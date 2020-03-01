Back to Firstpost
Live Updates

India vs New Zealand, Highlights, 2nd Test in Christchurch, Day 2, Full Cricket Score: Visitors lead by 97 runs in second innings at stumps

Date: Sunday, 01 March, 2020 11:39 IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Stumps

India
242/10 & 90/6 OV : (36.0) RR.(2.5)
New Zealand
235/10 OV : (73.1) RR.(3.21)

This over 36.0

  • 0(W)
  • 1
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0

batsman

Hanuma Vihari

  • 5 (12)
  • 4s X 1
  • 6s X 0

Rishabh Pant (W)

  • 1 (1)
  • 4s X 0
  • 6s X 0

bowler

Tim Southee

  • 20 (6)
  • M X 2
  • W X 1

Trent Boult

  • 12 (9)
  • M X 3
  • W X 3
Current Partnership Last Wicket

1 ( 0.5 ) R/R: 1.2

Rishabh Pant 1(1)

Hanuma Vihari 0(4)

89/6 (35.1 over)

Umesh Yadav 1 (12) SR: S.R (8.33)

b Trent Boult

India in New Zealand 2 Test Series 2020,Live Cricket Score and Updates

India vs New Zealand, Highlights, 2nd Test in Christchurch, Day 2, Full Cricket Score: Visitors lead by 97 runs in second innings at stumps

Highlights

11:38 (IST)

What a day of Test cricket we witnessed. As many as 16 wickets fell through the course of the day's play, six of which are Indian. A score of 90/6 doesn't inspire much confidence and unless Vihari and Pant conjure up a magical partnership tomorrow, their chances of levelling the two-Test series look very difficult.Can't wait to see how the day unfolds on Monday. For now, it's a goodbye from us.

Full Scorecard
11:38 (IST)

Well, India are in a spot of bother here. They have thrown away the advantage as the pendulum has swung towards New Zealand at the fag end of the day. But from New Zealand's point of view, it is good to see Boult bowling at his usual best after being off coloured in the previous few innings. India have to bat out their skins tomorrow to get close to the 200-run mark. 

Full Scorecard
11:36 (IST)

Cheteshwar Pujara dismissed by bowlers most times in Tests:

9 : Nathan Lyon
7 : James Anderson
4 : Stuart Broad, Josh Hazlewood, Ben Stokes, TRENT BOULT*

There were 16 wickets fell today - the most in a day’s play at this venue.

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
11:36 (IST)
Full Scorecard
11:34 (IST)

After 36 overs,India 90/6 ( Hanuma Vihari 5 , Rishabh Pant (W) 1)

Boult rattles the stumps with a vicious inswinger once again, this time dismissing Yadav for 1 with India losing their sixth wicket in the process. Out walks Rishabh Pant at No 8, and he gets off the mark right away with a single. A run and a wicket from the over, and that will be all for today.

India crumble to 90/6 at stumps after yet another batting collapse, with Vihari and Pant batting on 5 and 1 respectively.

Full Scorecard
11:28 (IST)

BOWLED EM! Boult hits timber once again! This time gets rid of the nightwatchman Umesh Yadav as India lose their sixth wicket with less than 100 on board. Boult thinks it's stumps and prepares to collect his belongings from the umpire, only to be told that there will be a few more deliveries bowled today. IND 89/6

Umesh b Boult 1(12)

Full Scorecard
11:27 (IST)

After 35 overs,India 89/5 ( Umesh Yadav 1 , Hanuma Vihari 5)

Four off the over, with Vihari collecting his first boundary of the innings with a well-timed cut through the point region off the fourth delivery of the over.

Full Scorecard
11:26 (IST)

What is a good target?

Full Scorecard
11:25 (IST)

FOUR! A much-needed boundary to lift the Indian spirits after the flurry of wickets. Vihari gets on top of the bounce and cuts this through point. IND 89/5

Full Scorecard
11:23 (IST)

After 34 overs,India 85/5 ( Umesh Yadav 1 , Hanuma Vihari 1)

Boult delivers a body blow to the visitors by breaching Pujara's defence with a spectacular inswinger, rattling the stumps as the latter's innings comes to an end in the 88th delivery. Vihari walks out to bat next, with India's chances of posting 200 looking bleak now.

Full Scorecard
11:19 (IST)

OUT! Pujara's undone by a beauty from Boult, as he departs after putting up a stubborn resistance that had given the visitors hope of going past the 200-mark. The ball swung back in sharply, going through the batsman's defence with Pujara attempting to block this. IND 84/5

Pujara b Boult 24(88)

Full Scorecard
11:17 (IST)

After 33 overs,India 84/4 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 24 , Umesh Yadav 1)

Pujara clips the ball down the ground off the first delivery, and without much protection in that region, Jamieson has to give the ball a lengthy chase, allowing Pujara to set off for the non-striker's end. Umesh pulls behind square to get off the mark with a single. Pujara guides the ball behind square on the leg side off the penultimate delivery, coming back for a third as Boult cuts the ball in front of the boundary to save one run. Seven from the over.

Full Scorecard
11:16 (IST)

Rahane's scratchy innings finally comes to an end. He was literally struggling out there and was troubled by the short-pitched stuff. By the way, Umesh has been promoted up the order, probably as a night watchman. But there are quite a few overs still left in the day's play.

Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance cricket writer at Hagley Oval
11:16 (IST)
Full Scorecard
11:14 (IST)

After 32 overs,India 77/4 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 18 , Umesh Yadav 0)

Boult brought back in place of Jamieson now, with the Black Caps hoping to get rid of Pujara before close of play. Leg bye off the third delivery, followed by Umesh getting an thick inside edge off the last ball that deflects the ball towards the slip cordon for a dot. Just one from the over.

Full Scorecard
11:09 (IST)

After 31 overs,India 76/4 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 18 , Umesh Yadav 0)

Rahane's resistance finally comes to an end as he chops the ball onto the furniture off a delivery that stays a touch low. Out walks nightwatchman Umesh Yadav at No 6, the visitors hoping Rahane's exit is their last dismissal for the day. Four leg-byes, a single and a wicket from the over.

Full Scorecard
11:06 (IST)

OUT! Rahane's stay at the crease finally comes to an end as he ends up chopping the ball onto his stumps! Animated celebrations for Wagner! The batsman tried to pull this towards fine leg, but got an underedge thanks to the ball staying a touch low. IND 72/4

Rahane b Wagner 9(43)

Full Scorecard
11:04 (IST)

After 30 overs,India 71/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 17 , Ajinkya Rahane 9)

Jamieson switches to a round-the-wicket angle to Rahane for his back-of-length deliveries, and it nearly yields Rahane's wicket in the last delivery, with the ball ultimately falling short of backward point. Maiden over for Jamieson.

Full Scorecard
11:02 (IST)

After 29 overs,India 71/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 17 , Ajinkya Rahane 9)

Wagner continues to direct the short stuff at Rahane, who seems to have recovered from the blow and looks determined to withstand the trial by fire that he's going through at the moment. Just one from this over.

Full Scorecard
10:56 (IST)

After 28 overs,India 70/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 17 , Ajinkya Rahane 8)

Another nastly looking blow to Rahane on the helmet by a short delivery from Jamieson, and this time India physio Nitin Patel jogs out to the centre to do a quick check up. Pujara plays out the remainder of the over without setting off for a run.

Full Scorecard
10:55 (IST)

Wagner looks very frustrated out there. Perhaps coming into the attack as the fifth bowler has hurt his ego. Also, CDG dropped an easy catching opportunity off his bowling. Maybe it's time for Kane to have a quick chat with him.

Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance cricket writer at Hagley Oval
10:55 (IST)
Full Scorecard
10:49 (IST)

After 27 overs,India 69/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 17 , Ajinkya Rahane 8)

Rahane plays another ambitious shot after that mysterious pull towards deep square-leg, this time uppercutting the ball behind point with the ball landing just short of Blundell near the boundary, allowing him to set off for a single in the meantime.

Full Scorecard
10:42 (IST)

After 26 overs,India 68/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 17 , Ajinkya Rahane 7)

Rahane gloves a back-of-length delivery from Jamieson towards the fine leg fence for a boundary off the first delivery. Jamieson then responds with a series of snorters to test the Indian No 5 batsman, with the penultimate delivery hitting him on the helmet. Five from the over.

Full Scorecard
10:38 (IST)

FOUR! Back-of-length delivery from Jamieson going down leg, Rahane gloves this wide of the keeper to collect his first boundary. IND 67/3

Full Scorecard
10:37 (IST)

After 25 overs,India 63/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 17 , Ajinkya Rahane 3)

DROPPED! Rahane goes for a suicidal pull towards deep square-leg off a back-of-length delivery from Wagner, only for CdG to spill the chance while putting in a slide near the boundary rope. His teammates are in a state of disbelief after that drop, given his sharp fielding skills. Just two from this over.

Full Scorecard
10:34 (IST)

After 24 overs,India 61/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 17 , Ajinkya Rahane 2)

Jamieson's back in the attack, replacing de Grandhomme. A leg bye is all that's added to the Indian total in this over, with their lead now worth 68.

Full Scorecard
10:29 (IST)

After 23 overs,India 60/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 17 , Ajinkya Rahane 2)

Pujara and Rahane rotate the strike between themselves while Wagner continues to bowl a series of testing deliveries, including the odd bouncer or two, with three singles coming from this over.

Full Scorecard
10:24 (IST)

After 22 overs,India 57/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 15 , Ajinkya Rahane 1)

Rahane opens his account with a single off the first delivery after tapping the ball towards midwicket. Williamson's dive near mid off in the second delivery restricts Pujara to just a single. Two from the over.

Full Scorecard
10:21 (IST)

After 21 overs,India 55/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 14 , Ajinkya Rahane 0)

Wagner's brought in place of Jamieson now, and we can expect both Pujara and Rahane to be tested by a few short-pitched deliveries. Latham's at short leg, and he gets a tough chance in just the second delivery that ultimately goes begging, giving Pujara a reprieve on 14. Starts off with a maiden.

Full Scorecard
10:18 (IST)

After 20 overs,India 55/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 14 , Ajinkya Rahane 0)

Back-to-back maidens for de Grandhomme, with Rahane yet to get off the mark after facing 11 deliveries in his innings so far. India lead by 62 runs so far.

Full Scorecard
10:15 (IST)

‪Lowest average in a Test series for Virat Kohli: (2+ matches)‬

‪9.20 v Aus, 2017, India ‬
‪9.50 v NZ, 2020, New Zealand*‬
‪13.40 v Eng, 2014, England‬

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
10:15 (IST)
Full Scorecard
10:15 (IST)

After 19 overs,India 55/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 14 , Ajinkya Rahane 0)

Pujara collects his second boundary of the innings with a drive down the ground past the diving mid off fielder to move to 14. Another 20 overs to be bowled in the day.

Full Scorecard
10:14 (IST)

There you go. CDG removes the big man. What a terrific bowler he is on these conditions! With nagging line and length, he tests both edges of the batsman. Slight lapse in concentration and he will get you. With four front-line pacers, he is the ideal back-up bowler to have for any captain.

Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance cricket writer at Hagley Oval
10:14 (IST)
Full Scorecard
10:11 (IST)

FOUR! Driven down the ground by Pujara, beating the mid off fielder diving to his right. IND 55/3

Full Scorecard
10:10 (IST)

After 18 overs,India 51/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 10 , Ajinkya Rahane 0)

It's a wicket-maiden for CdG as the all-rounder beats Kohli's inside edge and hits him on the front pad bang in front of middle to trap him leg-before for 14. Rahane's the next man in, and suddenly the prospect of going past 200 looks like a massive challenge.

Full Scorecard
10:09 (IST)

Least runs scored by Virat Kohli on a tour where he played in all the three formats:‬

‪218, New Zealand, 2020*‬
‪254, England, 2014

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
10:09 (IST)
Full Scorecard
10:06 (IST)

OUT! Kohli's gone and the Black Caps definitely are on top at the moment! The ball nips back a tad and hits Kohli on the front pad bang in front of middle! And his tour of New Zealand ends in disappointment. Kohli decides against reviewing it on this occasion, given how apparent it was. IND 51/3

Kohli lbw de Grandhomme 14(30)

Full Scorecard
10:05 (IST)

After 17 overs,India 51/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 10 , Virat Kohli (C) 14)

Pujara sends Kohli back to the non-striker's end after working the ball towards mid on off the first delivery. Thereafter, it's mostly a series of leaves outside off as Jamieson walks away with his first maiden.

Full Scorecard
10:04 (IST)

Virat Kohli is shaping up well in this knock so far. After a few play and misses against Boult, a few crispy drives must have given him a lot of confidence. Unlike a few previous occasions, this time he is looking much more settled at the crease. Important innings this is for him and his team in the context of this series. 

Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance cricket writer at Hagley Oval
10:04 (IST)
Full Scorecard
10:00 (IST)

After 16 overs,India 51/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 10 , Virat Kohli (C) 14)

Pujara works the ball behind square for a single off the first delivery of the over. Kohli plays a few drives down the ground, but is unable to set off for the non-striker's end thanks to some watertight fielding by the hosts.

Full Scorecard
09:58 (IST)

After 15 overs,India 50/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 9 , Virat Kohli (C) 14)

Kohli gets away with a loose shot in this over, his half-hearted uppercut sending the ball high in the air, landing near the vacant third man region, which brings up the fifty for the visitors. Given the delicacy of the situation, the Indian captain will hope to be a lot more careful going ahead.

Full Scorecard
09:54 (IST)

After 14 overs,India 48/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 9 , Virat Kohli (C) 12)

Change from both ends now, as Williamson brings De Grandhomme into the attack in place of Boult. The all-rounder starts his day with a maiden.

Full Scorecard
09:47 (IST)

After 13 overs,India 48/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 9 , Virat Kohli (C) 12)

First bowling change of the innings, with Kyle Jamieson coming into the attack in place of Tim Southee. He gets off to an expensive start however, conceding two boundaries to Kohli off the first four balls. Time for the players to have a drink now.

Full Scorecard
09:46 (IST)

FOUR! Another boundary for the Indian captain in Jamieson's first over of the day, this time playing with soft hands while keeping the ball low to place it wide of third slip. IND 48/2

Full Scorecard
09:45 (IST)

FOUR! Kohli steers the full, wide delivery from Jamieson through point to collect the second boundary of his innings, beating the fielder diving to his right. IND 44/2

Full Scorecard
09:43 (IST)

After 12 overs,India 40/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 9 , Virat Kohli (C) 4)

Boult bowls out his second maiden of the innings, with Pujara decide to poke the ball around sans the intent to score a run.

Full Scorecard
09:39 (IST)

After 11 overs,India 40/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 9 , Virat Kohli (C) 4)

The Indian skipper gets off the mark in style with a delicious drive through the midwicket region off the penultimate delivery of the over to get off the mark off the 11th delivery that he faces.

Full Scorecard
09:38 (IST)

FOUR! Superbly-timed on-drive by Kohli off Southee, maintaining perfect balance while leaning forward and playing on the up. IND 40/2

Full Scorecard
09:35 (IST)

After 10 overs,India 35/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 8 , Virat Kohli (C) 0)

Boult maintains an attacking line while bowling to Kohli, the ball whistling past his outside edge on a couple of occasions. The left-arm pacer though, sprays one down the leg side off the final delivery, the ball beating the diving keeper to run away for four byes.

Full Scorecard
09:32 (IST)

So the short-ball strategy has worked for the Kiwis straightway. Shaw was probably expecting the surprise delivery from Boult but not from Southee and clearly he was late on that hook shot. Meanwhile, at the other end, for Boult they have already placed a short square leg at a catching position. So, more of those bumpers are on their way I guess.

Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance cricket writer at Hagley Oval
09:32 (IST)
Full Scorecard
09:31 (IST)

After 9 overs,India 31/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 8 , Virat Kohli (C) 0)

Another major blow for the Indians as attacking opening batsman Shaw departs after getting into a tangle, lobbing the ball to Latham in the slips to depart for 14. Pujara meanwhile, collects a streaky boundary four balls later. Kohli at the crease now, and he has one final shot to collect a tall score in this tour.

Full Scorecard
09:29 (IST)

FOUR! Streaky boundary for Pujara, the ball flying between second slip and gully on this occasion. IND 31/2

Full Scorecard
Latest Updates, 2nd Test, Day 2 India vs New Zealand: Boult rattles the stumps with a vicious inswinger once again, this time dismissing Yadav for 1 with India losing their sixth wicket in the process. Out walks Rishabh Pant at No 8, and he gets off the mark right away with a single. A run and a wicket from the over, and that will be all for today.India crumble to 90/6 at stumps after yet another batting collapse, with Vihari and Pant batting on 5 and 1 respectively.

Day 1 report: Jamieson took five for 45 as New Zealand dismissed India for 242 after tea on day one of the second and final Test on Saturday before consolidating their advantage by reaching the close of play on 63 without loss.

Playing only his second Test after making his debut in the 10-wicket victory in Wellington last week, the tall right-armer wreaked havoc in India’s lower order as the tourists lost their last five wickets for 45 runs after the second break.

Jamieson, enjoying some of the luck that had evaded him earlier in the day, claimed four of those wickets after starting with Cheteshwar Pujara, who had threatened to guide the tourists to a more than competitive total.

Pujara, picking his shots with the care of a player who knew how important his innings would be, ground out a 25th test half century and enjoyed a partnership of 81 with Hanuma Vihari that had India looking comfortable at 194-4 just before tea.

Vihari gloved behind for 55 to bring up the break, however, and Pujara was gone for 54 two overs after the resumption when he abandoned his circumspection and skied an attempted hook that wicketkeeper BJ Watling took with ease.

“It was a wrong time to get out obviously, just before tea,” Vihari told reporters. “I was batting positively, I thought I played one shot too many.

“But that’s the name of the game, sometimes it goes your way and sometimes it doesn’t.”

Jamieson then removed Rishabh Pant, Umesh Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja in short order and left Trent Boult to mop up the final wicket by bowling Mohammed Shami for 12.

“It’s a pretty special feeling,” Jamieson said after carrying the ball off the field.

“I think as a bowling unit we did so well and I was lucky to grab a few. At one stage I thought they were probably going to get a few more, (the wicket) wasn’t doing quite as much as it did in Wellington, so to keep them to 240 is pretty good.”

The day started poorly for the tourists when New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and sent his five-pronged seam attack out to bowl on a green track.

Opener Prithvi Shaw provided the first bright moments of the day for the Indian supporters with a quickfire half century in the rain-delayed first session that presented a stark contrast to what was to come from Pujara.

Jamieson dismissed the 20-year-old caught behind for 54, though, and his opening partner Mayank Agarwal (7) was also sent back before the first break.

Skipper Virat Kohli’s batting woes continued as he was trapped plumb in front by Tim Southee for three from the first ball he faced after lunch to take his tally to a paltry 24 from his three innings in the series.

New Zealand openers Tom Latham, who was unbeaten on 27, and Tom Blundell (29 not out) successfully negotiated 23 overs until stumps and will resume on Sunday looking to cut deep into India’s 179-run lead.

India team players: Prithvi ShawMayank AgarwalCheteshwar PujaraShubman GillHanuma VihariAjinkya RahaneRishabh PantWriddhiman SahaVirat Kohli(c)Ravindra JadejaRavichandran AshwinMohammed ShamiJasprit BumrahNavdeep SainiUmesh Yadav

New Zealand team players: Kane WilliamsonTom LathamRoss TaylorBJ Watling,  Colin de GrandhommeDaryl MitchellTom BlundellHenry NichollsKyle JamiesonAjaz PatelTim SoutheeTrent BoultNeil Wagner

With inputs from Reuters

Updated Date: Mar 01, 2020

Tags : #Black Caps #Cricket #India #India vs New Zealand #Indian Cricket Team #Kane Williamson #Kyle Jamieson #Mohammed Shami #New Zealand #New Zealand Cricket Team #New Zealand vs India #New Zealand vs India 2020 #Sports #Team India #Tim Southee #Virat Kohli

