India vs New Zealand Highlights, Women's Cricket World Cup 2022, Full Cricket Score: White Ferns win by 62 runs

India vs New Zealand, Women's World Cup 2022 LIVE score and updates: India are bundled out for 198 after being set 261 to win by New Zealand, with Harmanpreet Kaur's 63-ball 71 going in vain. New Zealand move to the 2nd spot with their second win in three games, while India fall to the fifth position.

Preview: India take on New Zealand in the 8th match of Women's World Cup 2022 at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

India would be looking to carry forward the momentum after their win in the opener against Pakistan. It's a clash of familiar foes. India faced New Zealand in six matches before the World Cup. 1 T20I and five ODIs. But they managed to win just one of those matches, losing five. They lost their first four ODIs but won the last one and from there on gained some momentum. They won their two warm-up matches against South Africa and West Indies. And then beat Pakistan in convinving manner in their opening WC match.

Even though they started off on a winning note, there is a vast room for improvement. Opener Shafali Verma has endured a bumpy ride of late and got out on a duck against Pakistan and would be looking to step up a gear. The middle order would look to make amends after a no show against Pakistan. Mithali Raj scored 9, Harmanpreet Kaur scored 5 while Richa Ghosh could manage just 1. It was left for Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar to perform the rescue act with a record 122-run stand and propel India to a competitive 244/7.

The bowlers though were on the mark right from the start and bundled Pakistan out for 137.

New Zealand didn't quite get off to a positive start, losing to West Indies narrowly in their opener. They however bounced back hard against Bangladesh with a 9-wicket win in the rain-hit match.

Satterthwaite led the way with 3/25 to restrict Bangladesh to 140/8 from 27 overs. Chasing the target, the White Ferns lost Sophie Devine early but Suzie Bates (79 off 68 balls) and Amelia Kerr (47 off 37 balls) launched a counter attack to seal the deal in 20 overs with nine wickets to spare.

India would look to take the revenge of the ODI series loss while the Kiwis would look to amass crucial points on the table. We can expect a cracker.

Here's all you need to know about the Women's World Cup 2022 match between India and New Zealand at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

The Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and New Zealand will be played on Thursday, 10 March, 2022.

The Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and New Zealand will take place at at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

The Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and New Zealand will begin at 6.30 am IST. The toss will take place at 6 am IST.

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney + Hotstar.