Live Updates
India vs New Zealand, Highlights, 5th T20I at Bay Oval, Full Cricket Score: Men in Blue win by 7 runs, complete 5-0 sweep
Date: Sunday, 02 February, 2020 16:35 IST
Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
Match Ended
India beat New Zealand by 7 runs
India beat New Zealand by 7 runs
India in New Zealand 5 T20I Series 2020 5th T20I Match Result India beat New Zealand by 7 runs
Highlights
-
16:21 (IST)
KL Rahul is the Player of the Series!
-
16:19 (IST)
Bumrah is Player of the Match for his spell of 3 for 12!
Bumrah: The match got close at one point. But we had belief in ourselves that we could win it. Very happy with performance, good learning, playing in these conditions and with these dimensions.
-
16:08 (IST)
That is it. One off the last ball to third man. India win by 7 runs. They complete a 5-0 clean sweep over the Black Caps. What a historical series win for India.
-
16:00 (IST)
OUT! Bowled'em! Bumrah with another piece of brilliance, castles the stumps and sends Southee back in the hut. This is just pure class from the Indian pacer. Done and dusted New Zealand, well almost. Southee b Bumrah 6(5)
-
15:53 (IST)
OUT! New Zealand have lost Taylor and hopes as well. Saini comes in and bowls a wide delivery outside the off stump, Taylor reaches out for it, slashes hard and the ball takes the edge, flies to keeper for a catch. Eighth wicket falls. Ross Taylor c Rahul b Navdeep Saini 53(47)
-
15:50 (IST)
OUT! Can you believe it? New Zealand lose another one in the same over. Thakur bangs it short, Kuggeleijn facing his first delivery, pulls and hits it straight to Sundar at fine leg. The less you speak of this batting performance, the better it is. Kuggeleijn c Washington Sundar b SN Thakur 0(1)
-
15:46 (IST)
OUT! Santner goes, oh my word, New Zealand, what are you up to again? Length ball, Santner attempted a heave, it went high up in the night sky and came down to Manish Pandey at long on, very close to the ropes and he did a fine job to hold on to it. Santner c Manish Pandey b SN Thakur 6(7)
-
15:39 (IST)
Fifty from Taylor. Another supber knock from him but he needs to see if the hosts surpass the winning mark.
-
15:31 (IST)
OUT! This is an amazing display of skills from Bumrah. A sharp yorker to Daryl Mitchell and he had no answer to that. It hit the bottom of the stumps and two bails were dislodged. India get the fifth wicket. Daryl Mitchell b Bumrah 2(4)
-
15:24 (IST)
OUT! Saini removes Seifert, the batsman made room, but Saini kept following him, eventually Seifert ended up playing an off timed pull, giving a direct catch to Samson at short mid-wicket. He departs after scoring a fifty. Seifert c Samson b Navdeep Saini 50(30)
-
15:22 (IST)
Single in the off side and Seifert reaches to his fifty, what a knock already from him. He raises his bat to acknowledge the crowd. He wanted this badly as suggested by his body language. He needs to carry on till the end of the chase!
-
14:38 (IST)
OUT! Tom Bruce gone. This wicket should go in the account of KL Rahul, who ran in speedily from behind the stumps to the stumps at striker's end to run the batsman out. Seifert tapped the ball and ran, Samson threw it quickly from covers, on one bounce, Rahul collected it and dislodged the stumps. Third wicket gone for NZ. Tom Bruce run out (Samson/Rahul) 0(3)
-
14:32 (IST)
OUT! Munro goes, six on the first ball, four on the second ball and then bowled on the third ball. There was no room to cut the ball, he rocked back but the ball came in to him after pitching. It hit the top of the stumps and that is game over for Munro. Munro b Washington Sundar 15(6)
-
14:28 (IST)
OUT! Guptill departs. Bumrah moved the ball in to the batsman from length and hit him on the knee, on the back foot. Umpire raised the finger straightaway. Guptill ponders over taking the review but does not go upstairs. First NZ wicket gone. Guptill lbw b Bumrah 2(6)
-
14:24 (IST)
Right then, time for New Zealand's run chase. Martin Guptill and Colin Munro to open. Rohit Sharma introduces spin right away with Washington Sundar coming into action.
-
14:23 (IST)
After 20 overs,India 163/3 ( Shreyas Iyer 33 , Manish Pandey 11)
Manish Pandey, the new batsman at the crease, drills the ball straight down the ground first ball, but fails to collect a boundary as the ball hits the New Zealand skipper on his feet. Southee however, gets hit for a six and four off the next two balls, and concedes a wide right after that to make matters worse. Iyer slices a slower ball over point off the penultimate ball, the ball falling in no-man's land to allow the batsman to collect a brace. Single of the last ball, as India finish on a score of 163/3 at the end of their innings after opting to bat at the Bay Oval.
-
13:38 (IST)
FOUR! Pummelled over mid on by Rohit Sharma, and that brings up his 21st T20I half-century off 35 deliveries! IND 121/2
-
13:22 (IST)
OUT! The change in bowling works for the hosts, as Rahul falls short of a half-century by just five runs, thanks to a leading edge that lob the ball over to Santner at short extra cover. IND 96/2
Rahul c Santner b Bennett 45(33)
-
13:08 (IST)
Fifty partnership up between Rahul and Rohit for the second wicket! Decent recovery by the pair after the early blow in their innings, with Rahul donning the attacker's role in this stand, the captain doing the support act quite well so far. IND 58/1
-
12:39 (IST)
OUT! Samson disappoints once again! Drives straight to Santner at extra cover to depart without making much of an impact, and boy will he be gutted after throwing away another opportunity. IND 8/1
Samson c Santner b Kuggeleijn 2(5)
-
12:06 (IST)
TEAMS:
India: Sanju Samson, KL Rahul, Shivam Dube, Rohit Sharma (c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Mitchell Santner, Tom Bruce, Daryl Mitchell, Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert, Tim Southee (c), Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett, Scott Kuggeleijn
-
12:05 (IST)
TOSS: India win the toss, and stand-in captain Rohit Sharma opts to bat first.
-
12:02 (IST)
Rohit Sharma and Tim Southee walk out to the toss. No Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson today!
5-0 series win outside Indian sub-continent, in a format in which India have not done well in the past, is a great achievement. This Indian team is shaping up nicely ahead of the big tournament in Australia. Batsmen among runs and bowlers handling nerves quite well to take India home from difficult situations. Kohli was a very satisfied man at the presentation ceremony and it reflected it his voice.
The first ODI begins on 5 February. We will start at 7.30 am in the morning. So see you there. For now, good bye from us.
Virat Kohli: All of us are very proud of the way we won. The conversation was always to find a way to win. When it comes off, it feels good. You don't want to see what happened to Rohit but to see young guys handle pressure was good to see. That gives satisfaction as a leader. That they are going to take the team forward in years to come. It is all about laying a collective vision in front of boys and wanting them to present their best self on the field and guys have started to take notice of that. We won't win everything but we want to create special things in the difficult moments.
Very similar mindset and very similar philosophies (on chat with Kane near the ropes) and he is a nice guy and we get along very well. The scoreline looks like that but I think NZ cricket is in great hands and he (Kane Williamson) is the perfect man to lead the side. Had a great conversation with him and it is something I will remember.
KL Rahul, standing in for skipper Rohit Sharma: I think it's a winning habit that we've cultivated over the years. All of us, everytime we step out to the park ,we want to win a game. The chat is to go out there and win a game. (On Rohit's injury) It's unfortunate what happened, and hopefully he can recover in the next couple of days. After winning the series, we wanted to try out a few things. Really glad everybody stuck to those plans. We still managed to win, and that just keeps giving us more and more confidence. (What next?) For the next couple of days, just relax a little bit and enjoy the victory. 5-0 in new Zealand doesn't happen all the time. Once the 50-overs begin, the approach is going to stay the same. Fun to be in the middle with the boys, and we just want to keep doing that.
Tim Southee, NZ stand-in captain: The series scoreline suggest a big gap but we have to win some close games. We need to close these games.
KL Rahul: It's great to be standing here 5-0. Performing like that and coming out victorious means a lot to the team. We were positive coming into the series, as we were playing exceptional T20 cricket back home. Every time we were put under pressure, we came out with answers. (On his long-term selection) I'm not thinking about it yet, batting really well right now. Hopefully I can continue the same way.
Bumrah is Player of the Match for his spell of 3 for 12!
Bumrah: The match got close at one point. But we had belief in ourselves that we could win it. Very happy with performance, good learning, playing in these conditions and with these dimensions.
A hat-trick of Super Overs would've been a bit too much
Damn. No super over. I feel cheated 😖 #NZvIND— Hemant (@hemantbuch) February 2, 2020
That's it. 5-0 for India. 7 wickets for the pacers after it looked like New Zealand could fight back. And that is the bedrock of any Indian overseas tour now. The pace attack can do wonders anywhere, backed by able spinners and brilliant batsmen. That is a rare and unique victory for India as they have now played the last T20 this season before the IPL kicks off.
BOOM BOOM Bumrah once again outstanding in a tight chase
3-12 in a 160+ run chase. Bumrah is back to his best. Love his calmness.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 2, 2020
A strong contender for the Player of the Series
KL Rahul has been the biggest positive in the series, the team trusted him as the keeper over Pant and he delivered for the side. #NZvIND— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 2, 2020
Well-deserved for the Men in Blue in the end
Impressive 5-0 whitewash by India. Fought back so well every time it seemed they would lose the match. That said, I’m surprised at how weak-hearted New Zealand have been. Just over 6 months back looked such a talented, balanced side— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) February 2, 2020
India become the first team to clean-sweep an opponent in a five-match T20I series.
Best bowling figures for Jasprit Bumrah in T20Is:
3/11 v Zimbabwe, Harare, 2015
3/12 v New Zealand, Mount Maunganui, 2020*
3/14 v England, Bangalore, 2017
Most expensive over by Indian players in T20Is:
34 : Shivam Dube v NZ, Mount Maunganui, 2020*
32 : Stuart Binny v WI, Lauderhill, 2016
26 : Suresh Raina v SA, Johannesburg, 2012
5-0 win. Congratulatory messages have started pouring in for Men in Blue.
Unbelievable stuff !!! Great performance team india 🇮🇳 5 , 0 away is just incredible ☝🏼 congratulations boys party 🥳 to banti hai 💃🏼— yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 2, 2020
That is it. One off the last ball to third man. India win by 7 runs. They complete a 5-0 clean sweep over the Black Caps. What a historical series win for India.
The penutilmate ball of the over is a dot, around the off stump, Sodhi mised to connect it. And Rahul collected it behind the stumps. 9 needed off 1.
SIX! One more short ball and Sodhi heaves it and heaves it to good effect, this goes sailing over deep square leg for a maximum. New Zealand need 9 runs in 2 balls
SIX! Short ball from Thakur and this has been tonked by Sodhi, he has almost hit it out of the park.
After 19 overs,New Zealand 143/9 ( Ish Sodhi 3 , Hamish Bennett 1)
Bumrah completes his spell and what bowling figures are these - 3 for 12 and he bowled a maiden as well. What an addition in the team. Bennett rock solid in defence on the last ball of the over. New Zealand need 21 runs in 6 balls.
Yep, that was Santner, last ball of 19th over
21 needed off 7 and you play an immaculate forward defence... #NZvInd— Innocent Bystander (@InnoBystander) February 2, 2020
OUT! Bowled'em! Bumrah with another piece of brilliance, castles the stumps and sends Southee back in the hut. This is just pure class from the Indian pacer. Done and dusted New Zealand, well almost. Southee b Bumrah 6(5)
After 18 overs,New Zealand 140/8 ( Tim Southee (C) 6 , Ish Sodhi 1)
This is horrible cricket from New Zealand. It is as if they have not been in such situations before, playing cricket as a new team on the block, unable to handle nerves. They finish the over with a boundary to still stay afloat in the chase. But there is one Bumrah over remaining. Let's see how things go in the next over. New Zealand need 24 runs in 12 balls.
Regardless of how the game ends, the Kiwis need some self-introspection
116/3 in 13th over to 133/8 in the 18th.#NZvIND— Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) February 2, 2020
FOUR! Southee finishes the over with a boundary, fullish length from Saini, and Southee clears the mid off fielder for four runs.
OUT! New Zealand have lost Taylor and hopes as well. Saini comes in and bowls a wide delivery outside the off stump, Taylor reaches out for it, slashes hard and the ball takes the edge, flies to keeper for a catch. Eighth wicket falls. Ross Taylor c Rahul b Navdeep Saini 53(47)
After 17 overs,New Zealand 133/7 ( Ross Taylor 53 , Tim Southee (C) 0)
Thakur removes Santner and Kuggeleijn inside one over. New Zealand cracking under pressure yet again. In fact, it is not the pressure of the chase but the pressure to finish the games off after coming close to the victory mark is what has been a huge issue with them. This match is no different. Taylor still hanging on but he should be baffled watching his partners come and go. New Zealand need 31 runs in 18 balls. This is still very achievable.
OUT! Can you believe it? New Zealand lose another one in the same over. Thakur bangs it short, Kuggeleijn facing his first delivery, pulls and hits it straight to Sundar at fine leg. The less you speak of this batting performance, the better it is. Kuggeleijn c Washington Sundar b SN Thakur 0(1)
And there will be one more Bumrah over after this
The game isn't over till Bumrah has overs left..... This is outstanding— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 2, 2020
OUT! Santner goes, oh my word, New Zealand, what are you up to again? Length ball, Santner attempted a heave, it went high up in the night sky and came down to Manish Pandey at long on, very close to the ropes and he did a fine job to hold on to it. Santner c Manish Pandey b SN Thakur 6(7)
After 16 overs,New Zealand 129/5 ( Ross Taylor 50 , Mitchell Santner 5)
Yuzvendra Chahal completes his quota and what a fine job he has done today. No wickets but kept the pressure tab on the New Zealand innings. Taylor was ready for the famous slog sweep of his on the last ball but Chahal was smart enough to bowl way too wide. Taylor looked at the umpire for a wide signal but the umpire did not budge. New Zealand need 35 runs in 24 balls. This is getting closer. We could not have said that when Seifert was at the crease.
Fifty from Taylor. Another supber knock from him but he needs to see if the hosts surpass the winning mark.
What a screamer from Bumrah. That's as unplayable as a yorker gets. The one thing that could prevent a Super Over tonight is New Zealand running out of batsmen. Unless Ross Taylor pulls off a blinder here. Well, atleast he is batting like that. I want a Super Over. Who else is with me?!
After 15 overs,New Zealand 122/5 ( Ross Taylor 48 , Mitchell Santner 1)
Washington Sundar returns to the attack. Top class over from him, considering the situation in the match. Started off with two dots. Did not let the either of the two batsmen take control. Just 3 off the over. New Zealand need 42 runs in 30 balls.
After 14 overs,New Zealand 119/5 ( Ross Taylor 46 , )
Bumrah bowls a Bumrah yorker, a sharp inwinging one, completely missed by Mitchell and he took the long walk back to the pavilion. The nervous 30 minutes of the match have begun for Kiwis, this is where they crack and perish. Taylor still there. New Zealand need 45 runs in 36 balls.
OUT! This is an amazing display of skills from Bumrah. A sharp yorker to Daryl Mitchell and he had no answer to that. It hit the bottom of the stumps and two bails were dislodged. India get the fifth wicket. Daryl Mitchell b Bumrah 2(4)
After 13 overs,New Zealand 116/4 ( Ross Taylor 45 , Daryl Mitchell 0)
Saini returns to the attack and the young India pacer has brought the Indians back in it. Intelligent bowling from him. Just 3 off the over and a wicket. New Zealand need 48 runs in 42 balls.
NZ once again find themselves in a situation where it's their game to lose
Long time since I saw an over go for 34 runs. That is the game there for New Zealand. And KL Rahul is probably wondering if he needed to make the change......— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 2, 2020
OUT! Saini removes Seifert, the batsman made room, but Saini kept following him, eventually Seifert ended up playing an off timed pull, giving a direct catch to Samson at short mid-wicket. He departs after scoring a fifty. Seifert c Samson b Navdeep Saini 50(30)
Single in the off side and Seifert reaches to his fifty, what a knock already from him. He raises his bat to acknowledge the crowd. He wanted this badly as suggested by his body language. He needs to carry on till the end of the chase!
Poor over from Shivam Dube really rounds up a poor day in office for him. Started the series well, but since then has gone downhill. This has turned out to be a brilliant partnership for New Zealand. Taylor especially turning it on in his 100th T20. 51 off 48 balls needed... Super Over anyone?
After 12 overs,New Zealand 113/3 ( Tim Seifert (W) 49 , Ross Taylor 43)
Bumrah return to the attack and it was about he was given the ball after what happened to Dube. Seifert however is well set and is playing like a dream. Pulled Bumrah for a boundary and the best thing about the shot was its placement. New Zealand need 51 runs in 48 balls.
FOUR! Seifert pulls Bumrah from four runs to front of square boundary, there was no one placed there and he collects four for himself and his side.
After 11 overs,New Zealand 107/3 ( Tim Seifert (W) 44 , Ross Taylor 42)
Taylor's family is in the park to watch him go about in his 100th T20I. His kids are also there, watching their dad play a blistering knock. Those 2 sixes off Dube in the last over made us remember the young Taylor who had just started off. Seifert hit one more off Chahal in 11th over. New Zealand need 57 runs in 54 balls.
SIX! Seifert plays an inside out shot for a six off Chahal, that is a brilliant shot from the batsman.
After 10 overs,New Zealand 98/3 ( Tim Seifert (W) 36 , Ross Taylor 41)
Dube has been hit all over the park by Seifert and Taylor. 34 runs came in the over and the whole complexion of the game has changed. 66 off 60 now. This should be a walk in the park from hereon for Kiwis.
SIX! This is brilliant from Taylor playing his 100th T20I, his kids are very happy, who are here to watch him play, his smashes this over deep mid-wicket again for a maximum.
SIX! On the length, Taylor shuffles across and muscles it over deep mid-wicket ropes for a maximum.
India vs New Zealand 5th T20I Live Updates: That is it. One off the last ball to third man. India win by 7 runs. They complete a 5-0 clean sweep over the Black Caps. What a historical series win for India.
Preview: After having thumped New Zealand in yet another match which went down to the Super Over for the second time in three days during the fourth T20I, the action now shifts to the Bay Oval at Mount Maunganui as Virat Kohli-led India aim for a 5-0 clean sweep.
Four wickets fell in an astonishing final over in regulation play as New Zealand, needing seven runs to win off six balls with seven wickets in hand, self-destructed and ended tied with India on 165 in the fourth match on Friday.
Colin Munro and Tim Seifert, whose half-centuries looked to have set New Zealand on course for a drought-breaking win, fought valiantly as they built a 74-run stand, but had to return to the crease for the eighth Super Over in the team's white-ball history. After the loss at Hamilton on Wednesday and now Friday's chilling repeat, New Zealand have now lost seven of those deciders.
Skipper Kane Williamson was ruled out for the fourth T20I due to a shoulder injury and Southee was assigned to lead. His absence must have been clearly felt and the hosts would hope he returns for the series concluder.
Sanju Samson’s potential role in the fifth T20I will once again be a factor for the Men in Blue after the Kerala batsman scored just eight runs in the previous T20I. Contrasting to that, Manish Pandey enjoyed a memorable outing in Wellington, having scored an unbeaten half-century.
If the visitors do decide to drop Samson, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will reunite at the top to potentially provide a firing start to the batting. Apart from that, the visitors may not look to change their match-winning combination.
Squads:
India team players: Rohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson
New Zealand team players: Kane Williamson (capt), Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Bruce, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner.
