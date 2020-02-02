Virat Kohli: All of us are very proud of the way we won. The conversation was always to find a way to win. When it comes off, it feels good. You don't want to see what happened to Rohit but to see young guys handle pressure was good to see. That gives satisfaction as a leader. That they are going to take the team forward in years to come. It is all about laying a collective vision in front of boys and wanting them to present their best self on the field and guys have started to take notice of that. We won't win everything but we want to create special things in the difficult moments.

Very similar mindset and very similar philosophies (on chat with Kane near the ropes) and he is a nice guy and we get along very well. The scoreline looks like that but I think NZ cricket is in great hands and he (Kane Williamson) is the perfect man to lead the side. Had a great conversation with him and it is something I will remember.