami to get off strike with a single. Meghna then collects her first boundary courtesy an outside edge towards the third man region. Single to Meghna to end the over.

13:23 (IST)

After 45 overs,India Women 181/8 ( Jhulan Goswami 8 , Meghna Singh 2)

Jensen returns as Meghna joins Goswami at the centre for the business end of the Indian chase. Goswami collects a single off the second ball, while Meghna gets off the mark with a brace off the last ball. India need 80 off 30.

13:21 (IST)

After 44 overs,India Women 178/8 ( Jhulan Goswami 7 , Meghna Singh 0)

Now Goswami gets into the act, smashing the ball over extra cover for a boundary, which is followed by a single off each of the next three balls. Just when India seemed to be making a comeback in the game, Amelia Kerr gets rid of Harmanpreet to put paid to India’s hopes. India need 83 more to win off 36.

06:07 (IST)

India XI: Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

New Zealand XI: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Frances Mackay, Katey Martin (wk), Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe
06:02 (IST)

TOSS: India win the toss, and skipper Mithali Raj opts to field

India vs New Zealand, Women's World Cup 2022 LIVE score and updates: India are bundled out for 198 after being set 261 to win by New Zealand, with Harmanpreet Kaur's 63-ball 71 going in vain. New Zealand move to the 2nd spot with their second win in three games, while India fall to the fifth position.

Preview: India take on New Zealand in the 8th match of Women's World Cup 2022 at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

India would be looking to carry forward the momentum after their win in the opener against Pakistan. It's a clash of familiar foes. India faced New Zealand in six matches before the World Cup. 1 T20I and five ODIs. But they managed to win just one of those matches, losing five. They lost their first four ODIs but won the last one and from there on gained some momentum. They won their two warm-up matches against South Africa and West Indies. And then beat Pakistan in convinving manner in their opening WC match.

Even though they started off on a winning note, there is a vast room for improvement. Opener Shafali Verma has endured a bumpy ride of late and got out on a duck against Pakistan and would be looking to step up a gear. The middle order would look to make amends after a no show against Pakistan. Mithali Raj scored 9, Harmanpreet Kaur scored 5 while Richa Ghosh could manage just 1. It was left for Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar to perform the rescue act with a record 122-run stand and propel India to a competitive 244/7.

The bowlers though were on the mark right from the start and bundled Pakistan out for 137.

New Zealand didn't quite get off to a positive start, losing to West Indies narrowly in their opener. They however bounced back hard against Bangladesh with a 9-wicket win in the rain-hit match.

Satterthwaite led the way with 3/25 to restrict Bangladesh to 140/8 from 27 overs. Chasing the target, the White Ferns lost Sophie Devine early but Suzie Bates (79 off 68 balls) and Amelia Kerr (47 off 37 balls) launched a counter attack to seal the deal in 20 overs with nine wickets to spare.

India would look to take the revenge of the ODI series loss while the Kiwis would look to amass crucial points on the table. We can expect a cracker.

Here's all you need to know about the Women's World Cup 2022 match between India and New Zealand at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

When will the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and New Zealand take place?

The Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and New Zealand will be played on Thursday, 10 March, 2022.

What is the venue for the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and New Zealand?

The Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and New Zealand will take place at at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

When will the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and New Zealand start?

The Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and New Zealand will begin at 6.30 am IST. The toss will take place at 6 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and New Zealand?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney + Hotstar. You can also browse firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Updated Date: March 10, 2022 13:46:37 IST

Tags:

