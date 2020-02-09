India vs New Zealand: Hamish Bennett hails Tim Southee's leadership, commitment for bowling 10 overs despite sickness in second ODI
New Zealand pacer Hamish Bennett says Tim Southee showed exemplary leadership qualities when he played through pain and discomfort during the second ODI against India.
- Bangladesh in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2020 PAK Vs BAN Live Now
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 NEP Vs OMA Live Now
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK Vs NZ Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI Vs AUS Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NZ Vs BAN Bangladesh Under-19 beat New Zealand Under-19 by 6 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA Vs AFG Afghanistan Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 5 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs PAK India Under-19 beat Pakistan Under-19 by 10 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL Vs ENG England Under-19 beat Sri Lanka Under-19 by 152 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AUS Vs AFG Australia Under-19 beat Afghanistan Under-19 by 4 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SCO Vs ZIM Zimbabwe Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 172 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI Vs SA West Indies Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 4 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NIG Vs JPN Nigeria Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 UAE Vs CAN Canada Under-19 beat United Arab Emirates Under-19 by 4 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AFG Vs PAK Pakistan Under-19 beat Afghanistan Under-19 by 6 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG Vs ZIM England Under-19 beat Zimbabwe Under-19 by 75 runs
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 5 T20 International Series, 2020 NZW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat New Zealand Women by 5 wickets
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 AUSW Vs ENGW Australia Women beat England Women by 16 runs
- Germany Women in Oman, 4 T20I Series, 2020 OMAW Vs GERW Germany Women beat Oman Women by 23 runs
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 AUSW Vs INDW India Women beat Australia Women by 7 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 NEP Vs USA Nepal beat USA by 35 runs
- India in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND New Zealand beat India by 22 runs
- England in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SA Vs ENG Match Abandoned
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 OMA Vs USA Oman beat USA by 6 wickets
- England in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SA vs ENG - Feb 9th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Feb 11th, 2020, 07:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 5 T20 International Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Feb 10th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 AUSW vs INDW - Feb 12th, 2020, 08:10 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 5 T20 International Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Feb 13th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND vs BAN - Feb 9th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, Only Youth T20 International Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 22nd, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Narayan Gaikwad's quiet crusade: A Maharashtrian farmer is ceaselessly raising awareness about CAA, NRC
-
Delhi Assembly election sees 61.18% voter turnout; Mustafabad, Seelampur and Gokalpur seats record highest figures
-
'No one can escape death': Thai soldier shot dead 16 hours after going on shooting rampage inside mall, killing 21, injuring 42
-
Davesh Soneji on Indian classical dance, working with hereditary artists: 'We need a new, radical epistemology and political grammar'
-
FIH Pro League 2020: Disciplined, determined India deliver stunning blow to world No 1 Belgium as team's ascendancy extends
-
In Nepal, locals along Mahakali river deprived of livelihoods as contractors take over, laws flouted
-
Oscars 2020 all you need to know: Where and when to watch, nominees, peformances
-
Karnataka child rights body pulls up Bidar cops for creating 'atmosphere of fear' at school, questioning kids over anti-CAA play sedition case
-
Govt moves towards simplifying tax regime; LIC IPO will benefit retail investors: Nirmala Sitharaman
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3935
|92
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7748
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|India
|12436
|265
|5
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|6
|New Zealand
|7328
|244
Auckland: New Zealand pacer Hamish Bennett says Tim Southee showed exemplary leadership qualities when he played through pain and discomfort during the second ODI against India.
New Zealand were almost rendered a bowler short as Southee was hit by a stomach bug and bowled through the pain to get his side across the line.
He picked 2-41 as the Kiwis won the second ODI by 22 runs on Saturday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three match series.
Tim Southee finished with figures of 2/41 after bowling out his full quota of 10 overs despite battling illness. AP
"For him to do that, it just shows how much wearing the silver fern on his chest means to him. He's a good leader in our side and his actions have a lot to do with that and last night we saw that. He led by example, to show that no matter what the situation is, you've just got to go out there and get the job done," said Bennett.
"As New Zealanders, that's what we pride ourselves on, getting the job done, whether we're fit or not fit. It was a pretty brave effort."
Bennett said they were confident to defend the 270-run total despite Eden Park being a small ground.
"Eden Park is a funny ground, it is small boundary wise and scores here haven't been too high, as people would like to believe. It is not an easy ground to bat in the ODIs. We knew if we get early wickets we could put pressure on their batting order.
"They have a couple key players, and once we got them early, you can put pressure on any batting group doing that. Last night we were fortunate that our plans came off," said Bennett.
It was a debut to remember for pacer Kyle Jamieson. Playing on his home ground, he put up a valuable partnership with Ross Taylor to propel the score. Then, he took two wickets to rock the Indian line-up and steered his side to victory.
Bennett said India got too close at the end for comfort, but they managed to sneak through with the win.
"Kyle and I have played together in Auckland. We have trained together and I remember when we were at Lincoln University nets. He bowled to Tom Latham and almost hit him on the throat. He is tall, gets that bounce and was quick as well. I have always felt there will be a time for Kyle.
"Being big means he would have some problems physically, but he has got over them, and now has a bright future ahead of him, no doubt," said Bennett.
India are now staring down the barrel at a series' whitewash. New Zealand have the chance to make it 3-0 in reply to the 5-0 loss they had suffered in the preceding T20I series.
"Our young bowling unit has done pretty well. Energy is high in the group and we want to secure as much as we can and enjoy this challenge. We have done it well in the last two matches, although we weren't far off in the T20s either just needed a bit of luck. Fortunately through the ODI series, luck has been on our side.
"It has been a great challenge against India. They are a world-class side and have played some great cricket on this tour. I have loved every over I have bowled in this series. I have enjoyed playing out there for my country. Humbled to do that even if it is a cliche," he said.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Feb 09, 2020 11:17:46 IST
Also See
India vs New Zealand: KL Rahul's all-round contribution, the classic Kiwi brain-fade and other takeaways from T20I series
India vs New Zealand: Black Caps fined 60 per cent of match fee for maintaining slow over-rate in second ODI
India vs New Zealand: Pacers Kyle Jamieson, Hamish Bennett called in to form new-look pace attack for ODI series