-
liveIND90/6 & 242/10 (36.0 ovr) R/R : 2.50NZ235/10 (73.1 ovr) R/R : 3.21Stumps
-
liveTHA80/8 (19.0 ovr) R/R : 4.21MALYet to BatPlay in Progress
-
liveBAN59/0 (12.2 ovr) R/R : 4.84ZIMYet to BatPlay in Progress
-
liveENGW0/0 (0.0 ovr) R/R : 0.00WIWYet to Bat
-
upcomingSLWI
venuePallekele International Cricket Stadium, KandyMar 1st, 2020, 02:30 PM IST
-
upcomingBANZIM
venueSylhet International Cricket Stadium, SylhetMar 3rd, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
-
upcomingSAAUS
venueMangaung Oval, BloemfonteinMar 4th, 2020, 04:30 PM IST
-
upcomingENGWWIW
venueSydney Showground Stadium, SydneyMar 1st, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
-
upcomingSLWBANW
venueJunction Oval, MelbourneMar 2nd, 2020, 05:30 AM IST
-
upcomingAUSWNZW
venueJunction Oval, MelbourneMar 2nd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
-
upcomingPAKWTHAW
venueSydney Showground Stadium, SydneyMar 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
-
upcomingENGWI
venueThe Kent County Cricket Ground, New Beckenham, BeckenhamAug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
-
upcomingENGWI
venueThe Kent County Cricket Ground, New Beckenham, BeckenhamAug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
-
upcomingENGWI
venueThe Kent County Cricket Ground, New Beckenham, BeckenhamAug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
-
resultsSAW136/6 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 6.80PAKW119/5 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 5.95South Africa Women beat Pakistan Women by 17 runs
-
resultsSLW113/9 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 5.65INDW116/3 (14.4 ovr) R/R: 8.06India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 wickets
-
resultsNZW91/10 (18.2 ovr) R/R: 5.00BANW74/10 (19.5 ovr) R/R: 3.79New Zealand Women beat Bangladesh Women by 17 runs
-
resultsENGW158/7 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 7.90PAKW116/10 (19.4 ovr) R/R: 5.98England Women beat Pakistan Women by 42 runs
-
resultsHK154/6 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 7.70NEP111/10 (18.1 ovr) R/R: 6.13Hong Kong beat Nepal by 43 runs
-
resultsSA291/7 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 5.82AUS217/10 (45.1 ovr) R/R: 4.81South Africa beat Australia by 74 runs
-
resultsMAL154/6 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 7.70NEP132/10 (19.5 ovr) R/R: 6.77Malaysia beat Nepal by 22 runs
-
resultsAUS193/5 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 9.65SA96/10 (15.3 ovr) R/R: 6.27Australia beat South Africa by 97 runs
Live Updates
India vs New Zealand, Highlights, 2nd Test in Christchurch, Day 2, Full Cricket Score: Visitors lead by 97 runs in second innings at stumps
Date: Sunday, 01 March, 2020 11:39 IST
Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch
Stumps
This over 36.0
- 0(W)
- 1
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
batsman
- 5 (12)
- 4s X 1
- 6s X 0
- 1 (1)
- 4s X 0
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 20 (6)
- M X 2
- W X 1
- 12 (9)
- M X 3
- W X 3
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
1 ( 0.5 ) R/R: 1.2
Rishabh Pant 1(1)
Hanuma Vihari 0(4)
|
89/6 (35.1 over)
Umesh Yadav 1 (12) SR: S.R (8.33)
b Trent Boult
India in New Zealand 2 Test Series 2020,Live Cricket Score and Updates
Highlights
-
11:28 (IST)
BOWLED EM! Boult hits timber once again! This time gets rid of the nightwatchman Umesh Yadav as India lose their sixth wicket with less than 100 on board. Boult thinks it's stumps and prepares to collect his belongings from the umpire, only to be told that there will be a few more deliveries bowled today. IND 89/6
Umesh b Boult 1(12)
-
11:19 (IST)
OUT! Pujara's undone by a beauty from Boult, as he departs after putting up a stubborn resistance that had given the visitors hope of going past the 200-mark. The ball swung back in sharply, going through the batsman's defence with Pujara attempting to block this. IND 84/5
Pujara b Boult 24(88)
-
11:06 (IST)
OUT! Rahane's stay at the crease finally comes to an end as he ends up chopping the ball onto his stumps! Animated celebrations for Wagner! The batsman tried to pull this towards fine leg, but got an underedge thanks to the ball staying a touch low. IND 72/4
Rahane b Wagner 9(43)
-
10:06 (IST)
OUT! Kohli's gone and the Black Caps definitely are on top at the moment! The ball nips back a tad and hits Kohli on the front pad bang in front of middle! And his tour of New Zealand ends in disappointment. Kohli decides against reviewing it on this occasion, given how apparent it was. IND 51/3
Kohli lbw de Grandhomme 14(30)
-
09:26 (IST)
OUT! Shaw gets into a tangle while fending a short delivery from Southee, and ends up lobbing the ball over to Latham in the slip cordon. IND 26/2
Shaw c Latham b Southee 14(24)
-
08:58 (IST)
OUT! Agarwal is left disappointed yet again, getting undone by a sharp inswinger that raps him on the backpad right in front of the off stump. Boult strikes in his first over! IND 8/1
Agarwal lbw Boult 3(6)
-
08:32 (IST)
OUT! Jamieson falls for 49, has been denied a fifty. Shami banged it short and Jamieson pulled but failed to connect, Pant takes a spectacular running catch at short fine leg. NZ bowled for 235 runs. Jamieson c Pant b Shami 49(63).
NZ trail by 7 runs. And that's Tea on Day 2 as well. On the other side of this 20-minute break, India will come out to bat and build the lead for NZ.
-
08:22 (IST)
OUT! Wait, that is an extraordinary catch. Almost a Superman! Wagner pulled and Jadeja standing at deep square leg, jumped just in time to take a blinder. Wagner stood there in shock, in complete disbelief. India finally get their ninth wicket. Wagner c Jadeja b Shami 21(41)
-
08:19 (IST)
FOUR! Shami is short and wide and Wagner cuts it hard for four runs. That also brings up fifty-run stand for the ninth wicket between Jamieson and Wagner.
-
08:06 (IST)
After 68 overs,New Zealand 205/8 ( Kyle Jamieson 37 , Neil Wagner 4)
New Zealand now trail by only 37 runs and they have now surpassed the 200 run mark. Jamieson has made sure that despite the big guns back in the hut, he hung around and not only defend but score briskly as well.
-
07:34 (IST)
OUT! CDG has been done in by a superb delivery from Jadeja. Pitched on off middle stump channel and straightens, leaves CDG startled, hits the top of off stump. NZ lose their eighth wicket. de Grandhomme b Jadeja 26(44)
-
06:55 (IST)
OUT! Second wicket in the over, two wickets in three balls in fact. Bumrah gets another one, length ball, takes the edge of Southee's bat and Pant completes a safe catch behind the stumps. NZ lose their seventh wicket. Southee c Pant b Bumrah 0(2)
-
06:53 (IST)
OUT! Watling goes for a duck. He took 15 balls to settle in and then lost his focus, got a over-pitched delivery and wanted to hit it through point but found Jadeja placed there who took a safe catch. Watling c Jadeja b Bumrah 0(16)
-
05:48 (IST)
OUT! What a catch by the Indian skipper, and what a morning the visitors are having so far as the Black Caps lose their fifth wicket. Nicholls edges this, and Kohli collects a low one at second slip, the dismissal ultimately requiring a second look from TV umpire Aleem Dar before the final confirmation. NZ 133/5
Nicholls c Kohli b Shami 14(27)
-
05:38 (IST)
OUT! What a delivery from Shami to get rid of the dangerous-looking Latham, who looked to leave this one alone without accounting for the extra deviation the ball finally underwent to hit the off pole. First wicket for Shami this morning, and boy what a special one it is! NZ 130/4
Latham b Shami 52(122)
-
05:36 (IST)
Fifty up for Tom Latham off 119 balls! The opening batsman brings up the milestone with three runs off the first delivery of the 44th over. Has been a resilient stay so far for the left-handed batsman, who needs a bit of support at the other end if the Black Caps are to get a big lead today. NZ 127/3
-
05:15 (IST)
OUT! A lapse of concentration results in Taylor's innings coming to an end earlier than what the Black Caps veteran would've liked. Taylor skipped forward for a heave, but ends up skieing it towards point, where Umesh Yadav tumbles to complete a fine catch. A dangerous-looking partnership has been broken. NZ 109/3
Taylor c Umesh b Jadeja 15(37)
-
04:24 (IST)
OUT! Bumrah gets Williamson, and India are on top with two quick dismissals! Superb line from the pacer, the ball nipping away and getting the outside edge to eventually land safely in the keeper's gloves. Kohli can barely contain his emotions after the dismissal of his New Zealand counterpart. NZ 69/2
Williamson c Pant b Bumrah 3(8)
-
04:11 (IST)
OUT! Umesh Yadav finally gets the breakthrough that the Indians were looking for yesterday, doing so in just his second over of the day by trapping Blundell leg-before. The batsman goes upstairs, and gets 'Umpire's Call' on impact, thereby saving New Zealand their review. NZ 66/1
Blundell lbw Yadav 30(77)
-
03:00 (IST)
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Day two of the second Test between hosts New Zealand and India at Christchurch's Hagley Oval. After fifties from Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari led India to 242, the visitors find themselves in a desperate need for a breakthrough with New Zealand having scored 63-0 in reply, trailing by 179 runs. We will bring you all the updates from the match as we build up towards an exciting cricketing Sunday. Stay tuned!
What a day of Test cricket we witnessed. As many as 16 wickets fell through the course of the day's play, six of which are Indian. A score of 90/6 doesn't inspire much confidence and unless Vihari and Pant conjure up a magical partnership tomorrow, their chances of levelling the two-Test series look very difficult.Can't wait to see how the day unfolds on Monday. For now, it's a goodbye from us.
Well, India are in a spot of bother here. They have thrown away the advantage as the pendulum has swung towards New Zealand at the fag end of the day. But from New Zealand's point of view, it is good to see Boult bowling at his usual best after being off coloured in the previous few innings. India have to bat out their skins tomorrow to get close to the 200-run mark.
After 36 overs,India 90/6 ( Hanuma Vihari 5 , Rishabh Pant (W) 1)
Boult rattles the stumps with a vicious inswinger once again, this time dismissing Yadav for 1 with India losing their sixth wicket in the process. Out walks Rishabh Pant at No 8, and he gets off the mark right away with a single. A run and a wicket from the over, and that will be all for today.
India crumble to 90/6 at stumps after yet another batting collapse, with Vihari and Pant batting on 5 and 1 respectively.
BOWLED EM! Boult hits timber once again! This time gets rid of the nightwatchman Umesh Yadav as India lose their sixth wicket with less than 100 on board. Boult thinks it's stumps and prepares to collect his belongings from the umpire, only to be told that there will be a few more deliveries bowled today. IND 89/6
Umesh b Boult 1(12)
After 35 overs,India 89/5 ( Umesh Yadav 1 , Hanuma Vihari 5)
Four off the over, with Vihari collecting his first boundary of the innings with a well-timed cut through the point region off the fourth delivery of the over.
What is a good target?
200 should be the first target. Vihari, Rishabh and Jadeja should believe they can change the game. But this New Zealand attack is relentless— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 1, 2020
FOUR! A much-needed boundary to lift the Indian spirits after the flurry of wickets. Vihari gets on top of the bounce and cuts this through point. IND 89/5
After 34 overs,India 85/5 ( Umesh Yadav 1 , Hanuma Vihari 1)
Boult delivers a body blow to the visitors by breaching Pujara's defence with a spectacular inswinger, rattling the stumps as the latter's innings comes to an end in the 88th delivery. Vihari walks out to bat next, with India's chances of posting 200 looking bleak now.
OUT! Pujara's undone by a beauty from Boult, as he departs after putting up a stubborn resistance that had given the visitors hope of going past the 200-mark. The ball swung back in sharply, going through the batsman's defence with Pujara attempting to block this. IND 84/5
Pujara b Boult 24(88)
After 33 overs,India 84/4 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 24 , Umesh Yadav 1)
Pujara clips the ball down the ground off the first delivery, and without much protection in that region, Jamieson has to give the ball a lengthy chase, allowing Pujara to set off for the non-striker's end. Umesh pulls behind square to get off the mark with a single. Pujara guides the ball behind square on the leg side off the penultimate delivery, coming back for a third as Boult cuts the ball in front of the boundary to save one run. Seven from the over.
Rahane's scratchy innings finally comes to an end. He was literally struggling out there and was troubled by the short-pitched stuff. By the way, Umesh has been promoted up the order, probably as a night watchman. But there are quite a few overs still left in the day's play.
After 32 overs,India 77/4 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 18 , Umesh Yadav 0)
Boult brought back in place of Jamieson now, with the Black Caps hoping to get rid of Pujara before close of play. Leg bye off the third delivery, followed by Umesh getting an thick inside edge off the last ball that deflects the ball towards the slip cordon for a dot. Just one from the over.
After 31 overs,India 76/4 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 18 , Umesh Yadav 0)
Rahane's resistance finally comes to an end as he chops the ball onto the furniture off a delivery that stays a touch low. Out walks nightwatchman Umesh Yadav at No 6, the visitors hoping Rahane's exit is their last dismissal for the day. Four leg-byes, a single and a wicket from the over.
OUT! Rahane's stay at the crease finally comes to an end as he ends up chopping the ball onto his stumps! Animated celebrations for Wagner! The batsman tried to pull this towards fine leg, but got an underedge thanks to the ball staying a touch low. IND 72/4
Rahane b Wagner 9(43)
After 30 overs,India 71/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 17 , Ajinkya Rahane 9)
Jamieson switches to a round-the-wicket angle to Rahane for his back-of-length deliveries, and it nearly yields Rahane's wicket in the last delivery, with the ball ultimately falling short of backward point. Maiden over for Jamieson.
After 29 overs,India 71/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 17 , Ajinkya Rahane 9)
Wagner continues to direct the short stuff at Rahane, who seems to have recovered from the blow and looks determined to withstand the trial by fire that he's going through at the moment. Just one from this over.
After 28 overs,India 70/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 17 , Ajinkya Rahane 8)
Another nastly looking blow to Rahane on the helmet by a short delivery from Jamieson, and this time India physio Nitin Patel jogs out to the centre to do a quick check up. Pujara plays out the remainder of the over without setting off for a run.
After 27 overs,India 69/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 17 , Ajinkya Rahane 8)
Rahane plays another ambitious shot after that mysterious pull towards deep square-leg, this time uppercutting the ball behind point with the ball landing just short of Blundell near the boundary, allowing him to set off for a single in the meantime.
After 26 overs,India 68/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 17 , Ajinkya Rahane 7)
Rahane gloves a back-of-length delivery from Jamieson towards the fine leg fence for a boundary off the first delivery. Jamieson then responds with a series of snorters to test the Indian No 5 batsman, with the penultimate delivery hitting him on the helmet. Five from the over.
FOUR! Back-of-length delivery from Jamieson going down leg, Rahane gloves this wide of the keeper to collect his first boundary. IND 67/3
After 25 overs,India 63/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 17 , Ajinkya Rahane 3)
DROPPED! Rahane goes for a suicidal pull towards deep square-leg off a back-of-length delivery from Wagner, only for CdG to spill the chance while putting in a slide near the boundary rope. His teammates are in a state of disbelief after that drop, given his sharp fielding skills. Just two from this over.
After 24 overs,India 61/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 17 , Ajinkya Rahane 2)
Jamieson's back in the attack, replacing de Grandhomme. A leg bye is all that's added to the Indian total in this over, with their lead now worth 68.
After 23 overs,India 60/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 17 , Ajinkya Rahane 2)
Pujara and Rahane rotate the strike between themselves while Wagner continues to bowl a series of testing deliveries, including the odd bouncer or two, with three singles coming from this over.
After 22 overs,India 57/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 15 , Ajinkya Rahane 1)
Rahane opens his account with a single off the first delivery after tapping the ball towards midwicket. Williamson's dive near mid off in the second delivery restricts Pujara to just a single. Two from the over.
After 21 overs,India 55/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 14 , Ajinkya Rahane 0)
Wagner's brought in place of Jamieson now, and we can expect both Pujara and Rahane to be tested by a few short-pitched deliveries. Latham's at short leg, and he gets a tough chance in just the second delivery that ultimately goes begging, giving Pujara a reprieve on 14. Starts off with a maiden.
After 20 overs,India 55/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 14 , Ajinkya Rahane 0)
Back-to-back maidens for de Grandhomme, with Rahane yet to get off the mark after facing 11 deliveries in his innings so far. India lead by 62 runs so far.
After 19 overs,India 55/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 14 , Ajinkya Rahane 0)
Pujara collects his second boundary of the innings with a drive down the ground past the diving mid off fielder to move to 14. Another 20 overs to be bowled in the day.
There you go. CDG removes the big man. What a terrific bowler he is on these conditions! With nagging line and length, he tests both edges of the batsman. Slight lapse in concentration and he will get you. With four front-line pacers, he is the ideal back-up bowler to have for any captain.
FOUR! Driven down the ground by Pujara, beating the mid off fielder diving to his right. IND 55/3
After 18 overs,India 51/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 10 , Ajinkya Rahane 0)
It's a wicket-maiden for CdG as the all-rounder beats Kohli's inside edge and hits him on the front pad bang in front of middle to trap him leg-before for 14. Rahane's the next man in, and suddenly the prospect of going past 200 looks like a massive challenge.
OUT! Kohli's gone and the Black Caps definitely are on top at the moment! The ball nips back a tad and hits Kohli on the front pad bang in front of middle! And his tour of New Zealand ends in disappointment. Kohli decides against reviewing it on this occasion, given how apparent it was. IND 51/3
Kohli lbw de Grandhomme 14(30)
After 17 overs,India 51/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 10 , Virat Kohli (C) 14)
Pujara sends Kohli back to the non-striker's end after working the ball towards mid on off the first delivery. Thereafter, it's mostly a series of leaves outside off as Jamieson walks away with his first maiden.
Virat Kohli is shaping up well in this knock so far. After a few play and misses against Boult, a few crispy drives must have given him a lot of confidence. Unlike a few previous occasions, this time he is looking much more settled at the crease. Important innings this is for him and his team in the context of this series.
After 16 overs,India 51/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 10 , Virat Kohli (C) 14)
Pujara works the ball behind square for a single off the first delivery of the over. Kohli plays a few drives down the ground, but is unable to set off for the non-striker's end thanks to some watertight fielding by the hosts.
After 15 overs,India 50/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 9 , Virat Kohli (C) 14)
Kohli gets away with a loose shot in this over, his half-hearted uppercut sending the ball high in the air, landing near the vacant third man region, which brings up the fifty for the visitors. Given the delicacy of the situation, the Indian captain will hope to be a lot more careful going ahead.
After 14 overs,India 48/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 9 , Virat Kohli (C) 12)
Change from both ends now, as Williamson brings De Grandhomme into the attack in place of Boult. The all-rounder starts his day with a maiden.
After 13 overs,India 48/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 9 , Virat Kohli (C) 12)
First bowling change of the innings, with Kyle Jamieson coming into the attack in place of Tim Southee. He gets off to an expensive start however, conceding two boundaries to Kohli off the first four balls. Time for the players to have a drink now.
FOUR! Another boundary for the Indian captain in Jamieson's first over of the day, this time playing with soft hands while keeping the ball low to place it wide of third slip. IND 48/2
FOUR! Kohli steers the full, wide delivery from Jamieson through point to collect the second boundary of his innings, beating the fielder diving to his right. IND 44/2
After 12 overs,India 40/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 9 , Virat Kohli (C) 4)
Boult bowls out his second maiden of the innings, with Pujara decide to poke the ball around sans the intent to score a run.
After 11 overs,India 40/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 9 , Virat Kohli (C) 4)
The Indian skipper gets off the mark in style with a delicious drive through the midwicket region off the penultimate delivery of the over to get off the mark off the 11th delivery that he faces.
FOUR! Superbly-timed on-drive by Kohli off Southee, maintaining perfect balance while leaning forward and playing on the up. IND 40/2
After 10 overs,India 35/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 8 , Virat Kohli (C) 0)
Boult maintains an attacking line while bowling to Kohli, the ball whistling past his outside edge on a couple of occasions. The left-arm pacer though, sprays one down the leg side off the final delivery, the ball beating the diving keeper to run away for four byes.
So the short-ball strategy has worked for the Kiwis straightway. Shaw was probably expecting the surprise delivery from Boult but not from Southee and clearly he was late on that hook shot. Meanwhile, at the other end, for Boult they have already placed a short square leg at a catching position. So, more of those bumpers are on their way I guess.
After 9 overs,India 31/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 8 , Virat Kohli (C) 0)
Another major blow for the Indians as attacking opening batsman Shaw departs after getting into a tangle, lobbing the ball to Latham in the slips to depart for 14. Pujara meanwhile, collects a streaky boundary four balls later. Kohli at the crease now, and he has one final shot to collect a tall score in this tour.
Latest Updates, 2nd Test, Day 2 India vs New Zealand: Boult rattles the stumps with a vicious inswinger once again, this time dismissing Yadav for 1 with India losing their sixth wicket in the process. Out walks Rishabh Pant at No 8, and he gets off the mark right away with a single. A run and a wicket from the over, and that will be all for today.India crumble to 90/6 at stumps after yet another batting collapse, with Vihari and Pant batting on 5 and 1 respectively.
Day 1 report: Jamieson took five for 45 as New Zealand dismissed India for 242 after tea on day one of the second and final Test on Saturday before consolidating their advantage by reaching the close of play on 63 without loss.
Playing only his second Test after making his debut in the 10-wicket victory in Wellington last week, the tall right-armer wreaked havoc in India’s lower order as the tourists lost their last five wickets for 45 runs after the second break.
Jamieson, enjoying some of the luck that had evaded him earlier in the day, claimed four of those wickets after starting with Cheteshwar Pujara, who had threatened to guide the tourists to a more than competitive total.
Pujara, picking his shots with the care of a player who knew how important his innings would be, ground out a 25th test half century and enjoyed a partnership of 81 with Hanuma Vihari that had India looking comfortable at 194-4 just before tea.
Vihari gloved behind for 55 to bring up the break, however, and Pujara was gone for 54 two overs after the resumption when he abandoned his circumspection and skied an attempted hook that wicketkeeper BJ Watling took with ease.
“It was a wrong time to get out obviously, just before tea,” Vihari told reporters. “I was batting positively, I thought I played one shot too many.
“But that’s the name of the game, sometimes it goes your way and sometimes it doesn’t.”
Jamieson then removed Rishabh Pant, Umesh Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja in short order and left Trent Boult to mop up the final wicket by bowling Mohammed Shami for 12.
“It’s a pretty special feeling,” Jamieson said after carrying the ball off the field.
“I think as a bowling unit we did so well and I was lucky to grab a few. At one stage I thought they were probably going to get a few more, (the wicket) wasn’t doing quite as much as it did in Wellington, so to keep them to 240 is pretty good.”
The day started poorly for the tourists when New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and sent his five-pronged seam attack out to bowl on a green track.
Opener Prithvi Shaw provided the first bright moments of the day for the Indian supporters with a quickfire half century in the rain-delayed first session that presented a stark contrast to what was to come from Pujara.
Jamieson dismissed the 20-year-old caught behind for 54, though, and his opening partner Mayank Agarwal (7) was also sent back before the first break.
Skipper Virat Kohli’s batting woes continued as he was trapped plumb in front by Tim Southee for three from the first ball he faced after lunch to take his tally to a paltry 24 from his three innings in the series.
New Zealand openers Tom Latham, who was unbeaten on 27, and Tom Blundell (29 not out) successfully negotiated 23 overs until stumps and will resume on Sunday looking to cut deep into India’s 179-run lead.
India team players: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Kohli(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav
New Zealand team players: Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Ross Taylor, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Henry Nicholls, Kyle Jamieson, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner
With inputs from Reuters
Updated Date: